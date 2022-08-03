Mary A. Smith Polston, 90, resident of Potts Camp, formerly of Colp, Arkansas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born July 25, 1931 in Colp, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Essie and Walter Smith. Mary did not know any strangers, for everyone was her friend. Her favorite saying was "take care of you, because there is only one of you". She enjoyed baking, spending time with family and volunteering. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, H.L Polston, two daughters, Cathie Polston, and Karen Knox (Butch) of North Carolina, one son, Larry Polston, six grandsons, Chris Thompson, Timmy Thompson, Bobby Thompson, John Floyd, Michael Floyd, and Jared Knox, four granddaughters, Peggy Monk, Saundra Maglipon, Katelynn Knox, and Bobbi Salamone, twenty-four great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also proceeded in death by her daughter, Coy Floyd Thompson (Robert), and five sisters. She lived a wonderful life with her husband and her beloved dog, Bella III, in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Jimmy Ray Nix, 64, resident of Blue Springs, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Born January 1, 1958, in New Albany, he was the son of the late James and Leona Jones Nix. He received his education from the Union County public school district and was employed as an auto mechanic throughout his life.
A Christian, Mr. Nix adored his family, especially his grandchildren and made anyone around him laugh with his dry sense of humor. In his early years, you could find him riding horses or at the drag strip racing cars.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 46 years, Dee Randles Nix of Blue Springs, three daughters, Jennifer Nix of Jackson, Jessica Nix of Ingomar and Brooklyn Goodwin of Blue Springs, one son, Airen Goodwin of Ecru, one sister, Barbara Mason, one brother, Charles Junior Raines, three grandchildren, James, Kyle and Bailee Dean and six great grandchildren.
Randall Wayne Glover as born on May 21, 1952 in Terril, Iowa to parents Wayne Darwin Glover and Peggy Lou Houser Glover and passed away on July 10, 2022 in Memphis, TN after an extended hospital stay.
Randy was confirmed in the Christian faith in 1964 at Terril United Methodist Church and graduated from Terril High School in 1970. In 1972 Randy enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged due to a severe knee injury. He graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College and in 1975 he began his career with Ag Chem Equipment Company (now AGCO) in Jackson, MN which lasted for 25 years, progressing upward from a Certified Diesel Mechanic to a Regional Operations Manager.
In 2000 Randy started his own business Handy Randy Home Care, who with his real estate wife Patricia, created the Handy Randy Home Team, selling and remodeling homes throughout the Memphis area. He was such a success he still received calls even ten years after the close of his business. In that same year Randy was baptized into the Baptist faith at Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville, TN.
In 2005 he teamed up with Spraying Systems/TeeJet Technologies in Wheaton and Springfield, IL as Southeast Regional Sales Manager and finally as an Agricultural Electronics Applications Engineer.
Randy retired in 2018 after developing worsening heart trouble to spend more time with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
Randy had an extremely strict work ethic. Even after retirement he maintained the same schedule. He went each day to his man cave/office and began working on hobbies and his "honey-do" lists. Randy never met a stranger. Everyone he met became a friend. When you were with him you felt that you were the most important person in the world, because for that instance and in his eyes, you were.
He was a presence—larger than life. His motto was PMA-positive mental attitude and he exhibited that throughout his life.
Randy leaves behind his loving wife Patricia; children Brad, Tonya, Tera, Joseph, and Greg and 9 grandchildren, especially Noah Wayne, Blake and Brooklyn Jackson; one sister Marcia Glover Applen (Tom), a special aunt Marjorie Beard, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins and his special doggy friends Bella and Oreo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister Cynthia Glover Koehlmoos and her husband Curt.
A memorial service honoring the life of Randy Glover will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations in his memory be made to his favorite charities Ru to the Rescue, 7440 CR 825, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 which is an animal rescue group in Tippah County, MS or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Brett Shannon Rhea, 50, of Hickory Flat, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, following an extended illness. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born April 17, 1972, in Oxford, Brett is the son of Larry Allen "L.A." and Barbara Boatner Rhea of Hickory Flat. He received his education from the West Union public school district and worked alongside his dad in the telephone technology field as long as his health permitted. Brett was also well-known taxidermist that took much pride in his work.
A member of Cornersville Baptist Church, Brett will be remembered for being an avid conversationalist with a very witty personality. He was very creative from an early age with his outstanding artistic abilities. When he was twelve, he painted a picture that was displayed in The Deposit Guaranty National Bank lobby in Jackson and also created a mural for West Union High School that remained for many years. Some of his favorite past times included hunting, fishing and riding horses.
In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by two sons Blake Rhea (Katie) of Pontotoc and Brooks Rhea of New Albany, two sisters, Chris Cockrell (Lonnie) and Melissa Rhea both of Hickory Flat, one nephew Levi Floyd and one niece, Rheagan Floyd. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Rhea Jackson.
