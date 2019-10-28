By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
NEW ALBANY – Running back A.I. Nugent scored four touchdowns – three rushing, one receiving – Friday night to lead Myrtle to its 41-6 Division 1-1A victory against Ashland at BNA Park.
Nugent had 21 rushes for 210 yards and scored on runs of 15, 5 and 5 yards for the Hawks.
He caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Mayer in the first quarter to give Myrtle a 7-0 lead with 10:57 remaining.
The victory was Myrtle’s fourth straight and upped the Hawks’ record to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the division.
Myrtle is tied with Baldwyn, also 5-4, 4-1, for second place in the division. The two teams play Nov. 8 in New Albany in the final regular season game. The Hawks host Coldwater this week in division play.
Biggersville, 7-1, 4-0, leads the division and has a win against Myrtle.
Nugent scored all thee of his rushing TDs in the first half. His 15-yarder with 1:11 left in the second quarter gave the Hawks a 28-0 halftime lead.
Nugent has rushed for 1,761 yards on 174 carries (10.1 per carry) and scored 27 TDs this season.
Caden Hutcheson caught an 11-yard pass from quarterback Eli Thompson with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter to up the Hawks’ lead to 34-0.
Thompson was 2-of-6 passing for 23 yards and had five carries for 41 yards rushing.
Jacorion Patterson’s 12-yard TD reception from Mayer gave the Hawks their final TD and a 41-0 lead to cap the third quarter. Mayer was 3-fo-6 passing for 89 yards.
Running back Ethen Hunt added 44 rushing yards on 10 carries.