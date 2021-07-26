Virginia D. Wilson (funeral home logo, photo)
Virginia D. Wilson, 92, went to her heavenly home July 24, 2021. She was born August 17, 1928 to Connie Davis and Willie Ferguson Davis. She worked for the New Albany Dairy for forty years, and then twenty years for Turner Dairy, after the sale of the New Albany Dairy. Mrs. Wilson was lovingly referred to as "Baby Sister" by her family and "Monna" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church. She was very loved by her family and friends and has left a legacy of love and kindness and will be greatly missed.
Services for Mrs. Wilson were held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 3 p.m. also at United Funeral Service.
She is survived by two sons, Dan Wilson (Wanda) and David Wilson (Angie); two grandchildren Abby Voyles (Paul) and Kevin Wilson (Dannielle); four great grandchildren, Carter Voyles, Mattie Voyles, Skylar Wilson, and Saylie Wilson all of New Albany.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Connie and Willie Ferguson Davis, her husband, W.O. Wilson Jr., and her sister, Edith Millsaps.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Grover Dwight Thomas (photo, fishing pole icon)
Grover Dwight Thomas, 62, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial followed in Carey Springs Cemetery near Pontotoc.
Mr. Thomas was born on February 3, 1959 in Marks, MS the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Mary Hamilton Thomas. He received his education in the Tupelo Public School System and was a valued employee of Tru Cut, Inc in Pontotoc for 20 years.
A Christian, Mr. Thomas was an avid fisherman, reader and enjoyed reading his Bible. A family man, he loved his children and adored his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1PM to 3PM Thursday, July 22 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Goolsby Thomas of Pontotoc, a daughter, Nikki Hopkins of Pontotoc, two sons, Jason Rushing of Randolph, Josh Rushing of Slate Springs, one sister, Vanessa Ferguson (Steve) of Ecru, two nieces Jennifer Westmoreland, Jodi Tutor both of Pontotoc, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his two loyal pet canines, "Mary Grace" and "Mr. Wiener".
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation care invite you to share memories with the Thomas family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.