A few individuals have expressed interest in bringing back the Historic Northside Neighborhood Association and about two dozen people showed up to an informally announced meeting this past week.
Realtor Frankie McMillin initiated the meeting for a couple of reasons. She and her family have ties to the North Side but her more immediate concern is that she is trying to sell renovated homes to newcomers and others in the neighborhood. Although the prospective buyers like the homes and neighborhood, they will run into some well-meaning person who warns them the North Side is dangerous and undesirable – something that may have been the case decades ago but is not true today.
Others present said they just want to see the home renovations and improvements to the neighborhood continue for the benefit of residents as well as the community as a whole.
Retired attorney and judge Roger McMillin led the discussion, which first addressed some technical issues.
People wondered if HNNA still exists in the first place. It’s been nearly 15 years since the organization was active. A brief effort was made in 2016 to bring it back but that effort died due to lack of interest. The organization was first formed to a large degree in response to the extensive crime and drug use, especially in the North Street area, as well as the number of sub-standard rental properties in the area at the time.
As crime and rental property ceased to be an issue, interest in the organization waned.
However, even though the negative reasons for the association are gone, some people are still holding on to the idea that the neighborhood is not improved.
The original HNNA no longer exists because no one has paid any membership fees since 2016. The association did have a tax-exempt charitable status, apparently, but that ended when there was no one filing the required reports. HNNA does have some money is a bank account, but there is a question as to whether it could be transferred to a new organization and, if so, how.
The consensus of the group seemed to be that since part of the neighborhood problem is old, past assumptions, an entirely new organization would be preferred over bringing back HNNA.
The group elected Leslie Madden Russell as president, Tyler Russell as vice-president and Tammy Hollis as treasurer.
President Russell was to appoint a steering committee to consider technicalities such as possible by-laws and also identify some clear, easily identifiable and achievable goals to begin with.
Some of the ideas that came up included producing positive news stories about the renovation and redevelopment in the neighborhood, the improved Alabama Street Park, the historic survey of homes being done and an opportunity to compile some of the history behind homes in the neighborhood.
A major concern brought up was people parking cars in yards and leaving cars that are essentially non-functional out on the street. There were also comments about inappropriate items in yards and on porches that need removal.
Street parking is an issue particularly on some of the North-South streets that are narrower than others, sometimes making it difficult for even one car to pass. The situation in exacerbated in that many of the Northside lots have no driveways at all.
In positive aspects, everyone was reminded that the museum is an excellent cultural and educational hub for the city, and the North Side.
In connection with that, those present hoped that progress could be made on a convenient walking and bike path connecting downtown to the museum and North Side generally.
A next meeting time will be set later but those present were asked to consider what the group’s priority mission should be, what possible projects and goals could be considered, potential picnics, cleanups or other group activities, improving communications with city officials and thinking about how to promote the neighborhood on social media, where the negative comments are coming from.
