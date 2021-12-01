Doris Dean Swords Huey, 88, passed away November 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was retired from Deville Furniture and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her children, Pat Russell(Bilbo), Brenda Boyd(Anthony), Teri Windham(John), Tracy Huey(Melissa), four brothers, D.L. Swords, Charles Swords, Harry Swords, and Danny Swords; three sisters, Mary McCullough, Rosie Bramlitt, and Sherry Snider; seven grandchildren, Shelly Rogers(Eddie), Ashley Sappington(Christopher), Jennifer Morgan(Byron), Kristi Brewer(Justin), Kerrie Lyles, Jeremy Huey(Amber) and Nathan Huey(Molly); four great grandchildren, Cayson Capwell, Bo Sappington, Ainsley Huey, Emily Huey, and Jamie Huey; and special friend, Bobby Pankey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Huey; parents, Clifford and Annie Swords; two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Sue McLaughlin; and five brothers, Larry, Glen, Herbert, James, and Quintin Swords.
Services will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Jermiah McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Eddie Rogers, Christopher Sappington, Nathan Huey, Byron Morgan, Justin Brewer, and Cayson Capwell. Honorary Pallbearers: Bilbo Russell and John Windham.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22nd 5-8PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, November 23rd 10AM until service time at the funeral home.
Doris Bertelle Howard Doom, age 94, passed away November 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She had created a loving home in New Albany, MS for her family whom she loved fiercely.
Doris was born to Durwood and Bertelle Simpkins Howard on November 7, 1927 in Hampstead, NC. "Baby Dot" was the youngest of three children, Margie (Paul) Bullock and brother, Belmont Howard. Their mother died when Doris was only five and the kids were split up living with different family members.
Ms. Doom graduated from Topsail High School in 1944. She worked at The Friendly Café in Wilmington, NC throughout her high school years. On her graduation day, she boarded a bus for Washington, D.C. As WWII was raging, she found employment with the FBI as a mail clerk. These were happy years for Doris. She loved playing softball on the FBI team, sharing a house with several girlfriends and jitterbugging on the weekends. This beautiful fun-loving girl took her job at the Justice Department seriously and deeply admired her boss, J. Edgar Hoover. Over her long life she remained very patriotic, loving her country deeply.
While working in D.C., Doris met a handsome young veteran from Mississippi named Arnold R. Doom. 'Doom' as she called him became the love of her life. The couple married December 27, 1948 and moved shortly after to Memphis, TN. A couple of years later they moved to Union County where they raised their family. They were members of Martin Baptist Church and assets to their community.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood and Bertelle; husband, Arnold Doom; sister, Margie and Paul Bullock; brother, Belmont Howard and many extended family members and treasured friends.
Ms. Doom, 'The Doris', as she was called by family and friends is survived by her three children: Donna (Randy) Cobb; Janet Jennings; Colt (DeeAnn) Doom, all of New Albany.
Her adoring grandchildren are Julie (Chris) Brock of New Albany; Dustin Cobb (Jim Lundin) of McKinney, TX; Jana Comer of Brandon, MS; Kagan (Alyssa) Doom of Brandon; Casey Jennings of Jackson, MS and Mitch (Johanna) Doom of Madison, MS.
Her great-grandchildren are Bella and Brody Brock. Her special cousin, Cleo (Bob) Beatty of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Lillian Motschman of Memphis, TN. Finally, her ever faithful furry companion, Cracker, who remained by her side for many years.
The family wishes to thank her devoted caretakers, Jessica Gaines Smith, Charolette Gaines and Dianna Cobb. Her family appreciates the care and loving support received at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County Health and Rehab, Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo and United Funeral Service.
'The Doris' projected fun, warmth, spunk, vitality, loyalty and love to all who encountered her. This feisty 'one of a kind' lady adored her family, enjoyed coffee drinking with friends, cheering at ballgames and attending services at The Orchard in Tupelo.
With much love and admiration, her visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. and her service will be held at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of United Funeral Service with Dr. Bryan Collier and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating Doris's celebration of life. Her Lord and Savior, Jesus, said, "Send Doris in, she's my good and faithful servant."
Katie Merle Black New, 89, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1932 in Marshall County to Charlie and Martha Nelms Castleberry. She formerly worked at Futorian and retired from Wal-Mart. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Brandy Black Courson (Brian) of Hickory Flat and Lori Black Siddall (Derek) of New Albany; three great grandchildren, Breanna Courson, Grayce Cook and Grayson Cook; one great-great grandchild, Delta Kate Bingle; one sister, Martha Pearl Harvey of Cornersville and one brother, James "Jim" Castleberry of Byhalia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Holcomb Black; her second husband, Curtis New; and her son, Jerry Black.
Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Barbara Gale Bruff Mardis, 68, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Mardis will be at 3PM Monday, November 22, 2021 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Ms. Mardis was born June 6, 1953 in Pemiscot, MO, to the late Marcus James and Myrtle Inez Towery Bruff. She received her education in the Myrtle Public School System and was a valued ripsaw operator at J. B. Lumber Company as long as her health permitted.
Ms. Mardis will be remembered for her adored spirit, heart of gold and infectious personality. She had a passion for horses and collecting Coke memorabilia. Music, dancing, singing, traveling and playing cards were just a few hobbies she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Katrina Pounds (Brian) of Longview and Tonya Edington of Blue Springs, two sons, Markes Mardis (Jolene) of Ingomar and Marty Mardis (Ashley) of New Albany, two sisters, Cathy Boyer (Richard) of Myrtle and Glenda Jumper of Myrtle, 12 grandchildren,Makenzie, Justin, Julia, Hannah, Dalton, Jacob, Hunter, Miranda, Gracie, Ariana, Lexie, and Bentley, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She is also preceded in death by a sister, Candy Bruff and a brother, Marcus James Bruff Jr.
Cecil McKinley "Ken" Ranager, 58, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Brandon, MS. Born in Hazlehurst, MS, to Nannie Mae Collier Ranager and the late Tommy Laverne Ranager, Ken grew up in Brandon, MS, and attended Brandon High School. He played football alongside his brother, Clay, and under his father, Coach Tommy Ranager at Millsaps College where he also met the love of his life, Tana. She was his biggest cheerleader - on the sidelines and in life. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, on the board of the Mississippi Furniture Association, served several terms on the board of Oaks Country Club and was active in the New Albany Main Street Association. He was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand and listening to the Rolling Stones. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Albany. He was loved by his friends and family and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of New Albany with Reverend Doctor Tim Prather officiating. Burial will follow at Vista Memorial Park.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 36 years, Tana Browning Ranager; daughters, Catherine McKinley Ranager Gallagher and her husband James Thomas Gallagher III and Laura Preston Ranager; sons, Thomas Collier Ranager and Cecil Hudson Ranager; mother, Nancy Collier Ranager; brother, Thomas Clay Ranager and his wife Heather and daughters, Mary and Jane; and his grandson, James Thomas "Jack" Gallagher, IV.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be his dear friends Rick Adair, Dan Keel, Blair Taylor, Cam Hogue, Jon Jackson, Bill Rutledge and Mike Alef.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Hall in First United Methodist Church.
Lois Jeanette Burke Thomas, 82, died Monday, November 22, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1938, in Hickory Flat to Milton 'Buddy' Burke and Mattie Lois Clayton Burke. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was an Alderman for the town of Myrtle.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United with Steve Thomas delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Debbie Lois Smith (Terry), Beverely Joyce Thomas, and Tammy Lynn Rossell (Bill); 1 son: Hugh Rogers Thomas II (Angela); 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hugh Rogers Thomas; and 1 sister: Alice Faye Mills.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Alzheimers Association.
Larry Wayne Howard, 43, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 Noon Saturday, November 27 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with a visitation one hour before services.
Mr. Howard was born December 15, 1977 in Ripley, MS, the son of Larry Joe Howard (Dianne) of Potts Camp and the late Betty Jane McClusky. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed as a roofer and carpenter in the construction industry.
A Christian, Mr. Howard enjoyed studying scriptures in his Bible, the outdoors and had a special interest in horses.
He will be remembered for his crafty talents he had with his hands and a few of his proudest accomplishments as a carpenter included LeBoheur Children's Hospital, St. Jude and working on the Ole Miss campus.
Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Brianna Gates of Tiplersville, three sisters, Codie Joe Howard of Hickory Flat, Janie Moore (Scott) of Pontotoc and Amanda Chappell (Josh) of Ingomar, one brother, Joseph Robbins of Potts Camp, one aunt, Brenda Walker (Larry) of Ripley, two grandchildren, Chase and Gracie Porterfield, a special friend, Collene and his loyal horse, "Tank".
Michael Larry Rainwater "Mud Turtle" left this world for his new Heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born July 4, 1948 to William Rainwater and Mary Frances Thornton Rainwater. During his years at Myrtle High School, he achieved many awards including; Most Handsome, Mr. Myrtle High School, Most Popular, Campus Leader, All County in basketball, All Star, All Conference, Most Athletic, and was the very first student from Myrtle to receive an athletic scholarship from Northeast Junior College. He served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and he served as a Pastor for many years in churches in MS, TN, and AR, and was also a truck driver until his retirement. Mike was so loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Services for Mr. Rainwater will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at Macedonia Baptist Church 1033 CR 19 Myrtle MS 38650 with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. There will be two visitations, the first will be Saturday, November 27 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and also on Sunday, November 28 from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 2:00pm all taking place at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be at McAllister Family Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Ginger Rainwater and Penny Conlee (Greg), one son, Michael Larry Rainwater II, four step children; Crystal Coleman, Michael Young, Terry Young, and John Walker Young, two sisters; Teressa Taylor (Charlie) and Connie Nutt, nine grandchildren; Ginabeth Willard (Zack), Gracen Maxey (Chance), Eden Conlee, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Madisyn Rudolph (Goodman), Camryn Rainwater, Hunter McQuary (Ryli), Hannah Howell (Cade), and eight great-grandchildren; Jace Howell, Jeter Howell, Rivers Willard, Rhodes Willard, Conlee Cate Maxey, Wells Maxey, Arden McQuary, and Rowan McQuary.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Greg Rainwater.
Pallbearers are; Goodman Rudolph, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Hunter McQuary, Zack Willard, Cade Howell, Chance Maxey, Mathew Stewart, Brad Allred. Honorary pallbearers are; Joe Allred, David McClure, Thomas Stanford, Steve Haynie, Wayne Callicutt, Mike Scott, Elvis Thomas, Joe Kizer, Eddie Grant, John Simpson, Charlie Simmons, Scott Goode, Eddie Gresham, and Dean Browning.
United Funeral Service will fly the Navy Flag in honor of his service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Halie Kay Tanner left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She shared her birthday with her twin sister Shelbie Tanner on May 15, 1998. They were the beautiful babies of Wesley McCain and Jimmie Turner. To know Halie, was to love her. She had the most contagious smile that would light any room. She worked at The Trolley and The Experience in management. She loved music, singing, her family and friends, and just being around people. Above all other, was the love she had for her babies, Loxley and Henry Hutton. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, but attended Cairo Baptist in Ecru, MS. Halie was an unreplaceable treasure to her family and will be missed beyond measure.
Services for Halie will be Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Matt Parker officiating. There will be two visitation the first on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 4:00pm till 8:00pm and Monday, November 29, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her mother, Jimmie Turner, her father, Wesley McCain her adopted mother Ashley McCain, her twin sister Shelbie Tanner, two brothers; John Asher Young, and Braxton Tanner, and four sisters; Elizabeth Grace McCain, Annabelle Faith McCain, Gracin Tanner, and Leanne Tanner Letizia, her babies; Henry Hutton McCain and Loxley McCullough, grandparents, Tommy and Kay Hill, and Annie and Thomas McCain (nannie and papa), and her best friends Nikki Barre and Jessy Gonzales.
Pallbearers are; Johnathan Gordon, Mathew Gordon, Wade Simmons, Bryan Malone, Colby Runnels, Travis Barre, and Landon Wade Holladay.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to United Funeral Service for the purchase of a headstone.