Marianne Gentry Morgan, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Lakeview Place- Alzheimer Facility in Mantachie. She was born September 17, 1933 in New Albany to Enoch Smith Gentry and Annie Mae King Gentry McGraw. She was a preciously loved wife, mother and grandmother.
She graduated from Memphis School of Commerce and worked for many years at United Funeral Service Business Office.
She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served as a discipleship training teacher, a Children's Bible drill instructor and a WMU member and director. She was a gracious hostess to visiting preachers and their families.
She enjoyed the arts and was a member of the Tallahatchie Arts Council. She was a great cook and also an avid collector of cookbooks. Everything she cooked was great, but her pecan pies were especially a hit at all events and a very appreciated gift to the recipient. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Bro. Dean Timbes and Bro. Charlie Davis officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert A. Morgan; their daughter, Sherri Robbins and husband, Barry Robbins; and two grandsons, Walter Morgan Robbins of Sherman, TX and Dr. Wesley Alan Robbins of Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Hillcrest Building Fund, Craig Foley Scholarship or Halos Special Needs Ministry, all in care of Hillcrest Baptist Church, New Albany, MS.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at Hillcrest Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Oscar Lee "Big O" Smith, 75, departed this life on January 31, 2022. He was born November 9, 1946 to Oscar Samuel Smith and Mark Evelyn Potts. He worked at Master-Bilt and in the furniture industry for many years. "Big O" loved his family dearly and the day his daughter, Christi, was born was the most exciting day for him. His grandchildren were his treasures and he cherished every minute spent with them. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sports of all types and just life in general. The love "Big O" had for his family could fill a room, as the memories of him fill their hearts. He was a member of Woodman of the World and was of Baptist Faith.
Services for Mr. Smith will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at United Funeral Service with Bro. Donnie Schuman and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. A visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and on Saturday from 11:00am till the start of the service at 12:00noon.
He is survived by one daughter, Christi LeeAnn Smith Lewis (Andy), one sister, Linda Evelyn Smith Taylor, one step-daughter, Danyale Lewis; four grandchildren, Cailyn Leigh Rape, Marc Canon Smith Lewis, Colton Charles Anthony Lewis III, and Joseph Case Even Lewis; four nieces, Deby Sandlin, Gina Veal, Cindy Fitzgerald, and Robbye Tate, and a very special niece Michelle Hand, one nephew, Sam Taylor and a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mark Evelyn Smith, and three brothers, Robert Steven Smith, James Evertt Smith, and Joe Samuel Smith.
Pallbearers are; Freck Jarvis, Sam Taylor, Larry Rape, Curtis Tate, Marc Canon Smith Lewis, Colton Lewis, and Joseph Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers are, Jerry McNeely, Scotty Goode, Billy Childers, Billy Yager, Hugh Tate, and Jimmy Edwards.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Judy Fay Morton Triplett, age 63, resident of Pontotoc County departed this life on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an brief illness.
A Private Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Triplett will be at the Graveside in the Old Union Cemetery at Shannon, MS. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A native of Tallahassee, FL and a Christian, Mrs. Triplett was the much loved wife of Joseph Cameron Triplett for over 40 Years. She was a homemaker and also served as a caretaker for family members as long as health permitted.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Joseph C. Triplett II of Pontotoc, her sister, Mary Ann Card of Shuqualak, MS, her brother, Eddie Morton of Louisville, MS, and two grandaughters, Marybeth Triplett and Addyson Triplett.
Rather than flowers, the family request that memorials be directed to Mississippi Epileptic Foundation, 5 Old River Place, Suite 105 Jackson, MS 39202.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Triplett family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMPHIS --Donzell Taylor, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12 pm at St. Matthews Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4 pm to 6 pm.