William Thomas Tate, 77, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born in New Albany on October 1, 1944 to the late Troy Wesson and Eula Mae Ruff Tate. He enjoyed singing in the choir, playing board games, playing bingo and other activities with the other residents. Before his health declined, he enjoyed going to high school games. He was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Glenfield Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be at Old Glenfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by a sister, Mae Annice Tate Roberts; three brothers, Ray Tate (Carol), Jimmy Tate (Lanelle) and Clyde Wayne Tate; three nephews, Blake Lamar Roberts, Michael Ray Tate and Kevin John Tate; four nieces, Melonie Rakestraw, Melissa Cottone, Amy Pilcher and Jenny Ladner; and five great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Magnolia Place Assisted Living Facility for all care given to William throughout his stay.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Glenfield Baptist Church.
Linda Jane Kiddy Crump, 73, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, following an extended illness.
Services honoring the life of Mrs. Crump will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be Thursday from 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Amaziah Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County.
Mrs. Crump was born May 9, 1949, in Alcorn County, to the late Mackie Lester and Martha Lucille Mullins Kiddy. She received her education from the Myrtle School district and was employed for many years in the furniture industry with Bench Craft and in later years as a private caregiver.
A Christian, Mrs. Crump attended Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat as long as her health allowed. Her favorite past times included sharing time with family, baking, reading, tending her garden and listening to old time gospel music. She had a servants heart and always wanted to help anyone in need.
Those left to cherish her memories include three sisters, Ruby F. Rollins, Lottie Bunn (Chuck) both of New Albany, and Rose L. Ferguson of Ripley, two brothers Bud Kiddy of New Albany and Jack Kiddy (Debbie) of Myrtle, two grandchildren, Samantha L. Proffitt, and Tammy J. Christenson and one great granddaughter, Zoie N. Shiers and was looking forward to meeting her newest great granddaughter Amelia Jane Proffitt that is due in late July.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Crump, one son, Charles Randall Crump, one sister, Dottie Ferguson, and two brothers, John Kiddy and R. J. Kiddy.
MEMPHIS --Jimmy L. Payne Jr., 74, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Highway COGIC. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
PONTOTOC -- Princess M. Pickens, 69, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at home in New Albany. Services will be on a private day and time at Old Cooke Cemetery.
Myrtle-Charlotte Ann Speck, 63, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, May 19, 2022 due to an automobile accident. She was born December 28, 1958 to the late Amos Holloway and Eula Bea Chism Prather. She worked at Homecare Hospice as a nurse's aid for many years taking care of many families and people, which she loved with a passion. Mrs. Charlotte was a beautiful soul, with so much love to give. She was known as "Mamaw Charlotte" to so many children. She has a love for cooking, but not near as big as the love she had for her family. She will be so greatly missed by all that knew her, and to know her, was to love her. She was a member of Victory Life Center.
Services for Mrs. Speck will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00pm at Victory Life Center with Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Visitation will be Saturday May 21, 2022 at United Funeral Service from 5pm till 8pm, and a one-hour visitation before the service from 1:00pm till 2:00pm at Victory Life Center on Sunday.
Those who will continue to share her memories are her husband, Gary Speck, one daughter, Cheryl Ann Sanders (Ben), two sons David Lee Robertson (Pam), and Justin Charles Speck (Leann), one brother, Harvey Prather "Bud"; six grandchildren, Eli Speck , Kyle Robertson, Caroline Sanders, Emma Speck, Cooper Sanders, Emmory Speck; and one great-grandchild, and a very special friend, who was more like a sister, Helen Turner.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
