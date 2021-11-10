John Dalton Carter, 21, resident of Ecru, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
A Private Service honoring the life of John Dalton will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
John Dalton was born on October 23, 2021 in Starkville, MS, the son of David Carter and Jennifer Hardin. He was a 2019 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was recently employed by Walmart as a produce stocker.
An avid lover of all things video games, sports and music, John Dalton will be remembered for his quiet but fun personality and infectious smile.
Family was important to him and for the short time he was shared with us, his memories will last a life time.
In addition to his parents, John Dalton is survived by three aunts, Tammy Leach, Tina Saxon and Tisha Leash, eight uncles, Van Carter, Scott Carter, Timmy Carter, Corey Carter, Thomas Howell, Tony Giompoletti, and Timmy Giompoletti, two brothers, David M. Cox of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Ethan Hardin (Pam) of Houston, three grandparents, Judith McCollum of Troy, Robert Carter of Smithville, and Annette Giompoletti of Ecru.
He is also preceded in death by an uncle, John Van Hoozer, and four grandparents, Charles McCollum, James Giompoletti and Joann and Don Howell.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Carter family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Wilma Janice Davis Roaton, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born March 13, 1946 to Enis Hubert Davis and Angie Lee Hall Davis in New Albany. She was hardworking, and held jobs at Futorian, Stratford, and the Holiday Inn. She enjoyed quilting with her group of ladies, and she enjoyed her fur babies that kept her company. The most important thing to her heart was her family. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them was her greatest priority. She was a member of Keownville Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Roaton will be Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00pm with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating at United Funeral Service. There will be a visitation on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at United. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Angie Davis; her two sons, Dwayne Howard Roaton (Jenny) and Barry Roaton (Monica); two sisters, Kim Roe and Tina Beaty; four brothers, Kenny Davis, Jeffery Davis, Doyle Davis, and Robert Davis; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her father, Enis Davis, her husband Burton Howard Davis.
Pallbearers are; Chris Roaton, Andrew Johnson, Trevor Roaton, Caleb Gullick, Walker Roaton, Hunter Roaton, Coty Johnson, and Mason Johnson; Honorary are; Tucker Roaton, Aaron Gullick, Sawyer Finch, and Jon Brady Finch.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Lottie Ellan Walker Mims Gullick, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born October 9, 1942 in Hickory Flat, Mississippi to Lacey Hurdle Walker and Carrie Viola Hopkins Walker. She retired from the Bank of New Albany after thirty-four years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 12:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Ellan Watkins of Houston, TX and Bren Gullick of Seattle, Washington; three sons, Lacy Mims of Dumas, MS; David Gullick of New Albany and Dan Gullick of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren: Jordan Watkins, Brayden Mims, Beau Mims, Montana Brown, Kristen Mullins, Kyle Gullick and Kaitlin Schaefer; and two great grandchildren, Ella Mullins and Cohen Mullins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Fred Mims, and her second husband, Gene Gullick; and a brother, Charles Walker.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Pamela "Pam" Faye Rakestraw
New Albany- Pamela "Pam" Faye Rakestraw, age 64, passed away peacefully November 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Pam was born August 23, 1957 to William Hulon and Mildred Rakestraw. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, friends, and pets throughout her life. Some of her greatest joys were spent with family at East Union sporting events and city league sporting events cheering on her sister, nieces, and great nephew.
Pam is survived by her sister, Terrie Brown, niece Summer (Joseph Ford) Rigney, niece Brooke (Luke) Taylor, great-nephew Jett Jumper, great-nephew Lawson Taylor, great-niece Lainey Taylor, great-niece Sawyer James Rigney, and beloved family dog, Jess.
Pam is proceeded in death by her father, Hulon Rakestraw, mother, Mildred Rakestraw, grandparents, sister, Sherri Rakestraw, best friend and family member, Cotton Rakestraw, and beloved pet, Sugar Lee.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Pam Rakestraw on November 9, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation services will take place at 10:00 in the morning, and the funeral, officiated by Joseph Ford Rigney, will take place at 11:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Union County Humane Society. Donations can be made online at https://www.uchsofms.org/support-us.html.
Wayne Dillard , 74, passed away on November 04, 2021, at residence in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.