Northeast Mississippi Community College's Office of Continuing Education is set to launch its Part-Time Reserve Law Enforcement Academy for the Fall 2023 semester.
Northeast's Part-Time Reserve Law Enforcement Academy aims to equip aspiring law enforcement officers with the knowledge, skills, and physical fitness needed for a successful career in law enforcement.
Through the program's rigorous training curriculum and affordable tuition, participants can embark on a path towards serving their communities and ensuring public safety.
Designed to supply comprehensive training to aspiring law enforcement officers, the academy offers a unique opportunity for individuals to pursue a career in law enforcement on a part-time basis, however, prospective participants must meet specific requirements and complete a rigorous selection process to be admitted into the program.
As part of the admission process to the Part-Time Reserve Law Enforcement Academy, participants must take part in a pre-class physical fitness test on Saturday, July 15.
Upon successful completion of the fitness test, participants will start the course on August 5. The academy's schedule will require participants to attend classes four evenings a week, from Monday to Thursday, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Organizers have said that while students should prepare for classes Monday through Thursday nights, that the class rarely meets on Wednesday nights.
Additionally, participants will have Saturday classes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., ensuring that the program covers all necessary training components.
To be considered for the program, applicants must fulfill several prerequisites outlined by the Office of Continuing Education. These requirements include submitting a program packet, which comprises a medical physical, drug test, and an EKG prior to the physical fitness test.
Candidates must achieve a minimum passing score of 50 percent on all areas of the entrance physical fitness exam to become part of the academy.
Applicants must provide a copy of their current driver's license, birth certificate, and a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) report, which will be obtained by their sponsoring law enforcement agency.
Proof of a high school diploma or GED, a letter stating sponsorship by a local law enforcement agency, and certification in first aid or CPR are also needed. If a student does not have a current certification in CPR, Northeast's Office of Continuing Education will help facilitate the student receiving their CPR certification.
To take part in the academy, individuals must be 21 years of age by the end of the academy, U.S. citizens, and have access to a firearm and ammunition for firearms training, as well as a patrol car for Emergency Vehicle Driver Training.
Successful completion of the Part-Time Reserve Law Enforcement Academy requires cadets to score 70 percent or higher on the physical fitness exit exam. The examination serves as a comprehensive assessment of the participants' physical readiness for law enforcement duties.
Interested individuals can enroll in the academy by paying a tuition fee of $750, which can be paid in installments throughout the duration of the program.
For further details about the Part-Time Reserve Law Enforcement Training Academy at Northeast Mississippi Community College, contact Phyllis Colson at 662-720-7296 or via email at pgcolson@nemcc.edu.
