In the early morning hours Friday June 10, 2022, Freddie Louis Copeland Jr was involved in a single car accident resulting in a fatal crash near Harvest, Al. He resided in Madison, Al for the past several years.
Freddie joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, AL at an early age. He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in Muscle Shoals, AL in 2001. Freddie attended colleges at Wallace State Community College (2002 and 2003 in Hanceville, AL on a basketball scholarship. After completing his education requirements he enrolled at the University of North Alabama in Florence, AL. also playing on the UNA Lions basketball team(2004 and 2005) obtaining a degree in Business Administration in 2006.
Freddie was employed for the past several years at Toray Composite Materials America, Inc in Decatur, AL as a Quality Assurance Technician.
Freddie hobby was purchasing real estate properties and rehabilitating the properties.
Freddie was a "good natural" person with a pleasant personality and smile who really loved life. We thanked God for lending Freddie to us for 38 wonderful years.
To cherish Freddie Jr memories he leaves a 7 year old son Mason Cameron Copeland , Harvest, AL. Freddie loving parents Freddie Louis Copeland Sr and Jane Russell Groves Copeland , Muscle Shoals, Al. Brother-Adrian Russell(Russ) Copeland, Decatur, GA , 3 sisters, Catara Shanae Copeland, Huntsville, AL, Kylia Morrison Carter(Wendell Carter Sr.), Atlanta, GA and Melissa Yvette Miller, Gary, IN. 2 nephews-Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magics basketball team, Orlando, FL and Terrance Warren, United States Navy McGuire AFB Fort Dix, New Jersey. I niece, Telisa Warren Gary, IN.
A very special friend Rachel Brittany Mason of Harvest, AL. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends etc.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at Agnew & Sons funeral chapel 101 Lafayette Street in Booneville, MS from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 18 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Martin Luther King Jr Street in Booneville, MS at 1;00pm. Repast to be held in the Springhill Family Life Center. Burial will be at the Oakhill Cemetery Booneville, Ms. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
James L. Simpson, 79, fell asleep in death at his home early Sunday morning, June 12, 2022. He was born December 31,1942.
James and Gale were married for 58 years. He was a loving father to two children, James Bradley and Catina Nicole.
James had many interests, cows, horses and gardening. But most of all, he loved his God, Jehovah. James dedicated himself in 1968 to serving Jehovah and telling others about Jehovah's promises of a time when there will be no more sickness, pain or sorrow. He also worked hard assisting with the construction of Kingdom Halls for others to have a place for worship.
James was preceded in death by his parents; W. T. and Jewel Simpson, two brothers, Walter Thomas and Hollis Doyle. He is survived by his wife Gale, son, Bradley (Mila) and daughter, Nicki and one brother, Robert Wayne.
The family greatly appreciates the love, prayers and comfort provided by our wonderful spiritual family. Many thanks to the Kindred Hospice team for their genuine concern, loving support and guidance. Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 112 Old Airport Rd S, Pontotoc, MS 38863 on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Those attending in person are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while inside the facility. For videoconferencing information, please call 662-586-1801.
On Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, Perry E. Principi, 60, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Perry will be at 4 PM Thursday, June 16 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with visitation from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Perry was born January 9, 1962 in Memphis, TN, to the late Jake Joseph Principi and Ernestine Rucker Principi. He was a graduate of the Memphis Catholic School System and was a Lieutenant Fire Fighter for the Horn Lake Fire Department for over 15 years.
A valued friend to many, Perry loved his family fiercely and glowed with pride when talked about them. He enjoyed staying busy, working on old cars and traveling. We are certain we heard the words, "well done, good and faithful servant."
Memories will be cherished by a daughter, Deya Kent (Jason) of New Albany, a son, Jeremy Cross of Denver, CO, a sister, Becky Speed (Mike) of Starkville, two grandchildren, Audrey Tucker (Blake) and Jacob Kent (Nathalie), a great grandson, Kent Tucker, a great grandson, Clayton on the way, nephew Chris Long (Melissa), great nephew, Jed-Rucker Long and two great nieces, Noel Steele and Marley Collier.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Lynda Stewart Coleman passed away peacefully at Magnolia Assisted Living in New Albany on June 13, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on August 14, 1928 to Van and Florine Stewart. Lynda was a warm, friendly and loving mother and grandmother. On January 1, 1947 Lynda married David Coleman and together they had six children. She became the grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking pictures each time they were together.
Lynda was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she enjoyed her Sunday School Class
United Funeral Services is entrusted with the arrangements with Charlie Davis officiating. Burial will be at Wallerville Cemetery.
She is survived by her five children, Marla Nunnelee of New Albany, Kathy Wilburn (Eddie) of Fulton, Alan Coleman (Debra) of Amory, Glen Coleman (Sharon) of Blue Springs and Susan Gafford (Tim) of New Albany; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grand children and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Paul Coleman; a son in law Paul Nunnelee; a grandson Scott Coleman and a great-granddaughter, Callie Scott
Pallbearers will be her grandsons
Services will be Thursday June 16th at United Funeral Home visitation from 12:00pm - 2:00 pm with funeral following at 2pm
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Martha Jane Goolsby Parks, 92, resident of Little Rock, AR and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Andover Place Assisted Living.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Parks will be at 10AM June 16, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in New Albany City Cemetery.
Mrs. Parks was born on February 18, 1930 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Bertha and Carl Goolsby. She was a graduate of the New Albany Public School System and worked as a procurement specialist for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis for 25 years until retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Friendship Methodist Church that was built by her grandfather Rush Robertson. Mrs. Parks was known by many characteristics: reliable, dependable, hard working, fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as a devoted wife for 58 years to her late husband Kirl Parks, as well as a wonderful mother and loving grandmother.
Mrs. Parks will be missed dearly by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Those left to cherish memories include a daughter, Kaye Parks Cummings (Chuck) of Dallas, TX and 5 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband and sister, Ann Goolsby Taylor, Mrs. Parks is also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Parks.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Parks family.Robert Andrew Taylor, 36, a wonderful son, brother, father, grandson, and friend departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born March 15, 1986 in Memphis, TN, to Richard Taylor and Melissa Webb Miller. He was dependable and a hardworking man who was employed at Delek as a Board Operator. Robert was one-of-a-kind with a heart of gold. He was the happiest when he was making someone laugh and smile. His daughter, Livi, was his entire world. To know Robert, was to love him.
Services for Robert will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 4:00pm at United Funeral Service with Br. David Grumbach officiating. A visitation will be from 2:00pm till the start of the service at 4:00pm also at United. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery.
Robert is survived by his parents, Richard Taylor and Melissa Miller, fiancé, Catherine Pennington, one daughter, Olivia "Livi" Taylor, one sister Baleigh Bray, two brothers, Brent Taylor and Jacob Taylor, maternal grandparents, David and Carol Webb and paternal grandparents Jim and Lora McNeese, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Roy Allen Weeks, Jr., 45, resident of New Albany, passed away Tuesday morning June 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a 2 month illness.
Funeral Services for Roy will be at 1 PM Friday, June 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Roy was born November 11, 1976 in Isola, MS, the son of Judy Roberson Little (James) of New Albany and the late Roy Allen Weeks, Sr. He received his education from the J.Z. George Public High School in Carrollton, MS and continued his education in the Nursing Program at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
A member of Linn Baptist Church, Roy will be remembered as a loving son and father who raised his children to respect others. A quiet, giving outgoing person, Roy enjoyed cooking and helping others.
Memories will continue to be shared by his mother and step-father, James and Judy Little of New Albany, two sons, Robert Weeks (Aleeah) of St. Climente, CA and Cody Weeks of New Albany, two sisters, Melissa Brown (Richard) of New Albany and Sherry Martin (William) of Schlater, MS, a step-sister, Heather Little, step brother, Jesse Lemar, both of New Albany, his godson, Will Cauther and a special companion, Brad Baggett.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Roy's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
On Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, Nickie Joe Hall Holliday Antrim, 78, resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County following an extended illness.
Funeral Services for Ms. Antrim will be at 1 PM Saturday, June 18 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Ms. Antrim was born June 30, 1943 in Winchester, Indiana, the daughter of the late Earl Patrick and Dortha Keener Hall. She was a 1976 graduate of Monroe Central High School in Farmland, IN and was a valued employee of the Allied Signal Corporation for 25 years.
A Christian and 13 year breast cancer survivor, Ms. Antrim will be remember as a strong-willed lady with a bubbly personality. She enjoyed every opportunity to share quality time with her family and much adored grandchildren. Fishing, sewing, watching butterflies and birds were favorite pastimes. She will be greatly missed.
Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Peggy Sue Holliday of Dumas, a sister, Linda Kay Bond, three brothers, Mike Hall, William "Bill" Hall and James Lee Hall, six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Thomas Holliday and Randall Gene Holliday and a sister, Patty Hall Boyd.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
On June 16, 2022, Wanda Jean Harmon Grubbs was welcomed with open arms by her Lord and Savior. She was born March 2, 1934 to Lagrone and Carrie E. Harmon. She graduated from Center High School and then studied at Northeast MS Junior College where she majored in journalism and wrote and named the Beacon News Paper.
She then studied and obtained her bachelors degree in education and journalism at MS State College for Women in Columbus. After teaching school, she later worked at MS Chemical Corp. in New Albany as office manager and retired from there after 31 years of service. An avid gardener, she loved working in her yard, watching her birds and growing beautiful flowers. Crocheting was a favorite pastime as she would enjoy making projects and sharing her handiwork with others. She had a determining spirit and a wonderful sense of humor.
Her most beloved joys in life were times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lofton (Steven) and Holly Tidwell (Paul); a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hall; eight grandchildren, Ben Hall (Christy), Amber Pickens (Jeran), Whitney Harris (Jaco), Reid Hall, Carson Hall, Matthew Tidwell, Jacob Tidwell and Luke Tidwell; four great grandchildren, Piper Hall, Cari Etta Pickens, Colby Pickens, and Bowen Pickens
She was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved son, Robert "Bobby" Hall.
A special thanks to Encompass and Sanctuary Hospice groups, as well as her special caregivers, Michelle Graham, Sandy Johnson and Gwen Brown.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022 with a visitation from 1:00p.m. until service time. Bro. William Everett, Bro. David Lamen and Bro. Stephen Ewing will officiate. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com