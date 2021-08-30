Voting is now open for “The Best of the Best in Union County,” the New Albany Gazette’s annual reader poll.

Anyone can choose his or her preference for the best among a plethora of services in Union County, including dining, shopping, health, services and professionals.

To vote, go to www.newalbanygazette.com and you will see the Best of the Best button on the right.

Click on it and mark your choices among the categories. If you have a favorite not listed, you may nominate that person or business.

You can only vote once a day, but you can vote every day through 10 p.m. Sept. 25.

Winners receiving the most votes will be announced in a special publication and will receive certificates they may display.

Anyone who has questions may call the Gazette at 662-534-6321.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

