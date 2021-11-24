Billy Charles "Bill" Horton passed away peacefully at home in Senoia, GA on November 2, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born to Thurmond Randolph Horton and Ivery Mae Horton in his aunt's home in New Albany, Mississippi in the summer of 1939. Bill has one sibling, Marjorie Stepp, forever a loving and wonderful sister to her "baby brother." Bill met the love of his life, Lynn Lawson, at their first cousin's wedding when he was 19. She was 15. It was another year before they dated, two more before they married in 1961. Bill joined the US Army and was called for active duty just six weeks after he and Lynn married. She accompanied him throughout his service, both in the US and Germany, where his first daughter Kimberly was born. His youngest daughter, Leslie, was born in Augusta GA, where Bill and Lynn finally settled after he returned to the States. Bill attended Mississippi State and Augusta College and spent over 27 years with Georgia Pacific as a Property Tax Accountant before enjoying early retirement at 56. Bill, who learned to play tennis and water ski as a youth, enjoyed camping at the lake, beach and mountains with his family. Later, he became a model train enthusiast, and with his wife, went on rail journeys through the Copper Canyon in Mexico and along the coast of New England from Boston to Maine. He shared his travels with his daughters and their families, and a "crowd" of cousins and enjoyed numerous vacation spots all over the United States, Central America and the Bahamas. In addition to travel, Bill was an avid woodworker who loved to craft reproductions of historical landmarks into birdhouses for friends and family. His love of all things wood extended to crafting unique toys, models and furniture for his grandchildren. Bill was a Deacon at Sharpsburg Baptist Church where he was a member for over 9 years. He previously attended Peachtree City Christian Church for many of the 32 years he lived in Peachtree City. He and Lynn were honored to host many visiting Missionaries in their home from all over the world. After moving to Senoia, Bill enjoyed volunteering at the Senoia Area Historical Society where he and Lynn were Docents. Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Kimberly Horton Guerin (Joe) and Leslie Horton Hodges (Joel); and grandchildren, Carter Rogers, Erin Rogers, Michael Guerin, Kristofer Hodges and Ryan Hodges; as well as a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sharpsburg Baptist Church, Saturday, November 27th at 2:00pm. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Samaritan's Purse.
David Lee Jones passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home. He was born January 2, 1952 to Thad Jones and Flora Neal Jones in New Albany. He attended York College, and he was a retired programmer from Master-Bilt. and a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church. He and is wife, Donna Jones, raised a family together, which he cherished with all his heart. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. David also enjoyed all kinds of sports and was an avid Ole Miss Football fan. His family will miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bogue Jones, his two daughters, Amanda Jones Dodd (Jon) and Keli Lynn Jones (Tyler), one sister Pat Brewer, two brothers, Larry Jones and William Jones, and four grandchildren; Jaxon Lee Dodd, Sawyer Neal Dodd, Dylan Reece Willard, and Ruthie Jayne Dodd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Phil Jones.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter Children's Home, 2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Earnest Nichols Jr , 74, passed away on November 16, 2021, at Baptist East in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home .
John Ronny Wright, 70, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Wright will be at 12 noon Saturday, November 20, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro Doc Shelton and Larry Bain officiating.
Mr. Wright was born on March 17, 1951 in Tippah County, the son of to the George W. Wright and Mary Lois Huddleston Wright of Benton County . He was a graduate of Ashland High School, was employed for over 20 years with the Benchcraft Corporation and was a valued employee of Lowe's until his recent retirement in 2018.
A Christian and member of Ashland Church of Christ, Mr. Wright will be remembered as a hard working outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, gardening, refinishing furniture, mowing the yard and most importantly sharing time with his precious family.
His outgoing personality and genuine spirit will be missed by those he loved most.
Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife, Fredia Wright of New Albany, one son, JJ Wright (Dianne) of Southaven, two sisters, Patricia Boone and Teresa Gresham (Larry), both of Ashland, one brother, David Wright (Theresa) of Slayden, four grandchildren, Reagan Wright and Aston Portis both of New Albany, Rico and Christian Fraccastoro, both of South Haven and one great granddaughter, Korie Beth Stoop of New Albany.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wright family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Talley Clayton, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 12, 1938 in New Albany to Lesley Clay Gaines and Opal Olena Robbins Gaines. She was a homemaker and a retired factory worker. She loved her family and family-time. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.
Funeral services will be 3:30p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Graham and Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will be at the Bethel Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Anita Canerdy (Jimmy), Teresa Williams and Pamela Mooneyham; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlyn Clayton; and a sister, Magdalene Willard.
Visitation will start at 2:00p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 and will continue untill the start of the service, all at Bethel Baptist Church.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com