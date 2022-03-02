Charlene (Candy) Dyson Rogers, of New Albany, MS passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg, VA.
She was born November 5, 1926 to Myrtle Gafford and John Dyson, in the Village of Pinedale in Union County, MS, the oldest of four children. She was a native of Memphis, TN, Olive Branch, MS, where she lived over 20 years with her late husband Aaron Rogers, and New Albany, MS, prior to living in Fredericksburg, VA with her son, Ronald Duncan and his family.
As a Single Mom she had to work two or three jobs to support her family. She instilled an excellent and loyal work ethic to her children based on her moral values and Christian faith. Charlene retired from the Shelby County Government in Memphis, then worked at Mid-America Apartment Communities Corporate Office in Memphis until age 82. She and Aaron were avid dance enthusiasts and enjoyed many Saturday Tea Dances in Memphis.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Dyson, her husband, Aaron Rogers, sisters Lywonea Kelley, and Peggy Teague, and daughters Yonette Duncan and Francene Duncan Vornberger.
She is survived by her son Ronald Duncan (Theresa), her brother Johnny Dyson (Brenda), and grandchildren Melissa Duncan and John Duncan.
A Celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 12:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Fellowship Hall next to Ingomar Methodist Church, 1110 County Road 90, New Albany, MS 38652, Inquiries can be sent to ronmrct777@gmail.com or call (540) 847-3742.
Walter Truett Pannell, 89, died February 22, 2022, at his home in the Ellistown community in Blue Springs, MS. He was born July 7, 1932, to Willis Clark Pannell and Cornelia Langford Pannell in Ellistown. He graduated from Sherman High School and worked in various factories. He retired from KI in Tupelo after 27 years of service and from Walmart #0258 in Tupelo after 18 years when his health declined. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher and was a member of the choir for several years. He loved the sunshine and his red roses and working in his garden and yard. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Even as Alzheimer's claimed his mind and body, he remained kind-hearted and pleasant, always saying, "I've been there and done that; but I just can't remember".
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; four children, William Pannell (Alison) of McComb, MS, Mary Ann Epting (John) and Martha Charlwood (David), all of Guntown, MS, and Larry Pannell (Debbie) of Fulton, MS. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Sara Charlwood Johnson (Marshal), John Charlwood (Danielle), Jacob Charlwood (Holly), Taylor Pannell, and Mallory Pannell Gordon (Hayden); six great-grandchildren, Rett and Reagan Johnson, Ryleigh Kate and Rodney Charlwood, Kinsley Pannell, and Miles Gordon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Jewel Pannell Dye Hall, three brothers William (Bill) Pannell, Willis Myrl Pannell, and J. T. Pannell and a nephew, Tommy Pannell.
Services will be held at Ellistown Baptist Church in Blue Springs, MS, at 11 am on Thursday, February 24, with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 23, from 4-7 pm at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS, and on Thursday from 10 am until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Ellistown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Charlwood, John Charlwood, Taylor Pannell, Marshal Johnson, Hayden Gordon, Rett Johnson, Jeff Kelly, and Mike McCarter. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Ellistown Baptist Church and Mark Pannell.
The family wishes to express special thanks to his caregiver Juanita McDonald and HomeCare Hospice, especially Ashley Shackleford, Charlotte Speck, and Chelle Stevenson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the building fund of Ellistown Baptist Church at 1006 CR 185, Blue Springs, MS 38828
Gloria Jean Floyd Brandon, 80, died peacefully at her home, in Starkville, Miss., on February 14, 2022. Gloria Jean was born on a farm in rural Union County, Miss., to Cecil Roosevelt Floyd and Audrey Bell Floyd. Upon being graduated from Center High School, in New Albany, Miss., Gloria Jean entered Blue Mountain College, in 1959, where she majored in English education. She began teaching classes in high school English, in New Albany, in 1961. After she moved with her family to Clarksdale, Miss., in 1974, she continued to teach high school English and vocational communication classes in the local high schools and at Coahoma Community College. In 1985 Gloria Jean obtained a master's degree in education administration from Delta State University. Prior to her retirement, in 1998, she spent her entire career working as a high school and community college English instructor and education administrator.
Gloria Jean is survived by her son, Stephen Alan Brandon and wife, Liz, of Jackson, Miss.; daughter, Lisa Carole McReynolds and husband, Bobby, of Starkville; sister, Pat Pickens, and husband Charlie, of Falkner, Miss.; and grandchildren, Presley Anne Flowers, Audrey Brandon McReynolds, Samantha Erin McReynolds, and Sydney Elise McReynolds, all of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Hembree Brandon; her sister, Mary Sue Floyd Pannell; and her brothers, Jack, Derrell, and Ferrell Floyd.
Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Homes, Batson Children's Hospital, both of Jackson, or any children's charity.
Announcements of an informal celebration of Gloria Jean's life, to be held in Starkville, will be provided later to family and friends.
Jewell "Judy" Farris Rowell, 85, resident of the Pine Grove Community, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab.
Services honoring Ms. Rowell will be at 6PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Dr. Thomas Rowell officiating. Visitation will be from 4PM until 6PM.
Ms. Rowell was born in Steel Pemiscot, MO January 4, 1937, to the late Wilmer Ray and Ruby M. Stockton Farris. She received her education from the Glen Public School System. Ms. Rowell began working at an early age in an envelope factory in New Albany and becoming a custom tailor from her business, Judy's Alterations in Tupelo, MS, for the public and for local department stores. A Christian, Ms. Rowell will be remembered by her children as a role model, teacher and mentor. Many qualities she instilled were honesty, integrity, household chores, gardening, canning and how to survive on a little to save a lot.
Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Linda "Lee Lee" Wynn Rorie of Corinth, Sandy Rowell Bridges (Joseph) of Union County, one son, Gary Rowell (Lisa) of Pine Grove, two sisters, Lilla Rubine Hill of Senatobia and Nelda Baal of Tampa, Fl, one brother, Kenneth Farris, five grandchildren,Brandy Rorie, Stephanie Rorie, Joshua Rorie, Yancy White, JP Littlefield, and Justin Rowell and thirteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Farris Pruett and Gaye Farris Stockton, three brothers, Huston Farris, Wilmer Ray Farris Jr. and John Farris, and one great granddaughter, Bailey Brooke Rorie, four nieces, Debbie Pruett McFadden, Ardith Pruett, Beverly Pruett, Jessica Rice Perocchi, and one nephew, Chris Gearheart.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org
Nellie Beatrice Rodgers Page, 82, departed this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born December 2, 1939, to William Rodgers and Opal Lee Rodgers. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her happy place. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Page will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 3:00pm. Burial will be at Martintown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Page, two daughters, Debbie Swords (Chris) and Diane Andrews, two sisters, Patricia Yates and Judy Owens of New Albany, and two brothers, Eddie Rodgers and Allen Rodgers also of New Albany, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Bob Andrews, one son, Bobby Andrews, three sisters, and two brothers.
Auzie L. McNeely, 77, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in Arkansas to Auzie and Allene McNeely. He graduated from Myrtle High School in 1965. On December 25, 1965, he married Betty Jennings. He worked for many years at Futorian Furniture Factory and retired from Masterbilt Products. He was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a Mason and a member of the Amos Dorman Lodge in Myrtle, Mississippi. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and vacationing with his family.
He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Betty; his daughters, DeAnn Massengill (Thomas) of New Albany, and Andi Thompson (Aaron Nanney) of Myrtle; three grandchildren, Andrew Massengill, Preslee Nanney, and Benton Nanney. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Louise Allen.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. and the service will be at 3:00 P. M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Glenfield Funeral Home. Reverend Bobby Butler and Reverend Robert Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be David Garrison, James Smith, Thomas Massengill, Andrew Massengill, Aaron Nanney, Benton Nanney, and Mike Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Old Oak Grove Baptist Church or the Baptist Children's Village.
Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr, 43, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Winona Manor in Winona, MS. He was born December 26, 1978 in New Albany to Rickey Hamblin and the late Monica VanLandingham Hamblin. He enjoyed drawing, playing video games and fishing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.
He is survived by his father, Rickey Hamblin; his sister, Jessica Hamblin Simpson (Matt); his grandmother, Janie Hall Hamblin; two nieces, Sarah Lynn Simpson and MacKenzie Denise Simpson; one nephew, John Taylor Simpson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Edward "Bud" Hamblin and his maternal grandparents, Wayne T. and Bobbie Albin VanLandingham.
A memorial service will be held at Wallerville Baptist Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00am. All are welcome to join us there.
Oh what a joyous reunion with beloved son Craig, when James David Foley,71, entered into heaven's glorious realm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 following a brief illness. God Called him home while highly skilled and compassionate cardiac, thoracic surgical team was performing rare, complicated surgery at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.
He was born on January 29, 1951 to the late Herbert Glynn Foley and Mary Jane Courtney Foley in New Albany, MS. He was a 1969 graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis, TN.
While he worked in several areas throughout his life, his most accomplished service was working at Hillcrest Baptist Church as caretaker, or what he described as "general flunky". He retired for the second time December 31, 2021.
A long-time member at Hillcrest, he developed treasured, lasting relationships as he served in many areas. A favorite being a greeter where he welcomed all in his cheerful, friendly manner assuring those needing assistance arrived safely to their destination.
While he was looking forward to retirement working on his "farm" at Cotton Plant, and just "kicking back', God had better and more urgent plans.
His greatest accomplishment was being a loving, devoted husband, Daddy, Papa, son-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. He firmly believed that Jesus was the answer to overcoming all problems.
He was known as the peanut man to his family and friends who were assured of a bag of perfectly parched peanuts annually. His candy drawer was always stocked for all children and often adults to raid.
Services for David Foley will be Saturday February, 26, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church New Albany with Bro Charlie Davis and Bro Jason Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday 10am until service time at 11am with New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by wife of 45 years Mary Lindsey Foley, two daughters, Tonya Shackelford (Ryan) of Tampa, FL, Jessica Haley (Daniel) of Olive Branch, two brothers, Bill Foley (Peggy) of Bartlett, TN and Ernie Foley (Vickie) of Cotton Plant, grandchildren, Alyssa Shackelford, Paige Shackelford, Spencer Haley and Sarah Morgan Haley, his mother-in-law, Helen Lindsey, special friends, Jeff Pennebaker, Sam Pennebaker and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him beyond measure.
He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Mary Jane Foley and son, Craig Foley.
Pallbearers are Jeff Pennebaker, Sam Pennebaker, Elvis Thomas, Bill Cousar, Terry Baker and Jason Jordan. Honorary pallbearers are Senior Adult Men's Sunday school class and Church Greeter team members.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Hwy 15, New Albany, MS 38652 to the Craig Foley Scholarship Fund or the Hillcrest Building Fund.
Benjamin Houston Hughes, a long-time resident of New Albany, Miss., died Feb. 14 after a relatively brief illness at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 66, one month short of his 67th birthday.
He was predeceased by his brother, John Steven Hughes, his parents, Evelyn Neece Hall Nehl and Clarence Benjamin Hughes, Jr., and his grandparents, Dick Houston Hall, Jr., Lora Neece Hall, Clarence B. Hughes, and Virginia Owens Hughes. He is survived by his sister, Robin Lora Hughes Patton (Charles), of Jacksonville, Fl., and many loving cousins.
Ben may be best remembered for his long-time job at the New Albany Walmart, where, when Ben was on-duty, very few abandoned shopping carts could be found in the parking lot. More recently he had been working for HM Richards Furniture in Baldwyn.
After graduating from New Smyrna Beach High School, Ben began his career working for his father's highly successful Florida-based business, CB's Nursery, which grew a variety of plants and serviced clients like Disney World. Among his many jobs there was delivering plants all over the state of Florida.
Ben loved football and was a passionate Ole Miss fan who bought season tickets for several years.
But Ben's greatest passion was for old movies and TV shows. His absolute favorite movie cowboy was Roy Rogers.
He once made a pilgrimage to Texas so he could visit the grave of Dan Blocker, known to millions of fans of TV's "Bonanza" as Hoss Cartwright, one of the stars of the blockbuster western which ran on NBC from 1959 to 1973.
In recent years, Ben and his sister began regularly attending conventions featuring stars of old movies and television shows. Whenever there was a trivia contest, Ben usually won it. He also got the chance to meet favorite stars like Angie Dickinson, Clint Howard and Charlotte Stewart.
A service will be held for Ben at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at First Baptist Church of New Albany, 200 East Bankhead St., New Albany, Miss., 38652. In lieu of flowers, the family urges that donations be made in memory of Ben to Disability Rights Mississippi, 5 Old River Pl # 101, Jackson, MS 39202 (http://www.drms.ms/donate).
James Roy Hall, 89, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehab. He was born August 11, 1932 in Martintown to Charlie Humphreys Hall and Willie Mae Traynom Hall. He was retired, but had formerly worked at Union Lumber Company, before he and his wife owned and operated Martintown Grocery.
He was a member of Ingomar United Methodist Church, where he had taught Sunday School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and quail hunting. At one time, he raised quail.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Ingomar United Methodist Church with Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Beth Dobbs (Ronald) of Ripley, MS and Deb Everitt (Mark) of New Albany; one son, Mike Hall (Brenda) of New Albany; three grandchildren, Jessica Dobbs, Dexter Everitt (Hannah) and Whit Everitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Ruth Duncan Hall; six sisters, Grace Hall, Kathleen Knott, Ernestine McCowan, Virginia Farris, Katye Snipes and Lois Taylor; and three brothers, Paul Houston Hall, John Wayne "Buddy" Hall and Bobby Dean Hall.
Pallbearers will be Colt Doom, Justin Hall, Ronnie Hall, Ronald Dobbs, Mark Everitt and Whit Everitt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Ingomar United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. at the church.
Mable Lorene Brewer Erwin, 96, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her residence in New Albany. She was born in Union County to Henry Clay "Jake" Brewer and Ora Milly Wiseman Brewer. She was retired from Futorian/Mohasco and was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in the yard and really enjoyed traveling, when she was able. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Minister Johnny Burkhart officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cotton Plant.
She is survived by two daughters, Shelley Erwin Adams (Melvin) and Maria Erwin Ormon (Paul); a son, Charles Anthony Erwin; nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Wiseman and Velma South; and three brothers, Van Brewer, Mason Brewer and Billy Brewer.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.