On July 9, 2022, Otis Lee Bounds, 86, resident of New Albany, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Otis Lee will be 2 PM Tuesday, July 12 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM. Bro. Doc Shelton will be officiating, and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park.
Otis Lee was born November 3, 1935, in New Albany, MS, to the late Odis Samuel Bounds and Clara Hall Bounds. He attended New Albany School. He worked at Hall Neely Lumber, Laher Spring until closing and retired from New Albany City Street Department.
He married the love of his life on February 20, 1956, the late Eddie Ruth Hester Bounds. They made a home together, and planted their roots firmly in New Albany, Ms. Otis Lee was not afraid of hard work and had many second, jobs to support his family. He knew his family was a circle of strength and hard work, founded on faith, and kept by God.
A true friend to many, Otis Lee loved his family and glowed with pride talking about great-grandchildren. He loved coon hunting, fishing, working his yard, and tomatoes.
Memories will be cherished by his daughter Rebecca Lyons (Glenn) of New Albany, Two grandchildren Casey Lyons and Graham Lyons two great-grandsons Jax Gannon and Macon Lyons. A special niece Diane Stepp Mason and a large number of nephews and nieces.
He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruby Cosper, Frankie White Sanders, Alceyone McNeely Bigham, Lucille Rhea, and Odis S. Bounds Jr.
The family request donations can be directed to St Jude.
Stanley Harold Dillon, 73, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven, MS as the result of an accident that happened Nov. 6, 2021. He was born in Brookhaven, MS and raised in Lexington, MS. Stanley graduated from Lexington High School in 1968, where he lettered in basketball, football, and track. He was offered scholarships to play football for several universities, including Mississippi State University which he loved. Unfortunately, a football injury, during a game his Senior year, lead him down a different career path. Stanley graduated from Holmes Jr. College and received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1973. He and his wife, Karen, moved to New Albany when he began working at Rogers Drug Store. He bought the store in 1974 and moved to the current location as Medical Center Pharmacy. Stanley owned the store for 47 years until it was sold in December 2021. He loved the drugstore and helping his customers. Stanley enjoyed duck hunting in the Delta, being with his friends, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours at the fields watching his grandsons play soccer. Stanley was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen Hathorn, son Hal Dillon (Constance) of Hernando, MS; daughters Kate Dillon Walters (Ben) of Germantown, TN and Jenny Dillon Wallace (Matt) of Memphis, TN; his grandsons Jacob Dillon, Cameron Baker, Matthew and Owen Walters; his brother David Dillon of Lexington, MS and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Myron Dillon, Sr., his mother Elizabeth Young Dillon, and his brother Myron Dillon, Jr.
The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church in New Albany, MS on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the church, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, with the service to follow.