Cheyenne McCollum, BSN, RN, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, recently received the Service First Champion award as well as the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an award given in appreciation of the work nurses do. McCollum, who works on the medical-surgical unit, was nominated by her nurse manager and multiple patients.
Nurses like McCollum are nominated by patients, families, and colleagues for the DAISY Award, and from those nominations, nursing leadership at Baptist Union County selects nurses to receive the award. The Service First Champion award is a hospital-wide recognition program presented quarterly. Although some colleagues have been recipients of both awards, this is the first time for both awards to be presented for the quarter.
In one nomination, a patient stated, “She made me feel valuable and worth something and cared for.” Another patient wrote, “She is so loving and caring for her patients.”
The nurse manager wrote, “Cheyenne volunteered to be a preceptor for students. One of the students said she treated them like they mattered and that she truly cared about their learning experience.” She also added that Cheyenne volunteers her time to provide screenings at community programs.
“Cheyenne’s compassion and concern for each patient exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said Walter Grace, CEO and Administrator. “Not only is she a role model to students, but an outstanding example to all of us in providing empathetic care.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County became the first hospital in Mississippi to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction. The Chartis Center for Rural Health also recognized the hospital as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the country.
