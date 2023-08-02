Similar to birthdays and wedding anniversaries, many other dates of significance are cause for celebration.
With that in mind and in recognition and celebration of Northeast Mississippi Community College’s 75th year, the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association recently launched the 75th Anniversary Campaign.
Through a special collaboration with Crossroads Pottery in Baldwyn, a one-of-a kind 75th Anniversary Christmas ornament was designed and created. With a $75 contribution, donors will receive one of these limited-edition specialty ornaments that commemorates this milestone of the college.
"The 75th anniversary of Northeast Mississippi Community College is a time to reflect on all of the wonderful students and employees that made this institution what it is today,” said Patrick Eaton, Northeast Vice President of institutional advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association.
"We hope that this commemorative Christmas ornament will be remind you that you are part of the special 'Northeast family.’"
Gifts given to this campaign will be used to aid Northeast Mississippi Community College in scholarship needs, support of its top-rated fine arts and athletic programs, and support the needs of its exceptional faculty & staff. A single, one-time gift of $75 can make a huge difference in a student's journey.
"Thank you for helping 'move NE forward' as we celebrate 75 years of educating students in Northeast Mississippi,” Eaton said.
The Foundation offers a comprehensive program of giving opportunities and is specifically responsible for gifts to the college involving estate planning, real estate, insurance, endowments, annuities, trusts, pooled income funds or other special donations that require ongoing management or binding agreements. It exists to serve Northeast by providing programs and benefits not fully provided by other sources.
For more information about Northeast’s Foundation contact Eaton at 662- 720-7165 or dpeaton@nemcc.edu.
