The Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation is a youth-directed foundation established by the CREATE Foundation in 2001 to offer 11th and 12th graders in Northeast Mississippi leadership opportunities along with the chance to learn about philanthropy and community involvement. NEMYF encourages young people to make a difference in the lives of others through action-oriented tasks and leadership in their respective communities.
NEMYF participants meet monthly from September through April with the end goal of developing their own leadership abilities and fundraising skills. The 2021-2022 cohort is the largest group in the history of NEMYF with 56 students across 25 schools representing 15 of the 17 counties CREATE serves.
Students learned in their first meeting on September 12 about the NEMYF history and the structure of boards, including making two motions to update the NEMYF by-laws to reflect the 17 counties CREATE serves and increase the number of NEMYF students to up to 60 members annually.
Jasmier Coleman, a junior from Pontotoc High School, enjoys being a part of NEMYF because it allows her to meet a wide variety of people from many different schools while doing good for the community.
“I look forward to having an active role in deciding which grants to fund for our home counties,” she stated.
The October retreat for NEMYF took place on Sun., Oct. 3 with Rory Tyer of Lead Beyond facilitating activities for the students to learn about their social identity, leadership, and fundraising. Another key component of the October retreat was allowing the NEMYF students to run for the officer positions that will run the organization.
- Chair – Mark McCarley, Tishomingo County High School, Tishomingo
- Assistant Chair – CJ Shirley, West Union Attendance Center, Union
- Secretary – Jake Moore, New Albany High School, Union
- Assistant Secretary – Jasmier Coleman, Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc
- Treasurer – Gia Vainisi, New Albany High School, Union
- Assistant Treasurer – Vishnu Gadepaili, Mississippi School for Math and Science, Lowndes
- Historian – Abigail Maddox, Bruce High School, Calhoun
- Assistant Historian – Ruth Andrews, Oak Hill Academy, Clay
Mark McCarley, a senior at Tishomingo County High School, is a returning board member who served as Assistant Chair last year and was elected as Chair for the 2021-2022 school year. “To me, the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation provides an opportunity to give back to my community and others. The fellowship gained from working with fellow board members helps unify students from across the region into forming a beneficial outlook on their identity in regards to where they live. Our fundraising process is a practice in how the community at large can benefit by people willingly giving back, and I believe everyone on the board is capable of contributing towards our grant fund as well as becoming effective leaders.”
Based on the diligent work of each of the NEMYF cohorts, the endowment fund for this group has almost reached $175,000. These students raise money for their endowment fund, and they identify deserving nonprofit organizations in the spring and vote to allocate funds to meet the needs in their respective communities. Despite the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NEMFY board members last year distributed $3,575 to seven worthy organizations serving Northeast Mississippi youth and children. The group this year looks forward to raising and distributing more funds. If you are interested in supporting these students by making a donation for their current fundraising efforts, then you can donate at the following link https://createfoundation.com/make-a-donationform/?
selectfund=NEMYF%20ENDOWMENT%20FUND.
Please learn more about the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation by visiting https://createfoundation.com/youth-foundation/. If you know of a current sophomore student who would be a good fit for the 2022-2023 cohort, then applications will be released in the spring of 2022.
Specific questions related to this youth program can be directed to Stewart McMillan at the CREATE Foundation.