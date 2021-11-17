Joshua Hauser, 49, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 following a brief illness at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A Private Service honoring the life of Mr. Hauser will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Hauser was born on April 24, 1972 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Lavan and Opal Mae Snow Hauser. A Christian and a welder throughout most of his life, he will be remembered for his love of drumming and times shared with his beloved wife.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Jones Hauser of New Albany, and a brother, Morgan Walker of New Orleans, LA.
April Diana Shoemaker McMillen took flight to her heavenly home on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born April 13, 1978 to DuWayne Shoemaker and Debra McNeal Shoemaker. She was a brilliant student and graduated from Blue Mountain College with honors and with a BS in Education. Mrs. Diana was a beautiful soul who was so full of life and a member of many organizations including; Eunomia Society, Beta Club, Blue Mountain Honor Society, Spanish English Teacher Organization, and Theater. She had a love for the Spanish Language and for teaching it. She was always overjoyed, for a student, who she had taught in early years, to encounter them and reminisce of the lessons taught. Above all the things in her life, her family and children were the dearest and most important. There are not enough words to express the love her family has for her, and how dearly she will be missed.
Services for Mrs. McMillen will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating, at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Wednesday November 10, 2021 From 4pm till 8pm and Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United.
She is survived by her parents, DuWayne and Debra Shoemaker, her loving husband, Jeremy McMillen, her two daughters, sixteen-year-old Analyse Delaney McMillen and thirteen-year-old Jaycee Kameron McMillen.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Grover and Ruby Lee Shoemaker and her maternal grandparents Samson Edward McNeal Jr. and Myrtice Walters McNeal.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Funeral Service for funeral expenses.
John Daniel Murphree, 58, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 3, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL.
A gathering of family and friends was held Monday November 8, 2021 from 6 PM until 8 PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Murphree was born January 31, 1963 in Aurora, IL to the late Augustus Wiley and Mary Grace Strawn Murphree. He received his education in the Aurora Illinois School District and was employed as a truck operator for 30 years with multiple companies throughout his career.
Known to his trucker friends as "Silver Tongue Devil", Mr. Murphree will be remembered for his love of fishing, drinking coffee at Huddle House, and driving a truck. A kind man with a wilful attitude and free spirit, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Memories will be shared by one sister, Sandra Tackett (Earl) of New Albany, one niece, Carolyn Fitzgerald of Satillo, two nephews, William Tackett (Belinda) of New Albany and James Lee Tackett (Lindsay) of Ingomar, two great nieces, Ariel and Jamie, two great nephews, Kyndell and Nate, and a special friend, Vivian Norton.
Richard Klingel , 48, passed away on November 06, 2021, at his residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Darwin Keith 'Doc' Jackson, 73, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1947, in Memphis, TN., to J. T. Jackson and Stella Dillard Jackson. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was retired from Southern Motion.
Services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Curtrer officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Kathern Faye Foreman Jackson; 2 sons: Brian Keith Jackson (Katrina) of Myrtle and Adam Shane Jackson of Ingomar; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister: Mary Lynn Compton.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United.
In honor of Mr. Jackson's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and service.
Wanda Lee Taylor, 62, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 10, in her home surrounded by her much adored family.
A private service honoring the life of Ms. Taylor will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A Christian, Ms. Taylor was born December 9, 1958 in Union County to the late David and Felina Alice Elliott West Jr. She received her education in the Ashland public school system and was a homemaker throughout her life.
Blessed with musical talents and an angelic voice, Ms. Taylors favorite pastimes included, watching The Waltons, baking, and admiring the animals that grazed in her backyard. She will be remembered for the love of her family , her much adored grandchildren and kind personality.
Those left to cherish her memories include two children, Amanda Taylor (Michael Chapman) Hickory Flat, and Bradley Taylor (Lori), Ashland, two sisters, Margie Taylor and Lisa Rameriz (David) of Ashland, two brothers Glen West (Judy), Ripley, and Steve West (Ann) of Ashland, nine grandchildren, Brian, James and Tiffany Compton, Tyler and Eli Taylor, Ansley Chapman, Nicholas, Alexis and Connor Marshall, two great grandchildren, Presley Grace Taylor and Brantlen Pruitt, and a special canine companion, "Lil Girl".
