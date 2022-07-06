John Robert Young, 82, died shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born and raised, poor, on a farm. He learned success comes from loving your family and leaning on them always, both through the good times and the bad. He understood that hard work, determination, sacrifice, having a vision, and the willingness to take risks that others were unwilling to take is what it took to be successful. He could find a diamond in the rough because he was one himself. He was a man defined by his own definition of Character, which he said was doing what was right when no one is looking. He despised praise but was the first to give it. He had a kind soul, and an even softer heart. He was generous to a fault and would give you the shirt off of his back, as long as you didn't try to take it from him first. He was honest. He was fair. He believed that if a man could put in a hard days work, the least you could do was give him an opportunity to do so and to give him a meal for the strength to succeed. He was loyal to the people he loved and they were loyal to him. He was humble because he had been humbled by life itself. He knew what it felt like to be hungry and he never wanted anyone to have to know how that felt. He knew what it meant to fail, but knew that the failures were only opportunities to learn and to share those lessons with others so they could learn from his mistakes without having to only learn from their own. He knew how to lead by example. He understood his blessings and respected them. He was frugal in his own life so that he could be fruitful in the lives of others. He loved his family more than can be imagined and that family wasn't exclusive to ones that shared his blood. When you were family, you were always family. He loved his God and his Church. He loved his Friends and his Community. He loved his life. A life he lived in his own very particular way. A life that was good, full of love for the people he shared it with. A life that started in the rough on a farm in Blytheville, AR. A life honed and polished through the years by hard work and immeasurable amounts of Love, turning him into the beautiful jewel of a man we all know and Love. Mr. John Robert Young.
Visitation will be at Bethlehem Church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 11:00a.m. until the funeral service time at 1:00p.m. Dr. Jeff Lawrence will officiate. Burial will be at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Chrystal Coleman (Ben) of New Albany and Frankie Prescott (Bill) of Myrtle; three sons, Michael Starlyn Young (Marti Brooke), Terry Robert Young (Crystal "Christie") and John Walker Young (Shannon), all of New Albany; three sisters, Carol Anson of New Albany, Melinda Dunlap of Cumming, GA and Cathie Bouland (Jeff) of Marion, AR; one brother, David Young (Diane) of Pickwick, TN; and sixteen grandchildren: Conner Coleman, Caitlyn Coleman, Sean Carter Coleman, Clayton Coleman, Lidia Grace Young, Starlyn Grady Young, Morgan Laraine Young, Gradie Brooke Robbins, Cotton Clyde Young, Bella Ruth Young, Georgia Raeann Young, Matthew Keaton Young, Cohen Robert Young, Collins Virginia Young, Silas Walker Young and Sebastian Gage Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard "Dick" Young, Terry Young and Steve Young; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Dunlap and John Anson.
Pallbearers will be Phil Young, Matt Young, Conner Coleman, Keaton Young, Sean Carter Coleman, Freddie Payne, Bill Prescott and Elder Borjas. Honorary pallbearers will be Starlyn Young, Cohen Young, Clayton Coleman, Barry Pankey, Gerald Bogue, Jess Owen, Michael Rainwater, Robert Hurdle and Thomas Wall.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Phyllis "Kay" McCure Pratt,75 of New Albany, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Pratt will be from 2PM until 4Pm, Wednesday, July 6 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located on the corner of West Bankhead and Hwy 30. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
A Christian, Ms. Pratt was born August 16, 1946, in Batesville, AR, the daughter of the late Alson and Homa Davis McClure. She received her education from the Orange, California public school system.
Known as the "leader of the pack", Ms. Pratt will be remembered for her friendly and giving personality. Her family describes her as a very vivacious woman that never met a stranger. A loving grandmother, she adored her grandchildren.
Memories continue to be shared by three daughters, Cheryl Beaty of New Albany, Tracy Long of Falkner, and Belinda Grubbs of New Albany, one sister, Jo Roberts of Anniston, AL, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pratt family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.