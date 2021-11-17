On Nov. 3, The Union County Heritage Museum was the site of the meeting of the New Century Club. Margaret Rowland, hostess for the meeting served a dessert whose coffee theme paired well with the meeting’s book review.
President Martha Frances Monroe called the meeting to order and began by thanking the members for hosting Luncheon with Books and Museum Moments in October. Minutes were approved. Mrs. Monroe gave a Blast from the Past covering the 1957-58 theme of the club which was “Knowledge is Power.” Programs consisted of Conservation, American Home Week, Youth and Our Community, consisting of a panel of high school students, and Health (How to Live with your Nerves). The theme for ending the last year of the decade was “Mississippi Progress” and programs consisted of: Let’s Brag on Mississippi; Mississippi Men of Prominence; Mississippi Women of Prominence; Mississippi Indians; Art, Music, Authors, and Drama; and Women of the Bible. In this decade New Century was still giving and donating. They gift-wrapped Christmas gifts for veterans, participated in Girl Scout activities, and gave a “Golden Age” party for local residents at the Community House.
Jill Smith, vice-president and program chairperson, introduced Leanne Tate George who reviewed the book ‘Uncommon Ground: The History of Coffee” by Mark Pendergrast.
Ms. George began her review by reminding the group of popular coffee slogans and seeing if the brand could be remembered, for example, “Tastes as Good as it Smells,” “Mountain Grown,” “It Only Tastes Expensive,” “Get that Good Coffee Feeling,” “Fill it to the Brim, Good to the Last drop,” and “The Best Part of Waking Up.”
Coffee was first introduced in the middle of the 15th century and is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans which is really only a berry encased in a double-sided seed. The seeds are separated to produce a stable raw product of unroasted green coffee. The seeds are then roasted and ground into a powder and typically steeped in hot water before being filtered out and producing a cup of coffee.
First grown in the Ethiopian rain forests where the Ethiopians simply chewed the beans and leaves of bunn, as coffee was called. It is possible that when the Ethiopians invaded and ruled Yemen in the 16th century that they set up coffee plantations and the Arabs enjoyed the stimulating drink. Coffee was seen as having advantages, such as allowing them to stay awake for midnight prayers. Muslim pilgrims introduced coffee throughout Persia, Egypt, Turkey and North Africa. Soon the coffee bean became an important export throughout the Turkish Empire. No fertile berries were allowed to leave the country. However, During the 1600s a Moslem pilgrim smuggled seven seeds out to India and in 1616, the Dutch managed to transport a tree to Holland and began cultivating coffee in Ceylon in 1658. In 1699, another Dutchman transplanted trees to Java, Sumatra, Bali, and other islands in the East Indies. In 1714, the Dutch gave a healthy coffee plant to the French government and nine years later introduced coffee cultivation to the French colony of Martinique. From that single plant, much of the world’s current coffee supply derives.
In 1727, coffee was introduced to Brazil and Brazil became a dominate force in the coffee world. The bean would help shape laws and governments, delay the abolition of slavery, exacerbate social in equites, affect the natural environment and provide the engine for growth-especially in Brazil. Brazil has been so closely identified with coffee that many people believe it originated there.
The American thirst for coffee was slow to develop in the colonies. Coffee consumption swelled after the War of 1812. By 1849, coffee had become “the great essential in prairie bill of fare.”
By 1750, coffee trees grew on five continents.
By the turn of the twentieth century, many reformers were convinced that coffee was an evil drug whose immoderate use could lead to insanity or even death. As a result, pure food faddists such as John Kellog and C. W. Post (of cereal fame) produced “healthy” coffee substitutes. C. W. Post, the inventor of Postum, America’s favorite coffee substitute, promised people that by drinking Postum, consumers would be on the road to “Wellville.” In 1906, decaffeinated coffee was born.
WWI provided a demand for more coffee - over 29 million pounds for U.S. troops in 1917. GIs asked for a “cup of George,” which was an instant coffee called George Washington Coffee.
By 1923, America consumed one half of the world’s coffee supply. The average American drank 500 cups of coffee a year. Direct sales to consumers thrived at this time, with A&P leading the way.
As war broke out in 1939, there was a market for some 10 million bags of coffee. During 1941, per capita coffee consumption in the U.S. had risen to 16½ pounds. By September, 1942, the supply situation to troops was dire and rationing of coffee to civilians began.
By 1953, the coffee industry had a new medium by which to advertise: television. Maxwell House sponsored “Meet the Press” and General Foods brought us “Mama” and “December Bride”.
In 1971, Jerry Baldwin, Gordon Bowker, and Zev Siegle founded Starbucks in Seattle, selling fresh-roasted whole beans to local customers. By 1996, the 1,000 Starbucks opened in Tokyo.
Today caffeine is the most widely taken psychoactive drug on earth, and coffee is its foremost delivery system. Global consumption has been estimated to be 120,000 tons of caffeine per year.
Ms. George concluded her program with the old joke: You know you are drinking too much coffee when: you chew on other people’s fingernails, you go to AA meetings just for the coffee, people get dizzy just watching you, and when someone says, “How are you?” you say, “Good to the last drop.”
