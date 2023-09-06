Nurse Honor Guard groups, across the country, typically pay tribute to colleagues at time of death, either during the funeral or memorial service. Some groups have had a Living Tribute, at the bedside, when health fails or hospice is consulted. Sunday, August 20, 2023, Northeast Mississippi Nurse Honor Guard had a somewhat different Living Tribute. Our group had our first Living Tribute in honor of Ms. Ruby Tyer LPN, a resident of Union County Health and Rehab, who is almost 104 years old. She also happened to be mentor to several members of this group when we began our nursing career almost 50 years ago! We wanted to honor her nursing career as well as her longevity. Celebrating her mentor title was an extra bonus!

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you