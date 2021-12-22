On Monday, December 13, 2021, Charlene Bumpus Goolsby, 82, resident of Pontotoc, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Union County Health & Rehabilitation.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Goolsby will be at 3 PM Wednesday, December 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A private burial is planned.
Mrs. Goolsby was born May 19, 1939 in Hickory Flat, MS, the daughter of the late William Bumpus and Cora Denham Bradford. She received her education in the Hickory Flat Public School System and was married on July 1, 1955 to her beloved husband, Earlwin Ray "Squirrel" Goolsby who preceded her in death.
A Christian, Mrs. Goolsby was affectionately known as "Nanny" to many children throughout the area. She will be remembered for interests in Queen Elizabeth and her contagious personality, a "straight shooter" of sort.
Enjoying coffee every morning with her son, Mrs. Goolsby also enjoyed cooking for others, making sure no person went hungry. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM December 15 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared a daughter, Charlotte Thomas , two sons, Timmy Goolsby and Joe Goolsby (Selena), all of Pontotoc, two sisters, Blanche Riles (Johnny) of Potts Camp and Eloise Stephens (Steve) of Red Banks, two brothers, Fred Bradford of New Albany and Jimmy Bradford (Cheryl) of Hickory Flat, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, family friend, Johnny B. Ware (Essie) and K-9 Companion, Bo.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila "Kathy" Kenworthy, two sons, Marvin Ray Goolsby and James Mike Goolsby, a sister, Betty Bradley, a brother, Willis Bradford and a granddaughter, Amy Watkins.
Jarvis Galloway Jones, 93, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1928 to Earl and Ione Cappleman Jones. He was a successful business man, salesman, and business owner. Mr. Jones greatly enjoyed visiting with people and helping anyone he could help. He retired from Smith Plumbing and Electrical Supply of New Albany. He loved being involved in church and spending time with his family. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
A service for Mr. Jones will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon at United Funeral Service with Bro. Brownie Tohill and Bro. Don Chandler officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 3:00pm till 7:00pm also at United Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Jeanette Jones; one daughter, Susan Jones Murphy (Chris); two sons, Johnny Jones (Nancy) and Steve Jones (Casey); one brother, Devon Jones; seven grandchildren and one step grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ione Jones, one brother, Diaz Jones; and one grandchild, Jody Blake Jones.
Charles Frazier was born January 10, 1953 to the late Lamar and Maurice Garner Frazier in New Albany, MS. In 1978, he moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin and lived there until he returned to Mississippi in 2007. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a member of Love Praise Tabernacle Church in New Albany, MS. Charles enjoyed doing odd jobs, drinking coffee, watching television: especially westerns and In The Heat of the Night, and sports: especially the Green Bay Packers. He also liked to ride around town, and always enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews. He would always have candy, snacks, drinks, or something to offer his nieces and nephews. He was a generous person and would help anyone in any way he could.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Bennett and Myrtle Louise Bennett, and one brother James Frazier.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers: William Frazier (Gloria) of New Albany, MS and Curtis Frazier (Mandie) of Blue Mountain, MS; a special brother-in-law J.H. Bennett of New Albany, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Judy Foley passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, in the early hours of Friday, December 17, 2021.
Judy Brenda Bennett Foley was born in New Albany, MS, on September 14, 1937 to Hayes W. and Hermie (Sam) Little Bennett. Judy grew up on a farm outside of New Albany in the Pleasant Hill community. She was surrounded by a loving close-knit family with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous people who lived and worked on the farm. Judy had many great stories growing up with her cousins, especially her double-first cousin, Dan Bennett, La Doska Bennett, Hugh Bennett, Bob Bennett and Deda Bennett Wallis.
Judy and her cousin, Dan, seemed to have their fair share of escapades such as the time they set a bale of cotton on fire while smoking rabbit tobacco. Judy was on her way to becoming a smoker until she rolled a cigarette with crushed dry leaves and wax paper. She smoked her last "cigarette" at the age of 5.
Judy began her education at Locust Grove School, where she completed the elementary grades. She then went to Tippah-Union School where she graduated from high school in 1955. While a student at Tippah-Union, she played on the girls' basketball team as a guard. It was during one of her basketball games that she became aware of a young man, Hubert Lynn Foley, Jr., who later married her. He was the school photographer for New Albany, and in the course of taking pictures for the game, he noticed Judy and began to snap a few pictures of her. Unfortunately, the flash bulbs were quiet blinding and she became quite aggravated at the attention. Hubert Lynn later asked her on a date, she accepted but she stood him up. After finally going on a date, Judy and Hubert Lynn dated for 7 years. During that time Hubert Lynn asked her to marry him seven times. He was quite persistent. She was equally persistent in saying no, as she wanted to graduate from college before getting married.
Judy attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, then transferred to Blue Mountain College, where she graduated in 1959 with a B.S. in Business Education and English. After graduation, Hubert Lynn asked Judy for the sixth time to marry him...she again said no. This time she said she wanted to work for a year before getting married. Judy obtained her first job with the Union County School System at Myrtle High School, where she taught for one year. During the school year, she said yes to Hubert Lynn and they were married on June 18, 1960. They had their wedding bands engraved when they married. Judy's ring was engraved with Always, Hubert Lynn and Hubert Lynn's ring was engraved with Forever Yours, Judy. That was how they each closed their letters they wrote to one another in college.
Judy and Hubert Lynn began their life together in Senatobia, MS, where he was a civil engineer with the Mississippi Highway Department. He was working on a then new concept of a continuous pour concrete highway, which became I-55. Judy taught school at Crenshaw High during the last year of school before it was consolidated into the Panola and Quitman County School. She then went to work as the office manager for Gafford's Oil Company in Senatobia. During this time, Hubert Lynn had the opportunity to buy a small engineering and surveying firm and he and Judy decided to move home to New Albany when they found out they were expecting their daughter, Bengie.
After Bengie was born, Judy elected to stay at home, but when Bengie was 61/2months old, Kossuth High School called and begged her to finish the year teaching Junior English. Judy then taught at Ecru High School in Pontotoc County then at Ingomar High School in Union County. While teaching business education courses and English at these high schools, she was also the FBLA, yearbook, beauty review, and senior class sponsor as well as chaperone on senior trips to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and New Orleans and to Washington D.C. and New York City for the 1964 World's Fair. Judy fondly spoke often of her students and her time teaching school. After 12 and 1/2 years in education, Judy took a one-year leave but eventually left teaching to work with Hubert Lynn in his engineering firm as bookkeeper and payroll clerk. Her duties also included "cooking dirt" in the dirt lab, where water content in the soil was measured and charted. In 1992, Judy has a career change when she had the opportunity to join Bengie in the insurance business, where she spent 22 years with Aflac before her retirement.
Over her lifetime, Judy was active with animals, always having dogs around her, as well as growing up with farm animals. Her favorite dog breed was the Pekingese and since 1976 the family had Mr. Wu, Pekah, Sushee, Bach and currently Tut along with a wild and wooly Scotchon, named Fergus. Fergus figured out early on which chain you can yank in order to irritate Judy. She also raised a pair of fox squirrels her father found while cutting timber when she was a little girl. She and Hubert Lynn bought their first Red Angus cows in 1968 and they built a herd until selling out in 1980. Judy was hands on with raising the Red Angus cattle. During the time they had the herd, Judy became one of the few women to become active in the Union County Cattleman's Association as well as being Secretary and President of the Southern Ted Angus Association as well as being active members in the Red Angus Association of America, where they made many friends from around the United States.
Judy had many other diverse interest and activities. She enjoyed working in her yard and together, she and Hubert transformed their yard into a showpiece. Hubert paid a contractor to haul ten tandem truckloads of native rock that had been blasted from one of his engineering projects and the neighbors all wondered about the giant mounds of dirt and boulders in the Foley yard. Using these boulders, they built a retaining wall around the back and side yards then landscaped the area themselves. Judy also enjoyed entertaining and she was the proper Southern Lady who loved to use her china, silver, and crystal as well as proper etiquette.
Judy was active in the community for many years. She was a member of the New Albany Garden Club, the Pilot Club of New Albany, and her love the New Albany Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served the church as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, a longtime member of Circle 3 and a member of the Women of the Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She was also active as a band parent and became Mom to many of Bengie's friends over the years. Judy and Hubert Lynn were also members of a supper club which met monthly for around 40 years. The six couples were great friends.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Judith Bennett (Bengie) Foley of New Albany, her special double-first cousins, LaDoska Bennett of New Albany and Deda Bennett Wallis of Murfreesboro, TN, as well as many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hubert Lynn Foley, Jr., and her special double-first cousins, Dan Bennett, Bob Bennett and Hugh Bennett.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5pm till 7pm at United Funeral Service. A second visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 9am till 11am at New Albany Presbyterian Church.
Services will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00am at the New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Steven Ewing and Bro. Bill Everette officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Britt Jackson, Chris Bennett, John Taylor, Matthew Pannell, Mark Pannell, and Miles Wallis.
In lieu of flowers (Bengie is a serial plant killer), please make memorials to any of the following:
New Albany Presbyterian Church
Building Fund
605 Highway 15 South
New Albany, MS 38652
Blue Mountain College
The Palmer-Donnell House of the School of Nursing
P.O. box 160
Blue Mountain, MS 38610
Or online to www.bmc.edu under Giving
Sanctuary Hospice House
5159 West Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38803
Or online to www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com under Take Action and Donate
Jo Kathryn Winders Prescott, 80, died December 17, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1941 to William Dudley and Cora Elizabeth Parks Winders. She was a graduate of New Albany High School and Blue Mountain College. She was a member of the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, and held several positions in the church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Funeral services will be at the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with Bro. Bill Everett and Stephen Ewing officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 2:30pm also at the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Eddy Prescott, of sixty years and six months to the day, who she married on June 17, 1961; two daughters, Laurie Kathryn Prescott of Atlanta, Georgia, Ellen Carol Prescott of Birmingham, Alabama; one son William Edward (Bill) Prescott (Frankie); and two beloved grandchildren, Meredith Carol Prescott and Mayes Collin Prescott. She leaves a sister, Mary Elizabeth Winders Lipscomb (Balfour) and two sisters-in-laws, Judy P. Wilbanks and Sheryl P. Aldridge.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Hall Wilbanks Jr.
Pallbearers are; Jake Beck, Jerry B. Beck Jr., Tracey Burgeson, Chad Aldridge, Joey Aldridge, Hunter Huffman, Ben Cherry, Dave Cherry, Matt Cherry, Will Cherry, Brad Aldridge, Balfour Roe and Swayne Huffman.
Special thanks to sisters Mary Elizabeth Lipscomb, Judy Wilbanks, and Sheryl Aldridge, and nieces, Elizabeth Hutchins, Kathryn Huffman, Debbie Cherry, Diane Beck, and Janet Burgeson for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to her church New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian at 605 MS Highway 15 South or to the American Cancer Society.
