Qualifying for county, district and state elections begins in two and a half weeks and the window is only one month long.
A list of all the offices that will be on the general election ballot, from constable to governor, appeared in the Gazette this past week but one part was misleading.
All county officials will be up for election with the exception of election commissioners
Next year, only the election commissioners from the Second and Fourth Districts were scheduled to be on that ballot. Those seats are currently held by Bill Azlin and Mike Beam.
However, Barbara Reed, who represents the Third District this past week. That means the board will have to appoint an interim member until a special election can be held next November.
At one time, all the election commissioners were chosen at the same time and have a different qualifying period from other officials. However, the legislature apparently decided it was important to always have commissioners serving who already had experience in the complexities of maintaining record and holding elections.
Now, election commissioners have the same qualifying period as others, but their requirements are different.
Election commission candidates have to file a statement of intent plus a petition with at least 50 signatures of qualified voters from the district in which they are running. While the signatures must be verified by the circuit clerk’s office, the paperwork must be filed with the chancery clerk’s office instead.
Generally speaking, a candidate must be a resident of the political subdivision in which he or she is running, and not having been convicted of certain felonies and other crimes.
Requires for the state legislature are more stringent. A candidate must at least 25 years old, a qualified elector of the state for the past four years and of the district for the past two years.
Candidates for county-wide office must be a county resident for the past two years. The county attorney must be a practicing attorney and the coroner must be at least 21, have a high school degree or equivalent and complete required training.
County district offices such as supervisor have the two-year requirement and a justice court judge also needs a high school graduation equivalent and complete required training.
A big decision a candidate must make is whether to run as a political party candidate and, if so, which one, or run as an independent.
Party candidates have to compete in August primaries to determine who the nominee will be in the November general election. Independent candidates will not be voted on until November.
Party candidates have to pay a fee to the party and file a statement of intent. Independent candidates have to pay a fee but also present a petition with a required number of signatures of qualified voters (50 for countywide office and 15 for county district office).
Of course candidates must file paperwork with the state ethics commission, possible economic interest and financial campaign reports.
