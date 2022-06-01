Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 240 graduates have been awarded the Career Certificate for the spring 2022 semester. Certificates were officially awarded by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on May 6 during the college's 110th Commencement.
Included on the list of graduates are:
Cassi Jobe of New Albany
Brittney Madonna of New Albany
Christopher Graves of New Albany
The Career Certificate is awarded to students completing a one-year minimum of 30 hours in a specific career program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must make a passing grade and average a minimum 2.0 grade point on those courses required in the curriculum.
