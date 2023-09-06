Nurse Honor Guard groups, across the country, typically pay tribute to colleagues at time of death, either during the funeral or memorial service. Some groups have had a Living Tribute, at the bedside, when health fails or hospice is consulted. Sunday, August 20, 2023, Northeast Mississippi Nurse Honor Guard had a somewhat different Living Tribute. Our group had our first Living Tribute in honor of Ms. Ruby Tyer LPN, a resident of Union County Health and Rehab, who is almost 104 years old. She also happened to be mentor to several members of this group when we began our nursing career almost 50 years ago! We wanted to honor her nursing career as well as her longevity. Celebrating her mentor title was an extra bonus!
Many seasoned nurses would agree that their early nursing years were most memorable and that they can recall with gratitude those who walked along beside them, as they navigated from school to the “real world.” Younger nurses, though, may not value their early nursing period until they can look back and “remember when.” In each case, having valuable, skilled, knowledgeable, patient and dedicated mentors is instrumental in the successful orientation, and longevity of a nurses’ career.
To prepare for this tribute, charter members of Northeast Mississippi Nurse Honor Guard, Mary Foley, Charlotte Grisham, and Pam Rutherford spent some time with Ms. Ruby listening to her story and sharing memories. We three agreed we were better nurses having had Ms. Ruby and others teach us the ropes and set examples of respect, professionalism and leadership, traits necessary, in addition to good skills, to be a successful nurse. After hearing her beginning years with her nurse leaders, we were extra grateful for her patience and kindness!
Not long after marrying, at the age of 17, she and her husband moved to Jackson, Mississippi. There, she got a job at University Medical Center working as a nurse’s aide for several years. While there, she had the opportunity to attend one of the first schools of nursing in the state. She received her LPN, Licensed Practical Nurse, certificate when she was in her early twenties. She continued working there a few more years before she and her husband returned home to North Mississippi.
When asked about early memories of her work and those who led her, she indicated the work was hard and the hours long. Of course, back in those days, everything was manually done. Scarce supplies were cleaned and recycled between patient use, which increased the work load. She was quick to describe the stern, no nonsense, “popping the whip” characteristics of nurses in those days. She said, “I was afraid of several, they meant business!” “Some of the doctors were scared too!” “I respected them, though. They didn’t realize they were teaching me, but they were.” After this story, we again thanked Ms. Ruby for not being like the nurses she described!
Upon returning home, Ms. Ruby worked at Shands Hospital in New Albany for a number of years, learning along the way. As in her early years, the doctors and older nurses taught her. Today, we know this as mentoring which is extremely instrumental to the growth and success of new and inexperienced nurses.
In the early 1960s a new hospital was being built out where a gully and hill had been cleared of Kudzu. Shand’s hospital, being in town, was crowded but not the new larger hospital that actually had a parking lot!
In 1966 the new county hospital, Union County General, was open. Ms. Ruby, along with other Shands’ staff moved to this brand-new facility. Supplies and records were moved but not furniture or equipment. Ms Ruby described the new, updated equipment and the space that had storage and waiting rooms the old hospital did not. She was delighted the new hospital actually had two labor rooms and a separate room full of stainless steel equipment for delivery! The nursery was adjacent to this small suite.
Ms. Ruby was assigned to work on second floor which housed Labor and Delivery, Nursery and Medical Patients. She had had training and experience while at Shand’s. Working Labor and Delivery was her dream job and the area she most favored during her nursing career. Even though there were separate labor rooms, patients often labored in their assigned room and were rushed to delivery room when delivery was near. Nurses took care of laboring patients in addition to having other patients. In those days, electronic monitoring was not available and assessment of labor and fetal heart tones was all done manually. Ms. Ruby and other LPNs taught us how to monitor when we worked as aides. Here again, we stopped our interview for each to share experiences.
Ms. Ruby shared her first really scary nursing story. She was still at Shands when a young woman arrived having “terrible abdominal pain.” While she and another nurse were getting information and assessing her, “out popped a baby!” Since that experience, Ms. Ruby, out of necessity, delivered many babies over the years. She was instrumental in teaching many young nurses in this field.
Several nurses, from this nurse honor group, started their career at UCGH about 50 years ago in much the same way as Ms. Ruby. We worked as an aide or ward clerk, while in nursing school, and learned from the doctors and nurses. This was the point we shared our memories of doctors past and the new doctors who were coming on board.
In those days, the professional relationships were different between doctors and nurses. We were taught, out of respect, to always stand and give the doctor a chair when he came into the nursing area to review charts, etc. When the doctor was present , talking and noise was kept to a minimum. What fun we had reminiscing how the doctors would be at the nurses’ station smoking cigarettes while getting ready for rounds. The nurses smoked in the nurses’ lounge. And of course smoking was allowed in patient rooms! All of us remembered contrary patients who would not heed to no smoking with oxygen rules. Back to patient rounds; most doctors expected a nurse, preferably one who knew about every patient, to make rounds with him while carrying a large stack of heavy metal patient charts. We learned watching how our charge nurses led the shifts, with making assignments, doing patient rounds, medications and treatments.
Fifty years ago, LPNs worked as charge nurses on the 3-11 and 11-7 shifts. Typically, the few RNs were on day shifts and in supervisor and management roles. This is when Ms Ruby became instrumental to a group of young nurses who were annually graduating from the surrounding Community College’s RN programs. During this time, new doctors were joining the staff. She and others were key in helping them acclimate. She was our role model and mentor! Back then, this was not a title, but a job she undertook because of who she was.
Ms. Ruby retired, after over 40 years of nursing, in 1987. She was loved and well-respected, as a nurse, especially in the maternity area. Protocols, techniques, nursing procedures and so much more had changed over the years. The baby boomers were out in full swing with the increased number of RNs taking over the charge nurse positions. That was just a title though, as we all continued to look up to and value Ms. Ruby’s knowledge and skill.
Ms. Ruby, a resident at UCHR for several years, is blind and hard of hearing. However, her mind and wit is sharp as ever! UCHR staff indicated that Ms. Ruby continues to “nurse, by assisting others, making rounds when she’s able and offering advice!” Nursing; a calling, a lifestyle and a way of living, has definitely remained in Ms. Ruby throughout her years of retirement.
We loved reminiscing about our nursing time together and we all had stories! Ms. Ruby, who lived through many changes in nursing and healthcare, gave us some wise advice. With seriousness, she said, “One should keep what they hear to themselves and not tell all their secrets, be kind, work as a team, always ask for needed help and do the right thing.” We recalled many educational conversations she would have with those working under her lead.
Ms. Ruby sat where she could hear what was being said during the tribute. A family member said she knew her mother was listening by the changing expressions on her face! A corsage with a white rose surrounded by flowers was presented to Ms. Ruby during the ceremony. The white rose symbolized all that nursing stands for; comfort, kindness, gentleness, courage and unwavering devotion to nursing. A Nightingale lantern was lit to symbolize knowledge and the light of her nursing career. Ms. Ruby definitely met the characteristics of a loyal, devoted nurse!
It was an honor to have this Living Tribute at UCHR where family, friends, residents and staff could all celebrate a great nurse. The Activities Director and other staff made all effort to make this event special by making beautiful decorations, serving refreshments, showing hospitality to our group and guests and by their obvious love for Ms. Ruby.
Ms. Ruby Tyer, LPN, we thank you for all the years you served others and for being our role model and mentor. We are thankful you were quick to reprimand, but more quick with words of encouragement. Your patience, kindness and never the “popping the whip” kind of nurse helped mold many young nurses. You have left a lasting legacy!
The origin of the Nurse Honor Guard
While military members and first responders receive honors as part of their memorial service, no such tribute existed in Northeast Mississippi to recognize the men and women who served their communities as nurses. Observing such a tribute, at colleagues’ funerals, inspired retired nurses Mary Foley, Charlotte Grisham, and Pam Rutherford (all of Union County) to begin establishing a chapter of Nurse Honor Guard serving the seven Northeast Mississippi counties.
“Nurse Honor Guard chapters exist throughout the U.S, with several in Mississippi,” said Mary Foley, Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member. “We saw the opportunity to form a group here to recognize and honor our local nursing colleagues and friends who dedicated their lives caring for others.”
Paying Tribute
The ceremonial tribute is free of charge and available at any nurse’s, RN, Expanded RN or LPN, funeral or memorial service. Nurse Honor Guard volunteer members attend services, upon request of family, wearing traditional white uniform complete with cap and navy cape. The ceremony is brief and consists of reciting the Nightingale Tribute and laying of a white rose on the casket or next to the urn, symbolizing the nurse’s dedication to the profession. Following the Nightingale Tribute, a member rings a triangle after a roll call three times for the nurse. Words are then spoken that the nurse is officially relieved of duty. A member carries a lit Nightingale lamp up at the beginning of the ceremony and is then extinguished and presented to the family.
Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member Charlotte Grisham says, “It is a privilege to participate in the memorial services of fellow nurses and recognize their contributions to the field of nursing. Our goal is to grow nurse volunteer membership throughout the counties to support more ceremonies in the area and provide comfort to families.”
Nurse Honor Guard Membership
Any nurse, active or inactive, male or female, can volunteer to join. The time commitment is minimal and the rewards are great!
“We are hoping to spread the word that this meaningful service is now available in our area,” said Pam Rutherford, Northeast Mississippi chapter founding member. Volunteers are greatly needed, and we encourage any interested nurse to attend our meetings on the 1st Tuesday monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany.
Since this group started, it has grown from three to over 20 volunteer members. The group has assisted in developing another chapter that covers Prentiss, Alcorn and Tishomingo counties to help assure that tribute is paid to every fallen colleague.
All agree performing this ceremony is a blessing to the volunteer and a great source of comfort for the families.
For more information, call or text Mary Foley 662-316-3710, Charlotte Grisham 662-213-8584, or Pam Rutherford 662-316-9493
