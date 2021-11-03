William Thomas "Bill" Frosinotes, 62, resident of Michie, TN and former resident of Corinth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL following a brief illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 Noon Thursday, October 28 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Morgan Spencer officiating.
Bill was born April 8, 1959 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Arthur and Laura Mae Stutts Frosinotes. He was a graduate of McNairy Central High School in Michie, TN and continued his education at The University of Tennesse-Martin. His career began with World Color Corporation in Corinth where he met and married, Teresa Haynes, mother of his children who preceded him in death on June 13, 2020. Employment transferred him back to Chicago where he remained with World Color Corporation as a Senior Executive for 25 years. Returning to Michie,TN, Bill was currently employed with Roll Form Group in Iuka, MS.
Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Survivors include his two children, Korey Elizabeth Manning (Michael) and John Arthur Frosinotes, both of New Albany, three grandchildren, Samuel Thomas and Henry Manning and John David Parker, a sister, Sandra Viriola (Joe), two brothers, Michael Knight (Delilah) and Stanley Knight (Diane) and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, E.D. and Nellie Stutts and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Florence Frosinotes.
Dorothy Nell Goolsby, 92, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She was born on November 25, 1928 in Pontotoc County to the late Charlie J. and Ola McGregor Ard. She was a homemaker, a member of the Homemaker's Club and she enjoyed quilting. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of New Albany.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tom Sumrall officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Edith Riley (Rick) of Columbus, MS and Carol Bates (Terry) of Greenville, MS; four grandchildren: Christopher Riley, Jessica Grabowski, Mathew Bates and Preston Bates; and five great grandchildren: Alyssa Grabowski, Carter Grabowski, Harper Riley, Lucy Riley and Caroline Bates.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Grover Burneil Goolsby; three sisters, Marie McGregor, Fadrell Grubbs and Mavis Shettles; and by three brothers, Virgil Ard, Boris Ard and Scooter Ard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Robert Rawls Godbold, Jr., died Monday, October 25, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born July 31, 1925, in Hillhouse, Coahoma County, MS., to Robert Rawls Godbold, Sr., and Annie Kersh Godbold. He was a retired Methodist minister. He was a graduate of Milsaps College and earned a Master of Divinity degree from Emory Univ. He was ordained at age 17 while a student at Milsaps and served for over 70 years. He served churches in Duck Hill, Arcola, Mattson-Dublin, Moorhead, Pickens, Shelby, Plantersville, Lambert, Byhalia, Starkville Aldersgate, Mathiston, Water Valley First, Charleston, Ruleville, Shannon, Saltillo, Mooreville, and Benoit. As a retired pastor he served at Falkner, Glenfield, and others. He taught Divinity at Wood Jr. College and was a pastoral instructor contributing to the authorship of the textbook for that class. He taught the Friendship Sunday School class for many years. He was a true servant of God guided by the spirit of The Lord and a faithful adherent to the teachings of John Wesley.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 3 sons: Robert Godbold, III (Judy) of Cleveland, MS., Richard Godbold (Elizabeth) of Yellow Springs, OH., and Gerald Godbold (Tamara) of New Albany; 1 brother: Samuel Godbold (Betsy) of Starkville, MS.; and 7 grandchildren: Ryanne, Russell, Thomasin, Alex, Philip, Grayson, and Griffen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Betty Jean Ellington Godbold; and 1 brother: Duncan Godbold.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Friday, October 29, at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 156, New Albany, MS. 38652
Stella Louise Parker, 79, passed away on October 18, 2021, at Magnolia Place Senior Living. She was born in Pontotoc, MS, and lived there most of her life. Stella had a passion for learning and teaching. She taught for many years at both Pontotoc High School and South Pontotoc High School, impacting the lives of an untold number of students. Later in life, she moved to Batesville, MS, and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Stella had a great love for God's Word, her family, her dogs and, with great enthusiasm, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She is preceded in death by her father, James Albert Bagwell, and her mother, Willie Mae Bagwell. Stella is survived by her brother, Billy Bagwell (Betty), her sister, Linda Russell and her many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Browning Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, MS, on Tuesday October 26, with visitation from 11am-2pm, and the service to follow. Stella will be laid to rest at Oak Forrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and considering her love for God's Word, please make all contributions to the Gideons International.
Christopher Wade Murrell, 35, resident of Saltillo and well-known tattoo artist, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Lee County.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, October 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead in New Albany. Burial will be private.
Chris was born August 24, 1986 in Tupelo, and is the son of Michael and Stephanie Corbell Murrell of Plantersville, MS. He was a graduate of the Lee County Public School System and was currently employed with Professor Bob Dunn's Tattoo Art in Tupelo.
A Christian and lifelong resident of Lee County, Chris will be remembered as a devoted, loving, family oriented person. He had a wonderful zest for life, enjoyed humor and shared many friendships throughout his 15 years as a tattoo artist.
In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his wife, Jennifer Anderson of Saltillo, four daughters, Ashlei Brown (Kristi) , Samantha Gist and Savannah Gist, all of Saltillo and Leeann Little, currently serving in The United States Army, four sisters, Alicia Murrell (Zack) of Memphis, Santana Jackson of Fulton, Victoria Murrell (Mateo) of Mantachie and Natasha Barnett (Johnathan) of Dorsey, one brother, Matthew Murrell of Plantersville, maternal grandfather, William Corbell (Kim) of Rio Linda, CA, father in law, Frederick O'Neil of Saltillo and a granddaughter, Blayklei Brown.
Carolyn Marie Nichols Klingel, 69, died Wednesday, October 27, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born August 28, 1952, in Haiti, MO., to Sydney Nichols, Jr., and Lillie Irene Culver Nichols. She was a member of Apostolic Revival Center. She was retired from Diversity-Vuteq.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 4 daughters: Tina Marie Tucker (Jerry) of Greenwood Springs, MS., Laurie Parker (Daniel) of New Albany, Sasha Dillard (Justin) of Ecru, and Savanna McDonald of New Albany; 1 son: Richie Klingel (Sissy Fuller) of The West Union community; 2 sisters: Aileen Holt (Ronnie) of Mooreville, MS., and Glenda Denton (Steve) of the Cotton Plant community; 2 brothers: David Nichols, Sr., and Doyal Nichols, both of Holly Springs, MS.; 9 grandchildren: Danny Rogers, Brooke Brill, Laken Miles, Gabby Parker, Ashley Simmons, Savannah Wismer, Jonathan Wismer, Alayna Wismer, and Allison Klingel; and 16 great-grandchildren: Addy, Sophie, Eden, Elliott, Carter, Kingston, Brayson, Lily, Aiden, Zoey M., Beau, D J, Holly, Chloe, Zoey S., and Weston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Richard David Klingel, Sr.; and 1 brother: Larry Nichols, Sr.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, at United.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Gann, Justin Dillard, Brian Beaty, Daniel Parker, Shane Robbins, and Danny Rogers.
Carolyn Pike Hutchens, 73, resident of Marshall County, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 following an extended illness.
Private Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hutchens will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Huchens was born November 28, 1947 in Memphis, TN, to the late Clifton D. and Reba Benefield Pike. She received her education in the Memphis, TN Public School System and was employed in the food industry for most of her life.
A Christian, Mrs. Hutchens loved her family, her pet and was dedicated in every aspect of their lives.
Those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband, Faron O. Hutchens of Potts Camp, three daughters, Brenda Anderson of Hickory Flat, Martha Ann Holmes of Myrtle, and Sherry Blackburn (Dustin) of Mt. Pleasant, one son, Michael Winders (Jamie) of Holly Springs, one sister, Linda Ketchum of Ripley, two brothers, Rick Pike and James Pike both of Hickory Flat and her canine companion, "Jack".
She is also preceded in death by a son, George Winders, one great granddaughter, Kaleigh Holmes and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Pike.
