K. Edward Byrd departed this earthly life for his heavenly home on January 10, 2022. He blessed us with his presence for 92 years. Ed was born to Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd on November 11, 1929.
He was a graduate of Mississippi State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering.
He began his professional career as a structural engineer in Jackson, MS at City Steel Co. A few years later he formed a construction company, Fairlin, specializing in commercial buildings. He moved to Tupelo, MS in 1978 where he founded Byrd Consultant Company and Byrd Detailing Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Knollis Edward Byrd and Bessie Misterfeldt Byrd, a sister Bethany Overton, and wife Meda Caraway Byrd.
He is survived by his wife Stella Edward Byrd, five children, Karl Byrd (Nancey), Rachel Byrd, Sarah Bowers (Bill), Mary Hursch (Aubrey) and Meda Lindley (Mark). Son in law Mark Edwards (Sonya) and Gabriel Benetez.
He loved his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned to be held at the First Baptist Church New Albany, MS on 1/29/2022 at 2pm with Bro Andrew Chesteen officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the benevolent fund at the First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
David Ray Brownlee, 68, departed from this life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Texas after a long illness. He was born December 29, 1953 to Ray Brownlee and Marjorie Strawn Brownlee in New Albany, Mississippi. David graduated from Myrtle High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He spent four years active service as an aviation mechanic and two years reserves in the U. S. Navy. He completed several tours on an aircraft carrier and was honorably discharged in 1979. He spent many years farming, working in industry and was a retired machinist with O'Neil Steel in Memphis, TN. He retained his love of aviation, owned an ultra-light airplane, attended airplane mechanic training and earned his pilot license. He was an avid animal lover.
He is survived by; Nadalyn Miller, life partner, of Dallas, TX, two sisters, Anne Brownlee (David) Gullick, of Myrtle, MS, and Janice Brownlee, of Ecru, MS, two nephews, Kyle Gullick, Collierville, TN and Martin Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, one niece Danielle Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, and his step-mother, Barbara Brownlee of Myrtle, MS.; Honorary grandchildren: Faith, Nevaeh, and Kennedy Joplin; Colson, Lily and Rickie Sue Carlisle; all of Southaven, MS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marjorie Brownlee; and two brothers Bill Brownlee and Jim Brownlee.
A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis National Cemetery, 3568 Townes Avenue, Memphis TN. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Myrtle, MS. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.
Carolyn Juanita Hamblin, 79, resident of Guntown, departed this life on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence.
Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hamblin are private will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Hamblin was born in Shreveport, LA to the late Samuel Wallace Smith and Hazel Smith. She received her education in the Shreveport Public School System and was a valued custodian for Winona School System for most of her life.
Mrs. Hamblin was a loving mother and wife who will be remembered for her love of yardsales, music, coffee, and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Bullock of Guntown, Carolyn Hannah of Scobey, five sons, Raymond Hannah of Paris, IL, Thomas Hannah of Greenwood, Gene Hannah of Greenwood, Henry L. Hamblin of Guntown, and Bobby G. Hamblin of Guntown.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Archie Hamblin, two sons, Sammy Hannah, Jackie Hamblin, and one daughter, Shelia Hamblin.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hamblin family at nafuneralandcremations.com.
Betty Coleman, 68, passed away on January 19, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Jacky Wayne Smith, 54, resident of the Ingomar Community, and well known diesel mechanic passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at The Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A Service of Remembrance for Family and Friends of Mr. Smith will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2PM in the Ingomar Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A native of Pontotoc County, Jacky was born June 18, 1967, the son of Beverly Joyce Allen and the late Troy Smith.
Mr. Smith was known throughout the area as owner of Smiths 6.0 Diesel Repair located in Ingomar.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Bobbi Smith, his children, Jorden Franklin, Kymberlee Smith, Amanda Thompson, Dalton Smith and Brent Smith, his mother Beverly Joyce Allen, one sister, Sherry Fair, one brother, Clinton Smith and ten grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son Trent Smith.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Carolyn Louise Gray was born January 4, 1952, to the late Ollie Berry, Sr. and Annie D. Berry in New Albany, MS.
Carolyn was a believer in Christ. She professed her hope in Christ and was baptized at an early age. She attended Wilson Chapel Church of New Albany, MS, where she was a faithful and active member within the church. She retired from Comfort Inn Suites in New Albany, MS. She was a loving, caring, and forgiving person with a beautiful soul. Some of her favorite things to do were listening to and singing gospel music, online shopping, and caring for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Annie Berry; husband, Charles Gray; sisters, Betty Sue High and Mavis Berry; brother, Ollie Lee Berry; grandchild, Raji Montori Berry, Jr.; great grandchild, Marissa Berry; and niece, Holly Berry.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Demeatrice Berry, William Earl Berry, Russel Berry, Anthony Berry, Raji Berry (Beth Berry) all New Albany, MS, and Clorissa Murphy of Olive Branch, MS; one stepdaughter, Vanessa Gray of Memphis, TN; sisters: Emma Robinson of New Albany, MS and Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Larry Berry (Kathy Joe Berry) of New Albany, MS; brother in laws, Roger Gray of Gulfport, MS and Unzie Gray of New Albany, MS; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Shelton Kay Ivey, 53, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was born September 25, 1968 to L.C. Ivey and Pearlie Stanfield. Mr. Ivey was a retired minister who dearly loved his Lord Jesus, and his family. He was a member of Christ Church in New Albany, Mississippi. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Ivey of New Albany; two daughters, Lakin Ivey and Lorin Ivey of New Albany; two sisters Caffie Bishop of Rienzi, MS and Patricia Dillard of Blue Springs, Mississippi; two brothers, Doyle Ivey of Dennis, MS and Edward Ivey of Tupelo Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents L.C. and Pearlie Ivey and a sister Brenda Ivey.
Services for Mr. Ivey will be Sunday, January 23, 2021 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Pastor John Snyder officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00pm until the start of the service, also at United. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Helen Messer Hill, 73, departed this life on January 22, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born July 27, 1948 to Chester Messer and Mary Edith Messer. In 1968 she Married GA Hill and together they raised one son and two daughters. She loved her family and cherished all the time they spent together. Mrs. Hill's hobbies included camping, gardening, and spending time with her family. She believed in the Baptist faith and lived a fulfilling Christian life.
Services for Mrs. Hill will be Tuesday, January 25th, at 11:00a.m., with Bro Marty Merritt officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 24th, 6-8p.m. and Tuesday, January 25, 10-11a.m. Both events will take place at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. Untied is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Andy Hill (wife Pam); two daughters, Tracy Tutor (Josh), and Amy Clayton (Eric); six sisters, Mary Linda Roberts (Kenneth), Cathy Hall (Mike), Sherry Smith (Nicki), Brenda Watts(Donald), Annette Hudson and Vicki Dillard; eight grandchildren, Brittany Hall (Matt), Kyle Hill< Landyn Tutor, Dawson Tutor, Karson Tutor, Mallie Kate Tutor, Maddox Tutor, and John Clayton; and three great grandchildren, Avery Hall, Reese Hall, and Rylee Hall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Gary Lynn Messer, Chester Messer, Jr. and David Messer.
Pallbearers are: Paul Roberts, Michael Hall, Brandon Messer, Tony Hudson, Greg Allred, and Joey Dillard.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Dennis Wayne Jumper, 59, resident of Pontotoc, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Jumper will be at 12 Noon Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise Cemetery.
Mr. Jumper was born on September 21, 1962 in Union County the son of Mildred Lois and Frank Pete West. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was a valued employee at Gilly's Tire and ATV. He also worked in the plumbing and electrical industry.
A Christian, Mr. Jumper was known as an avid "pool shark" and handyman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family that truly adored him.
Visitation will be from 10AM to 12 Noon Monday, January 24, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Benton Jumper of Pontotoc and Zak Jumper (Kandace) of Myrtle, one sister, Dolly Robbins (Herman) of Ingomar, three brothers, David Jumper (Rhonda) of Ingomar, Randy Jumper (Lisa) of Lonestar, Allen Jumper (Deb) of Myrtle and four grandchildren Cotton, Maverick, McKinley, and Natalee Jumper.
He is preceeded in death by three brothers, James, Ray and Charlie Jumper.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jumper family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
William C. "Bud" Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, January 20, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June, 29, 1940 to Sam Newton Tanner and Lora Edna Thomas. He was married to the love of his life for 61 years, Margarette Beaty, and together raised a beautiful family. He was the owner/operator of Tanner's Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, and a retired insurance agent from Combined Insurance Company, where he won many distinguished sales awards. Mr. Tanner enjoyed playing dominoes, hunting, and crappie fishing. Of all the joys in his life, his treasured family was his most loved. His family will deeply miss his love and care for them, his million-dollar smile, outgoing, and humorous personality, and his famous homemade strawberry ice-cream, and peanut brittle.
Services for Mr. Tanner will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:00pm with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Tom Wilder officiating, and eulogy, by his grandson, Sam Tanner at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 1:00pm till 3:00pm also at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Tanner is survived by his wife, Margarette Tanner; two sons Tommy Tanner (B.J.) and Lee Tanner; one daughter Lorrie Tanner McDermott (Patrick); one sister Jean Speck; one brother Billy Tanner; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Edna Tanner and one sister Ann Tanner Collins and one son Randy Tanner.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfunealservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.