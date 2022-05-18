While military members and first responders receive honors as part of their memorial service, no such tribute exists in Northeast Mississippi to recognize the men and women who served their communities as nurses. Observing such a tribute, at recent colleagues’ funerals, inspired retired nurses Mary Foley, Charlotte Grisham, and Pam Rutherford (all of Union County) to begin establishing a chapter of Nurse Honor Guard serving the seven Northeast Mississippi counties.
“Nurse Honor Guard chapters exist throughout the U.S, with several in Mississippi,” said Mary Foley, Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member. “We saw the opportunity to form a group here to recognize and honor our local nursing colleagues and friends who dedicated their lives caring for others.”
Paying Tribute
The ceremonial tribute is free of charge and available at any nurse’s, RN, Expanded RN or LPN, funeral or memorial service. Nurse Honor Guard volunteer members attend services, upon request of family, wearing traditional white uniform complete with cap and navy cape. The ceremony is brief and consists of reciting the Nightingale Tribute and laying of a white rose on the casket or next to the urn, symbolizing the nurse’s dedication to the profession.
Following the Nightingale Tribute, a member rings a triangle after a roll call three times for the nurse. Words are then spoken that the nurse is officially relieved of duty. A member carries a lighted Nightingale lamp up at the beginning of the ceremony and it is then extinguished and presented to the family.
Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member Charlotte Grisham says, “It is a privilege to participate in the memorial services of fellow nurses and recognize their contributions to the field of nursing. Our goal is to grow nurse volunteer membership throughout the seven counties to support more ceremonies in the area and provide comfort to families.”
Nurse Honor Guard Membership
An informational meeting is being held Monday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Hwy. 15 South, New Albany. Any nurse, active or inactive, male or female, can volunteer to join. The time commitment is minimal.
“We are hoping to spread the word that this meaningful service is now available in our area,” said Pam Rutherford, Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member. “Volunteers are greatly needed, and we encourage any interested nurse to attend the membership meeting. All agree performing this ceremony is a blessing to the volunteer and a great source of comfort for the families.
For more information, call or text Mary Foley, 662-316-3710, Charlotte Grisham, 662-213-8584, or Pam
Rutherford, 662-316-9493.