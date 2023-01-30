Only one new candidate qualified the last half of this past week and there was little expectation of a last-minute flurry of election hopefuls today.
The deadline to qualify for county, district and state office is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If nothing has changed between press time and today’s deadline, several incumbents will be set for four more years without having to campaign and face election.
They include Chancery Clerk Annette Hickey, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam, Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Boman, Prosecuting Attorney Joe Marshall Davis, Second District Supervisors Chad Coffey, Fourth District Supervisor Randy Owen. East Post Justice Court Judge David Garrison, West Post Justice Court Judge Chris Childers, District 2 Election Commissioner Bill Azlin and District 4 Election Commissioner T. Michael Beam.
Probably the most hotly contested race will be to see who replaces long-time Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford, who announced she would not seek re-election. Six people, so far, are seeking that job, where there is no incumbent to challenge.
The incumbent with the most opponents remains Sheriff Jimmy Edwards with four challengers. Historically, the sheriff’s race has usually drawn several contenders when other races have not.
All the candidates will have a long campaign period since the party primaries will not be until Aug. 8. That vote will determine the official party nominees who will move on to the general election ballot Nov. 7. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total vote in a primary, the two candidates with the largest vote totals will face each other in a runoff three weeks later.
One slight difference in candidates this year is that two Independent candidates will be on the ballot, one for circuit clerk and one for election commissioner. All the other candidates are running as Republicans. That’s a far cry from several decades ago with 100 percent of candidates were Democrats. In those days, the winner of the primary was effectively the winner of the election with no other-party opponent to go on the November ballot.
Other than in the circuit clerk’s race, that will be the case again this year with primary winners effectively gaining office, at least in Union County.
Some state and district races will have candidates from more than one party on the November ballot so those will not be decided until then.
Below are those who had qualified as of this past week. An (i) means the candidate is an incumbent, (R) means Republican, (D) means Democrat and (I) means Independent.
County Offices:
Sheriff – Avery Adair (R), Anthony Bullard (R), Danny Dillard (R), Jimmy Edwards (i) (R), Chad Glasson (R)
Chancery Clerk – Annette Hickey (i) (R)
Circuit Clerk – Christy Adair (R), Charlie Forester (R), Jim Taylor (I), Donna Treadaway (R), Gina Veal (R), Ronnie Wilhite (R)
Tax Assessor-Collector – Tameri Dunnam (i) (R)
Coroner – Pam Boman (i) (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney – Joe Marshall Davis (i) (R)
County District Offices:
District 1 Supervisor – Sam Taylor (i) (R), Eddie “E.T.” Turner (R)
District 2 Supervisor – Chad Coffey (i) (R)
District 3 Supervisor – C. J. Bright (i) (R), Michael Moody (R), Justin Rowell (R)
District 4 Supervisor – Randy Owen (i) (R)
District 5 Supervisor – James “J” Pullman (R), Charlie Tohill (R), Steve Watson (i) (R)
East Post Justice Court Judge – David Garrison (i) (R)
West Post Justice Court Judge – Chris Childers (i) (R)
East Post Constable – P. J. Doyle (i) (R), Steven Prewett (R)
West Post Constable – Ronnie Goudy (i) (R), Luke Taylor (R)
District 2 Election Commissioner – Bill Azlin (i) (R)
District 4 Election Commissioner – T. Michael Beam (i) (I)
(District 3 will be a special election with later qualifying period)
Also on the ballot will be state and state district offices. They include so far:
State offices:
Governor – Brandon Presley (D), Tate Reeves (i) (R), Gregory Wash (D), Dr. John Witcher (R)
Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (i) (R), Tiffany Longino (R), Shane Quick (R)
Secretary of State – Michael Watson (i) (R)
Attorney General – Lynn Fitch (i) (R)
State Auditor – Shad White (i) (R)
State Treasurer – David McRae (i) (R)
Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney (i) (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce – Andy Gipson (i) (R)
District 3 State Senator – Kathy Leath Chism (i) (R)
District 4 State Representative – Jody Stevenson (i) (R)
District 13 State Representative – Steve Massengill (i) (R)
District 14 State Representative – Sam Creekmore (i) (R)
State District Offices:
Northern District Transportation Commissioner – John Caldwell (i) (R)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner - Mandy Gunasekara (R), Tanner Newman
District 3 District Attorney – Ben Creekmore (i) (R)
Qualifications for candidacy vary from office to office. This and other information is available on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting, or one may go to Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office for assistance.
