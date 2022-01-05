Norma Jean Williams Taylor, 78, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 10, 1943 in Pontotoc County to Walter Williams and Dovie Brandon Williams. She was a retired teacher's assistant for Potts Camp School and was a member of Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church. She was a very much loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. with funeral services at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Elder Jerry Wise officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene D. Taylor; a daughter, Loren Nelson of Southaven; a step-daughter, Suzanne Coffey of Ripley; a son, Nick Bland of New Albany; three sisters, Carolyn Sides of New Albany, Patricia Westmoreland of Potts Camp, and Sandy Morris of New Albany; five brothers: David Williams of Nettleton, Steve Williams of Pontotoc, John Williams of Southaven, Mitchell Williams of New Albany and Tim Williams of New Albany; six grandchildren: Seth Nelson, Jake Nelson, Taylor Nelson, Ashley Gory, Anna Grace Coffey and Hayden Hill; and one great granddaughter, Waverly Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Williams.
Barbara Lynn May Evans, 65, resident of Potts Camp, passed away peacefully, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born March 14, 1956 to the late Diesel and Ollie Burks May, Mrs. Evans was a devoted homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Mrs. Evans will be remembered for her faith, her love of family, Christmas and her beloved pets, "Baby Girl" and "Knobby Cat". She was very much a "people person" who enjoyed conversations, being outside and red roses. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, William Albert Evans of Potts Camp, two daughters, Shelly Martin (William) and Cynthia Thomas (Michael), both of Potts Camp, a son, Paul Evans (Stephanie) of Monroe, LA. two sisters, Gail James and Alice Hebert, both of Poplarville, MS and 9 grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Benny May and Jerry May.
Bobby Joe Owens, 80 of Ingomar passed away Saturday January 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital /Union County in New Albany. He was born May 7. 1941 in Yocona, MS. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. Bobby married his loving wife Carolyn Turner November 22, 1963. They were married 58 years.
Early in life, Bobby was employed by Turner Grocery, where he drove a peddling truck for the "rolling store". He was a truck driver for Laher Springs and Electric, Futorian, Mohasco, and Watkins Shepard, where he received multiple safety-driver awards. He also enjoyed working outside, bailing hay, tending to cows, talking to Mary McMillen and taking trips to the Amish community. He was also a founding member of the Ingomar Fire department.
He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Robye S. Owens and one sister Robye Allshouse. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Turner Owens of Ingomar and sister Mary (late Bobby) McMillen, one brother Tommy Glen Owens (Martha Sue) of Mantachie, 3 children Keith (Leah) Owens of Athens, AL, Beth (late Tim) Taylor of Ingomar, and Jeff Owens of Ingomar. 9 Grandchildren Jordan (Stephanie) Owens of Athens, AL, Haley (Austin) Williams of Vardaman, Andrew (Jessie) Owens of Athens, AL, Collin (Cassie) Taylor of Ingomar, Peyton (Evan) Lansdell of Mantachie, Gabe Owens of Athens, AL, Emma (Nate) Flinn of Columbus, Lydia Owens of Saltillo and Carter Owens of Mooreville. 3 Great Grandchildren Easton Owens of Athens, AL, Nora Jane Williams of Vardaman, who he called Jane-Jane and Lilley Lansdell, who he called Miss Priss, of Mantachie.
Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 11:00a.m. until funeral service time at 2:00p.m. Dr. Terry Cutrer will officiate. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Owens, Andrew Owens, Gabe Owens, Carter Owens, Austin Williams, Evan Landsdell, Collin Taylor and Nate Flinn.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Ingomar Volunteer Fire Department.
