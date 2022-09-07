Purchase Access

MYRTLE --Ike Williams, 88, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5-8:00pm at United funeral Service. Burial will follow at at Glenfield Memorial Park.

