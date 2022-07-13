Christopher Cody "Bubba" Daniel, 30 of Blue Mountain, passed away July 02, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services honoring the life of Chris will be at 2PM, Tuesday, July 05, at Bethlehem Methodist Church in New Albany with Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallerville Cemetery located in Union County.
A Christian, Chris was born September 25, 1991, in New Albany to Bobby and Rhonda Hall Daniel. He received his education from the Myrtle School System and was a mechanic and auto body man for many years as long as his health allowed.
Chris will be remembered as a loving dad and uncle who had a big heart and always helped others. He liked to stay busy, enjoyed TikTok and sharing time with his pets.
Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memories include his maternal grandmother, Faire Lee Hall, four daughters, Adalyn and Nevaeh Daniel of Blue Mountain, Dakota Whitt and Kynzlee Daniel of Houston, one sister Samantha Moody (John) of Pinedale, two brothers Tyler Daniel (Ashley) of Ingomar and Devin Daniel of Blue Mountain.
Preceding him in death include his maternal grandfather, Harold Hall, paternal grandmother Bonnie Haney and paternal grandfather Bobby Daniel Sr. and one special aunt, Kay McClean.
Phyllis "Kay" McCure Pratt,75 of New Albany, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Pratt will be from 2PM until 4Pm, Wednesday, July 6 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located on the corner of West Bankhead and Hwy 30. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
A Christian, Ms. Pratt was born August 16, 1946, in Batesville, AR, the daughter of the late Alson and Homa Davis McClure. She received her education from the Orange, California public school system.
Known as the "leader of the pack", Ms. Pratt will be remembered for her friendly and giving personality. Her family describes her as a very vivacious woman that never met a stranger. A loving grandmother, she adored her grandchildren.
Memories continue to be shared by three daughters, Cheryl Beaty of New Albany, Tracy Long of Falkner, and Belinda Grubbs of New Albany, one sister, Jo Roberts of Anniston, AL, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Ms. Pratt was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Reba Jubert and Mary Louh McClure, one grandson, Cory King, one great grandaughter, Sailor Smith and two nephews Allan and Justin Anderson.
Jerry McClain Black, 68, of New Albany and formerly of Moorhead, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born March 6, 1954, in Sunflower County, to Billy and Sarah Watkins Black. He worked his entire life in the produce business, transportation, and owned Quality Produce in Cleveland prior to retiring five years ago. Jerry was a hard-working man with great values, dignity, and the highest level of integrity. He was very kindhearted and had a great sense of humor. Jerry loved his family with all his heart, and he considered his children as his greatest accomplishment in life. He loved spending time with family and playing dominoes. Jerry was a member of Grace Point Church of God in New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Sarah Black and one son, Scotty McClain Black. Jerry is survived by his four children, Jennifer Black of Hollandale, Beth Black of Cleveland, Jacob Black of Ashland, and Joshua (Morgan) Black of New Albany; two brothers, Randy (Patricia) Black of Booneville and Dale Black of New Albany; nine grandchildren, Bailey Black, Ashton Nichols, Mariam Murphree, Grayson Phillips, Macie Black, Cyrus Black, Dustin Black, Terra Black Tittle, and Cody Roberts; and six great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. James Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Moorhead Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
James Donald "Bing" Wildman, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 8, 1943 in Sherman, MS to Fred Leo Wildman and Jamie Lee Davis Wildman. His name was synonymous with law enforcement in and around New Albany and Union County. He retired from New Albany Police Department, and even after retirement had helped the area departments when needed. Over the years, he had served as Assistant Chief of Police, Chief Deputy of the Sheriff's Department and as a constable. He enjoyed fishing, camping and playing dominos. He was a member and deacon of Blue Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Seger Wildman, and his daughter, Robin Wildman, both of Blue Springs; two brothers, Danny Wildman (Shelia) of Moss Point, MS and Fred Wildman of Pantego, TX; two granddaughters, Savannah Wildman and Peyton Wildman; and a great granddaughter, Lailey James Wildman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronald Jeffrey Wildman; and a sister-in-law, Lura Wildman.
Pallbearers will be Chad Glasson, Clay Keener, Joe McDonald, Jeff Chism, Ricky Rorie, Joe Bryant, Tim Pannell and Clay Hogue. Honorary pallbearers will be his Parks domino gang, law enforcement officers and Wayne Martin.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Bessie Mae Campbell, 94, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born July 3, 1928 in Union County to the late DeWitt and Govie Campbell. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, particularly The Bible and the Guidepost Magazine, cooking, and watching soap operas. She was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Savannah Goode and Layne Goode.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Coleman Goode; her parents; her son, Kenny Goode; an infant daughter, Bobby Jo Goode; and a sister, Laverne Bradford.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
