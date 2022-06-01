Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 465 graduates have been awarded the Associate of Arts for the spring 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on May 6 during the college's 110th Commencement.
Included on the list of graduates are:
Richard Atwood of New Albany
Keyonna Brooks of New Albany
The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
Northwest Mississippi Community College transforms our students' lives, enriches our communities, and strives for excellence in our educational programs and services. We are an open-access, public, two-year institution primarily serving Benton, Calhoun, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, and Yalobusha counties. NWCC is a learning-centered community providing educational opportunities with quality instruction for students from all walks of life. Our college fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, and student success. We strive for continuous improvement with a standard of excellence in every area of the institution. Our college partners with businesses and industries that seek to grow the economy and the workforce and partners with alumni, friends, and others. Engagement takes place in all communities that the college serves. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.