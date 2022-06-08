Dorothy Faye Cosper Alexander, 86, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was born December 9, 1935 to Willie Albert and Ruby Jewel Bounds Cosper. Dorothy "Dot" as everyone called her, was a feisty spirit and full of character. She retired from AT&T and then worked for the Justice Court of New Albany for nine years. She loved to work and stay busy, but her love above all else was her children and grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Dot will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 from 6pm till 8pm also at United. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, RayAnn Harrison (Walt), one son, Alan Alexander, one sister-in-law, who is more like a sister, Linda Cosper, and three grandchildren, Sonny Harrison, Alex Harrison, and Kylie Harrison.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Alexander, and one brother Billy Cosper.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be sent to First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS or Beds for Kids c\o First Baptist Church.
Janice Marie Robinson, 71, went to her heavenly home Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born October 14, 1950, to Roy and Vara Bond. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Robinson was employed as a surgical technician with Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church whose Christian faith aided her in a near decade-long battle with cancer. Energetic and jovial, Janice was never one to stay in one place for long. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters and friends, entertaining her grandchildren, and making a welcoming home at every holiday. Visitation and funeral services for Mrs. Robinson will be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 to 1 p.m., and the funeral service immediately following. She is survived by her two sons, Brian and Brad Raines, and their wives, Jessica and Mandy, three grandchildren, Dakota Raines, Savannah Raines, and John Michael Raines, and two sisters, Joan Little and Martha Moody. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Robinson, her parents, her brothers, Sam and Roy Lynn Bond and her sister, Flossie Ann Bond. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert Eugene "Bob" Clement, 82, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 21, 1940 in Gulfport, MS to the late Carl and Anna Green Clement. He graduated from Moss Point High School in 1958. He was a retired retail manager, having worked for Wal-Mart and for other retail stores.
He was a member of Bethlehem Church in New Albany, where he loved attending the Jim Jennings Sunday School Class. He loved golf, both playing and watching it. He was a big Ole Miss fan and enjoyed watching any sport, especially anything his grandchildren or great grandchildren played.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Nell Jennings Clement; two daughters, Rhonda Clement and Beth Basil (Mickey); a brother Jerry Clement (Charlotte); two grandchildren, Katie Dorrough (Jeremy) and Will Basil (Lindsey); and three great grandchildren, Rylan Basil, Paisley Basil and Hatcher Dorrough.
Visitation will be at Bethlehem Church in New Albany on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. with funeral services at 3:00p.m. Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill will officiate. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Will Basil, Jeremy Dorrough, Ashley Russell, Ryan Russell, John Garrett, Bo Garrett and Drew Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Jennings, Jim Jennings, Larry McQuary, Danny Jarvis and Eddie Smith.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com
Marla Wilson Harshberger passed away suddenly May 31, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident at the age of 54. She was born September 9, 1967 in Memphis TN. Marla graduated from West Union High School and Attended the University of Mississippi for two years where she played varsity basketball. She continued her education at the Baptist School of Nursing and received a BSN from Union University. She completed her MBA from Western Governors University in 2017. Marla was employed as an account executive at Spring Valley Hospice in Tupelo.
Marla is survived by her husband of 23 years Martin Harshberger also of Tupelo. She is also survived by her parents Clyde and Julia Wilson of Potts Camp MS, a brother Malcolm Wilson of Memphis TN and sister Sherry Tyer of New Albany MS as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marla loved and was close to her three stepdaughters, Stacy Boehm of Doylestown PA, Stephanie Pino of Ligonier PA, and Marci Harshberger of Waterford CT.
She as a unique person that took great pleasure working with the elderly and saw hospice as a true calling. She loved her work, she loved her job, and she loved life. She had a constant positive attitude and was the center of attention any time she entered a room. She was bright, funny, caring, loving, and lived life to the fullest. As evidenced by the outpouring of support and comfort she will be missed by many. Marla was a great example of a life well lived. She was a Christian in the truest sense and believed than giving was better than receiving. She never met a stranger and made everyone that knew her feel special. She lived her life by I Timothy 6:12
Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called and about which you made the good confession in the presence of many witnesses.
A celebration of life will be held at the United Funeral Service in New Albany MS on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 2:00p.m. with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00, also at United. Pallbearers will be Jacob Wilson, Henry Fair, Randy Beckworth, Will Ford, Keith Cooper, Steven Farr, Carl Bartin, and Ruben Doty.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Tupelo Humane Society in her memory. Marla was a lifelong supporter of animal causes.
Milton Elmo Simmons, age 78, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. Born on August 29, 1943, in Myrtle, Mississippi, he was the son of Olga (Fooshee) and St. Elmo Simmons.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William Dan Simmons, Samuel Allen Simmons, and Charles Lee Simmons. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah M. (Bolte) Greenberg-Simmons; his daughters Milissa Simmons and Carrie (Jeffrey) Sahagun; step children Julie Greenberg, Lawrence Greenberg, Rebecca Greenberg, Janet (Wayne) Keadle, Rita (Christopher) Moynihan; his grandchildren: Hailey Greenberg, Samuel Greenberg, Tucker Keadle, Brock Keadle, Madyson Keadle, Layla Keadle, Chase Moynihan and Curren Moynihan; great grandchildren: Kaya Israel and Eli Israel; his sister Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Simmons Wells, and other dear family members and friends.
Milton graduated from Myrtle High School, Myrtle, Mississippi and Delta University. He went through basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia after joining the Army in 1966. Upon completing Army Officer Candidate School, he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. Milton was then sent to Vietnam in January 1968. Due to his distinguished service with the 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Cavalry, Milton earned the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm, and several others for valorous action and gallantry in 1968.
Upon discharge, he moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where he lived for many years. He served with the Alaska National Guard and owned the Alaska Bar and Lighthouse Grocery. Later, Milton worked full time with the National Guard and moved to Juneau and then Anchorage where he eventually retired from military service. In 1994 Milton moved to Altamonte Springs, Florida where he was a business owner.
Milton was an avid hunter, fisherman, basketball player and golfer. He loved all sports and was a big supporter of his grandchildren's sporting and music events.