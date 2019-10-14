By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
THRASHER – In Friday’s cold, drizzling mist, Myrtle’s A.I. Nugent and the Hawks’ defense provided plenty of heat in a 20-0 Division 1-1A win against Thrasher.
Nugent, a junior running back, rushed for 304 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We need to keep him healthy, keep some tread on his tires,” Myrtle first-year head coach Jeremy Smithey said. “The kid’s just a ballplayer. I’m proud he plays for me.”
Nugent has rushed for 1,427 yards and scored 21 touchdowns for the Hawks (3-4 overall, 2-1 division).
Myrtle’s defense pitched its second straight shutout with the help of two fumble recoveries and four pass interceptions.
Emmanuel Newton and Nugent had the fumble recoveries. Carl Graham intercepted two of the passes while Jacob Holcomb and Caden Hutcheson had one interception each.
“I’m proud of two shutouts in a row. That’s hard to do,” Smithey said. “I’m really proud about that. I’m proud of the effort.”
Myrtle took a 6-0 lead on its first possession with Nugent rushing for a 24-yard touchdown. He had four carries for 46 yards in the drive.
The Hawks built their lead to 12-0 with 4:17 remaining in the first half on quarterback Jackson Mayer’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Graham on a fade route.
Smithey credited offensive coordinator Rob Browning with making adjustments to the game plan.
“Thrasher’s a good team. We had to play really, really well to get what we got,” Smithey said. “They gave us a different defensive look than what we’d seen. They took away some of our best stuff. We had to figure out something that could work. Coach Browning was able to draw some stuff up and make it work.”
Myrtle made it 20-0 early in the fourth quarter on Nugent’s 42-yard run. Mayer converted on a 2-point conversion run.
“It was our second division win in our third division game. That’s huge,” Smithey said. “We had to play really well to get what we got.”