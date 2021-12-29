Helen Juanita Akers, 89, departed this life on December 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1932 to John Henry Thornton and Lela Gertrude Carter in New Albany MS. She was a housewife and a homemaker and the very best at it. Above all her joys in life, was her family. She was a devoted fan and followed her grandchildren and her great- grandchildren to all the ballgames they played. Sewing and gardening were also some of her hobbies. She was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Akers will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Felix Hutchinson officiating. A visitation will be the same day from 12:00 noon to the start of the service at 2:00pm. Both will be at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ellistown Cemetery.
She is survived by; two daughters, Lily West (Tim) and Robin Hicks (Doug); three grandchildren, Curt Clayton, Jerrett Clayton, J.D. Hicks, and a bonus granddaughter, Kayla Clayton Stafford; six great-grandchildren, Courtney Van Tassel, Brooke Greenhill, Chance Clayton, Addison Clayton, Marley Clayton, and Jaxx Hicks; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis Akers, and one brother Alton Thornton.
G.A. Hill, 79, departed this life on December 20, 2021. He was born September 16, 1942 to Homer Hill and Sylvia Pannell Hill. He married the love of his life, Helen Messer, in 1968 and together they raised one son and two daughters. He was a family man and loved his family and treasure all the time they spent together. Mr. Hill's hobbies included gardening, riding his four-wheeler. He is of the Baptist faith.
Services for Mr. Hill will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon, with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. A visitation will be the same day from 10:00am till the start of the service at 12:00 noon. Both at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Hill; two daughters, Tracy Tutor (Josh), and Amy Clayton (Eric); one son, Andy Hill (Pam); two sisters, Winnie Mae Grisham (Joe) and Betty Jean Chapman (Stevie); eight grandchildren, Brittany Hall (Matt), Kyle Hill, Maddox Tutor, John Clayton, Landyn Tutor, Dawson Tutor, Karson Tutor and Mallie Kate Tutor; and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
David George Tillman, 65, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, following an extended illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Tillman will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Tillman was born September 8, 1956 in Imperial County, CA to the late Loyal George Tillman and Josie Juanita Hadden and received his education in the Costa County High School. A proud veteran, Mr. Tillman was employed as a transportation manager for the U.S. Government and Navy for 20 years before his retirement. He was married March 1, 1996 to his beloved wife, Sharon Ann Tillman who survives.
Working on anything and everything, he helped anyone he could. Mr. Tillman found pleasure in sharing quality time with his family, especially his much adored grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, memories will be shared by four daughters, Patrica Kay Sanders(Guy) of Boiling Spring, SC, Christina Marie Tillman Bean of Cross, SC, Melissa Gayle Harris(Bruce) of Milton, FL, Maryann Elizabeth Hawkins(Jay) of Waycross, GA, two brothers, George Tillman(Joyce) of Elcentro, CA, and Gerald Wayne Tillman(Kathy) of Cobb Mountain, CA, three sisters, Janet Marshell(Ron) of New Albany, MS, Lois Jean Tillman of Elcentro, CA, and Gail Tillman Heil(Bruce) of Denver, CO, a brother in law, Rick Rago of Baxter Springs, KS, sixteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Tillman Rago.
The Family request memorials be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX, 77030.
Juanita Virginia "Nita" Hamric passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the age of 93 years old after a long illness. She was born October 15, 1928, in Myrtle, Mississippi to Archie D. and Anna Rodgers Walls.
Nita was a longtime resident of Tupelo and was married for 52 years to Charles L. Hamric, who died in 2001. She owned Nita's Beauty Shop until her retirement, then worked in the salon at Traceway Retirement Center for many years. Her kindness and compassion led many of her customers and coworkers to become her best friends. Nita was a longstanding member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Nita will be remembered for her broad smile, her fun sense of humor and contagious laughter. She was incredibly generous with her time, constantly visiting and caring for others. She was also known for her many pranks and often dressed in costume on Halloween to trick or treat at Traceway or with other friends. Nita loved to cook and was famous for her lemon dessert recipe, which she shared widely. To our amusement, she always made a point to throw away the ingredient containers in different trash cans to protect her secret recipe.
Nita is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, James E. 'Friday' Curry; two sons, Charles L. "Leigh" Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina, and Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; stepdaughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband, Tim, of Columbiana, Alabama, and stepson, Jim Curry of New Albany. She is also survived by her long-time caregiver and companion, Melinda Frison, whom she adored, and who cared for her with great compassion and love until her death. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her four siblings and three grandchildren, Leighton, Clayton and Anna Kathryn.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Terri Armstrong and Rev. Bill Everett officiating and visitation one hour prior to services, Tuesday. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rob Coates, Jim Curry, Tim Lacy, Alan Ledger, Burt Mulford, and Ken Watson.
Memorials in memory of Nita's may be made to Traceway Manor Methodist Senior Services, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38804.
Clara Vance Garner Garrison was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend during her 88 years of life. She passed away peacefully at her home in the early hours of Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1933 in Union County, Mississippi to the late James Herman and Velma Fair Garner. She was the widow of William Carrol "W.C" Garrison and together they raised four children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and family time was her passion. Hosting Sunday lunches at her home was a special family event that she looked forward to weekly. She was a master quilter and talented artist. Clara was a member of the Piecemakers quilting club, and she was a member of Union County Homemakers where she was involved in the planning of many local events. She loved spending time reading her Bible and had read it from cover to cover many times, three of those times within the past year. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was viewed as a pillar of her community.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church from 9:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Will Reedy will officiate. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Judy Kirk (Larry), Brenda Reedy (Larry) and Debbie Jumper (Mitchell); a son, Jerry Garrison; a brother-in-law, James Carter; six grandchildren: Michele Garrison, Will Reedy, Kyle Jumper, Meredith Griffin, Laura Reedy and Meghan Cobb; twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Betty Carter; and a grandson, Anthony Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Will Reedy, Kyle Jumper, Danny Cobb, Josh Griffin, Will Stepp, Landon Tutor, Ronnie Carter, Jeff Carter, Drake Cooper and Trace Whitworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund,
