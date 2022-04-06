Kenneth E. Cathcart, age 82, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, March 28th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Brother Waylan Hill officiating. Burial will be at New Chapel Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Vivian Cathcart; sister, Nora Swindel, Jean Timmons,, and Geraldine Loden; son, Chris Hooper; grandson, Dustin Tays.
Survivors are his children, Ken Cathcart, Jr., Marquita Cathcart, Pristina Haddock (Randal), and Shannon Tays (Troy); best friend and brother, Charles Richey (Jeanie); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ken was retired with Champion International having worked for 32 years and was a member of First Church of God in Rogersville. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Dorothy Wortham, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital--North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Tallahatchie--Oxford MB Association.
Steven "Lurch" Bond, 64, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A memorial service will be held at his residence on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by his family from 2PM until 5PM.
Mr. Bond was born in Cincinatti, OH, on October 15, 1957, the son of the late Ernest V. Bond and Gloria Smith Bond. A Christian, Mr. Bond was a graduate of Glen-Este High School in Amsville, OH and furthered his education at Memphis Tech earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by ETS of Memphis as a masonry driller before his retirement. He also served six years in the Army National Guard and was active in the Masonic Lodge for twenty years.
Mr. Bond will be remembered for his very unique sense of humor and his love for lasagna and spaghetti. He enjoyed a variety of music and was an avid video gamer.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 41 years, Jana' Bond of Blue Moutain, five daughters, Priscilla Bond of Baldwyn, Jana' Roberts (Adam) and Stefanie Sanchez (Anthony) of New Albany, Stevie Bond, Angelique Jarvis (Cole) of Blue Mountain, one sister, Kathy Gassett of Blue Ash, OH, thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother Kenny Bond of Cincinnati, OH.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bond family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Sarah Elizabeth Sanderson Barnes, 89, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 16, 1932 in Ripley, MS to John and Casey Coston Sanderson. She retired from Mohasco, and then worked for fifteen years at Wal-Mart as a People Greeter. She enjoyed reading and working Word-Search puzzles. She also enjoyed working with flowers and gardening. Yet, her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Jay Tidwell officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Barnes Robbins (Allen); two grandchildren, Morgan Little (Phillip) and Taylor Robbins; and two great grandchildren, Ella Little and Emerie Little.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy Barnes; three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Gaines, Kenny Gaines, Darrell Huddleston, Danny Barnes, Kim Barnes and Don Parish.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com