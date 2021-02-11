RIPLEY • Maura Nunley poured in 24 points to lead Tishomingo County to the 66-47 win over New Albany in Thursday's semifinal game in 1-4A basketball. The first half was not favorable to the Lady Bulldogs as they found themselves down by 19 at the half.
"We couldn't make a shot in the first half, but the effort was better in the second half and we played more aggressive," New Albany coach Micha Washington said.
Tishomingo County ran out to a 9-0 lead to open the game before Madison McDonald put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard with her goal with 4:43 left in the period. Maguire Miskelly scored four points as New Albany finished on a 10-9 scoring advantage to notch the score at 18-10 after a quarter.
The second quarter was not kind to the Lady Bulldogs as Tishomingo County ran up a 14-3 scoring run for the 32-13 halftime lead.
The Lady Bulldogs had a scoring advantage of 20-14 in the third quarter as they cut the Lady Braves lead down to 46-33 at the end of three quarters.
New Albany scored several of their second half points on put-backs as they worked hard under the boards to get second chances with offensive rebounds.
"We preached crashing the boards and being aggressive to get the ball," Washington said.
During the fourth quarter New Albany pulled to within 12 midway through the fourth quarter at 57-45, but the Lady Bulldogs ran out of steam on offense and were forced to foul as Tishomingo County finished the contest on a 8-2 run for the 66-47 win.
Ashanti High led New Albany with 14 points and Hannah Finley added 13 on the night. McDonald added seven for the contest and Miskelly hit for six points.
Nunley led all scorers with her 24, Madison Bennett hit for 14 and Jayla Brown had 10 points.
New Albany will face the Ripley-North Pontotoc loser on Friday at 3:00 in the consolation game. Washington shared the keys for getting back on the winning track for the Lady Bulldogs in the postgame.
"We need to play with intensity and aggressiveness the whole game," she said.
New Albany falls to 9-14 on the year with the loss.