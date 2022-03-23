Carl "Tennessee" Dillard, 79, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday , March 12, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Dillard will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. John Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery.
Mr. Dillard was born February 27, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Lacy Sampson and Dolar Lee Dillard. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was employed as a truck operator in the North Mississippi area for 26 years.
A Christian, Mr. Dillard loved sharing quality time with his large family, especially his much adored grandchildren. Hobbies included cookouts, listening to gospel music, sitting in the recliner watching NASCAR, football and wrestling on television. Blessed with a large loving family, Mr. Dillard will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Mary Cleaver Dilllard, two daughters, Carol Daniels (Johnnie) and Andrea Barton (Chris), five sons, Danny Dillard (Christine), Ronnie Fazio, Bill Dillard (Lynne), Jason Sisco (Samantha) and Tracy Dillard (Tosha), three brothers, G.W. Dillard, Jimmy Dillard and Ricky Dillard (Patti), twenty eight grandchildren and thirty-five great grandcildren.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Hardin, his sister, Mary Joyner and three brothers, Pete, Leighton and Bill Dillard.
Joan Pettigrew Taylor Walters, 73, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 surrounded by family in her final moments. Joan was born on April, 8, 1948 to Carlos and Velera Pettigrew in Tupelo.
Joan served faithfully across North Mississippi in her work as a teller, creating relationships and spreading joy to everyone she came into contact with. She was beloved by so many in the Tupelo, New Albany, and Nettleton communities. As a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany, Joan valued her relationship with the Lord above all. Alongside that, family was everything to her as she spent most of her adult life supporting her son, Russell, and her grandchildren in all their endeavors.
She graduated from Tupelo High School as a part of the class of 1966, and she immediately jumped into the workforce as a bank teller, spending her career at Peoples' Bank in Tupelo, First National Bank in New Albany, and Bancorpsouth in Nettleton. Joan retired after 42 years of work in 2008, where she spent her retired years with her family in love and fellowship.
She is survived by her second husband James of 14 years; her only child, Russell (49) and daughter-in-law Karen (48); her three grandchildren, John Austin (25), Peyton (21), and Ella Kate (17); and her one great-grandchild, Neil, who was born in February.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Owen, of 33 years; and her mother, Velera (Sis), and father, Carlos.
Pallbearers will be Randy Parker, Brian Olson, Don Rogers, Parker Tipton, Barry Thompson, and Kenneth Williams.
Visitation will be held for Joan on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at United Funeral Services in New Albany.
The funeral will take place on Saturday at United Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior as well.
Rose Marie Humphreys Speck passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. Rose was born December 28, 1960, to the late Marilyn West and adopted by Joe Humphreys in Tupelo, MS. Rose is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Speck of Ellistown, MS; siblings, Paul (Wendy) Humphreys of Arkansas, Bill Sneed, and Jonathon Humphreys of New Albany, MS; son, Jeremy (Beth) Bland of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Daniel (Monica) and Elizabeth (Mike) of Clarksville, TN, and Christopher (Kyle) of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, DJ, Junior, Autumn, and Kaya on the way in June.
Rose cared deeply for her family, positioning them at the forefront of her life. She was the caretaker of her brother, Jonathon right up until her final days. Her son Jeremy was her only child and absolute joy of her life. Rose worked all her life beginning at the age of 15 for George Coleman at George’s in New Albany. She made the most of her living working in sewing upholstery positions throughout North MS.
On May 29, 1999, Rose married Jerry Speck, who she loved dearly. Rose and Jerry spent every anniversary in Gatlinburg, TN where they were married. Together they welcomed three grandchildren and three great grandchildren with a fourth set to arrive in June.
Rose loved reading! Among her favorites were Stephen King and mystery novels. There’s no telling how many books she read over the years. In addition, she loved gardening and the outdoors. She grew tomatoes like nobody’s business. Rose had a deep love for her animals over the years and left behind by her precious cat Charlie.
She always called herself lucky to become a grandparent at such a young age, always insistent that she never missed her weekend. Rose and Jerry took them camping and fishing. She taught both Daniel and Chris to ride a bike and made sure Daniel never missed Dove hunting season.
Rose never missed a single birthday or holiday. Her heart was big, and she was loyal. She celebrated all our accomplishments and she held us when we cried. Rose was the standard by which love could be measured and every soul she touched in her own unique way.
Rose’s final act of love and grace was to donate her body to the Vanderbilt Cancer Research team. Her wish was to further their knowledge about the cancer that took her from us way too soon. Her remains will be kept in TN with her grandchildren.
Rest easy, Nana. You prepared us well and we will take it from here.
With love,
The family of Rose Marie Humphreys Speck
Deacon William Lee Frazier was born April 27, 1951 to the late Lamar and Maurice Garner Frazier. He transitioned from this life to a brand new home on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his wife of 45 years, sons, loved ones, and friends.
Bro. William was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Maurice Frazier, brothers, James Frazier and Charles Frazier, sisters, Pamela Bennett and Louise Bennett, uncle Roscoe Frazier, and grandchild Elijah O'Neil Frazier.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Minister Gloria Smith Frazier, sons William Neil Frazier and Lance Lee (Destin) Frazier, daughter Gean Louise (Larroderick) Jones all of New Albany, MS; one brother Curtis (Mandie) Frazier of Blue Mountain, MS; a loving aunt Mary Ann Frazier; one brother-in-law Mr. J.H. Bennett; a dear mother-in-law Mother Everlena Smith all of New Albany, MS; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Mitchell Brandon Williams, 61, resident of New Albany, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2022 in New Albany.
A Celebration honoring Mr. William's life will be announced by the family.Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Williams was born, June 23, 1960, in New Albany to the late Walter and Dovie Brandon Williams. He received his education from the Hickory Flat Public School System and was owner and operator of Williams Hardwood Flooring as long as his health permitted.
A longtime member of Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church, Mr. Williams, affectionately known as "Uncle Papaw", will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold, that loved keeping up with his grandchildren daily on Facebook. A few of his hobbies included playing chess with his grandchildren, fishing, Sci-Fi television, and a love for classic rock music. Mr. Williams will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Brandy Statum (Tim) of Tupelo, one son, David Williams (Brittany) of Dumas, three sisters, Carolyn Sides, Patricia Westmoreland, and Sandy Morris (Phillip), four brothers, David Williams (Donna), Steve Williams, John Williams (Bonnie) and Tim Williams, eight grandchildren, Kayla Pittman, Austin Statum, Devin Statum, Brendan Pittman, Jacob Williams, Eli Williams, Levi Williams and Karen Williams.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Jean Taylor, and one brother Kenneth Williams.
