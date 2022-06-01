Harper Lee may have been a great writer, but if she had spent time in my backyard lately, she would not have thought it a sin to kill a mockingbird.
The winged devils have nested in my yard for many years. For the most part we have managed an uneasy truce with only occasional border skirmishes.
Now, perhaps because it’s nesting season but, for whatever reason, it’s all-out war.
Whenever I go between the garage and the house, they immediately zoom in like furry little Top Guns and aim for my noggin. To make it worse, they have developed strategy and tactics with one attacking from the rear while another distracts me in front.
My poor two dogs have it worse than me because the birds are even more aggressive with them. My brown one obviously already needs therapy and won’t go out without sticking to me. My larger black one, which terrifies people at the vet’s office and passersby on the street, now becomes a shrunken, huddled mass under a bush when he has to go outside. I am sure peeing while running is neither easy nor pleasant, although I would only have limited experience in that area.
I don’t want to kill them (I say this for legal reasons since they are the State Bird and presumably protected; judging the sincerity of my statement is left up to the reader).
I certainly do want them to move on.
So far, my efforts have failed.
At first, I tried playing calls of various predatory birds on my phone when we went outside. The screech owl seemed to have some effect at first but the birds quickly perceived that I was not an owl. In fact, when I played the calls I swear I could almost see them dancing to the sound just a little as they perched by my gate.
An air horn might have worked but one blast was enough to keep my ears ringing for a good half hour, so that’s out.
I have one of those electronic bug-killing tennis racquets from Harbor Freight, but that’s only good as they zoom in quickly for the kill and then are gone. So, the swat team did not work.
My next effort was to get an owl decoy. Those in the store assured me it would not fail, despite being an obvious plastic extrusion.
Still, I mounted it and the birds seemed to keep a little more distance.
I began to feel a glimmer of hope, but when I was leaving for work yesterday morning I glanced over into the yard and one of the mockingbirds was actually standing on top of the owl, giving me the avian stink eye.
I began to despair, and resorted to weaponry. That took the form of one of these guns that shoots little gel balls (“safe and ecologically friendly” the box said, but I hoped not too friendly). This massive upgrade in firepower only managed to add a tiny bit of spattered color to one of the birds with no incentive whatsoever to leave the neighborhood.
If anyone has other suggestions, please let me know. I am at wit’s end.
Otherwise, I have only one alternative left: if anyone is a bird lover and would like to make an offer on buying my house, I am open to that.
If nothing else, I have learned why they are called “mocking” birds because that’s sure what they have been doing to me.