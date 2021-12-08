Cadis (Katie) Evangeline Johnson, age 100, was called to heaven on Thursday, December 2, 2021 after complications from a recent stroke. She died in Memphis at St. Francis Hospital. Cadis was born December 17, 1920 in St. Louis, MO to the late Everette Edward Hook & Julia Ann Sittner Hook. During WWII, she worked as a stenographer for the U.S. Army Service Forces. In 1951, on September 1st, she married Wayland Van Avery Johnson and lived in Hillsboro, Missouri where they soon had four sons. The family moved to New Albany, MS in 1961, where she then worked at Mattie Thompson Elementary School as a teacher's aide, then as a secretary at The Vocational Center from where she retired after 19 years. Cadis was a member of the Modern Mothers' Club, and a long-time member of the Baptist Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered in the Gift Shop until her early 90's. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo, MS where she helped with the building of the church and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She also attended Christ the King Lutheran Church while living in Memphis the past 7 years. She is survived by her sister, Marge Erfourth, sons, Wayland (Jane), Hattiesburg, MS, Randy (Teresa), Graniteville, SC, Kenneth (Caroline), Memphis, TN, daughter in law Jerri Ann, 10 grandchildren, Natasha Cobb (Michael), Leslie Makris (George), Ryan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Meredith Reynolds (Cameron), Nolan Johnson, Caitlyn Beaumont (Lee), Abby Johnson, Emily Johnson, Mitch Mize (Rebecca), and 8 great grandchildren, Christopher Renfroe and Jersey Cobb, Lainie Makris, Madelyn Lee Reynolds, Oliver and Posey Beaumont, Julia and Edie Mize. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Geraldine Gnadt, and youngest son Douglas Johnson. Cadis was an outstanding cook, loved to sew, especially quilts, always volunteered for anything her children were involved in, worked countless hours in her community and was loved by all whom she touched. Her funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo at 2pm on Monday, December 6, 2021, with visitation starting at 1pm. The private family viewing will be at noon. Interment will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville, MO on Wednesday, December 8 at 10am. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Memphis, St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis or to the charitable organization of your choice.
Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death, by his mother, Joyce Wood Crook and his longtime friend, Ike Brown.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lorrie Childers Crook, two children, Anna-Blair Blakney and her husband ,SSG Anthony Blakney of Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew Crook of Batesville, AR, 2 sisters, Billie Jo Wilburn and Debbie Craig (Otis), 2 brothers, Jerry Crook (Joyce) and Ernie Crook; 4 grandchildren, who were his world; Liza, Laylynn, Connor and Langley Blakney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, including his close cousin, Jody Wood, who was more like a brother to him and his in-laws John and Betty Childers. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his granddaughter, Landry Jan Blakney, named after her Papa.
He worked 45 years in the transportation industry beginning his career in Tupelo, MS with UPS. He and his family made lifelong friendships in Ridgeland, MS and Pontotoc, MS where he held positions with KLLM Transport and Ashley Furniture before relocating to Northwest Arkansas where he worked for 20 years at Willis Shaw/MCT in Elm Springs as the VP of Safety and Recruiting.
There will be a gathering for his local friends and a celebration of life for his family and close friends in Mississippi; both to be held at a later date. Richard requested no formal service be held.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MISS. -- Mae Joyce Stephens, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Hope House of Hospitality in Jackson, Miss. Services will be on December 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at United House of Prayer, 1034 CR 79, Blue Mountain, Miss. Visitation will be at United House of Prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Charles William McCord, 96, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCord will be 2 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. McCord was born October 8, 1925 in Alcorn County to the late Hugh Bradford and Lillie Mchaffy McCord. He received his education in the Pisgah County School System and was employed with FMC in Union County for 16 years before his retirement.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, Monday December 6, 2021 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A farmer and member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, Mr. Mcord was a simple man with a kind heart and loving personality. Fishing, yard work, old ford tractors, and morning coffee and prayer with friends at his church were favorite past times.
Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mary Hogue(John) of New Albany, one step daughter, Betty Meeks of Guntown, two step sons, Billy Joe Brown and David Brown both of Guntown, two grandchildren, Gerald Hogue(Larrie) and Angela Hardin both of Union County, one great grandchild, Laura Hogue, and a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Arty Quay Alexander, his wife Dorthy McCord, two sisters, and three brothers.
Charlotte Diane Rhynes, 65, resident of Union County, passed away November 30, 2021 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tn following an extended illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Rhynes will be 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating.
Mrs. Rhynes was born September 7, 1956 in Union County to the late Robert Wayne and Charlotte Jewel Thomas Foster. She received her education from W. P. Daniels High School and was employed as a cashier for Cheveron Short Stop.
Known as "Grandmaw", Mrs. Rhynes will be remembered for her friendly personality, her passion of cooking for her family, and her loving and kind heart she had for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Memories will be shared by one son, Robert Grant Rhynes, five sisters, Cindy Bishop(Chris) of Baldwyn, Betty Jarvis(Jeff) of New Albany, Debbie Kinsey of Memphis, Tracie Young(Shannon) and Carol Sweatman both of Myrtle, one brother, David Foster(Karen) of Blue Springs, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rhynes, one daughter, Miranda Michelle Seger, and one son, Philip Wayne Rhynes.
Geneva McNutt Brooks 93, passed away on Sunday, December 05, 2021 at the Union County Health & Rehab. She had worked at Reed's shoe dept. for years and she may not have been able to remember your name but she could remember your shoe size. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Gloster Street Church of Christ and she loved her church family. She had been a member of the Church of Christ since 1940.
Funeral services will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey and Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will be in the Gentry Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Travis Eugene "Gene" Brooks II (Sandy), Sheree Walden (David), and Kevon Brooks; grandchildren, Carrey Brooks, John Brooks Belue (Brittney), Chris Walden and Sydney Brooks; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Belue, Brady Edlemon, Treston Belue, Mason Glidewell and Mahle Cathryn Walden; sisters, Dianne Bullock (Wayne), Josephine Gibson; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Bettie White McNutt; her husband, Travis Eugene Brooks; brother, Donald McNutt; sister, Joyce McNutt; grandson, Luke Austin Brooks and brother-in-law, Charles Ray Gibson; sister-in-law, Carol Ann McNutt.
Pallbearers will be Terry McBrayer, Steve McBrayer, Burt Griffin, Kendall Bullock, Ray Gibson, Jerry Gullett, Chip Gibson and Gentry Gibson.
Visitation will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m.
