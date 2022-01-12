Sara Louise Cobb, 91, went to her Heavenly home on January 4, 2022 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 27, 1930 to Ludie and J.M. "Shorty" Roland of Ecru. On August 27, 1948 she married Billy Cobb and they made their home in the Ingomar Community. She was a seamstress in the garment and furniture industries. After retiring she and Billy were the custodians at Ingomar Baptist Church. A job she loved. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church.
A service for Mrs. Cobb will be on January 6, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be from 10:00am until the start of the service at 11:00am. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Those left to cherish her memory are; one sister, Carolyn Grisham (Ladurl); two daughters, Sheera Haynes (Herb) and Donna Franks (Rex); four grandchildren, Kristin Moyers (Greg), Anna Blair Publow (Andrew), B.G. Coggin (Tori), and Ken Coggin (Jade); eleven great-grandchildren, Addi and Griffin Moyers, Milly and Haynes Publow, Keily McKinley, Kolby Coggin, Isaac, Tony, and Sara Coggin, and J.D. Tartt. Also, her bonus family, Chad, Darla, Haylee, and Hayden Grubbs Tyson and Brook Franks and Scarlette.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingomar Baptist Child Development Center, 1112 CR 90 New Albany, MS 38652
Lou Ethel McBride Hall, 65, of New Albany, died peacefully Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Hall; one daughter, Denise (Jason) Godin; two stepdaughters, Ginger (Chris) Hill and Kristen (Daniel) Stegall; eight grandchildren: Drew, Michael, Asher, Rose, Anniston, Colton, Dalton, and Caleb; numerous extended family through marriage and untold number of friends and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur R. McBride, Sr.; mother, Mary Gladys Self; two brothers, Arthur R. McBride, Jr. and Freddie McBride; and son, Charles A. McBride.
Lou was a long-time resident of Union County, where she lived and raised her family after leaving Holmes County around 1985. For years Lou worked in factories before becoming a full-time homemaker doing side work and crafts with friends. For many years, she was a full-time active member of Moss Hill Baptist Church where she assisted as secretary and even youth director, but her passion was always VBS craft director.
Lou loved cooking, reading, playing card games, and before her hands became unsteady, making anything crafty she could imagine. More recently, she developed a love for Hallmark Movies, puzzle books, and staying connected with family and friends through social media.
The memorial service will be at Moss Hill Baptist Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Bro. Mitchell Hall will be officiating. Per request, Lou will be buried at Pinecrest Cemetery located in Holmes County to rest with family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moss Hill Baptist Church in her memory. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Hugh Craig Barkley Jr., 78, resident of Myrtle passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Barkley will be 2:30 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Glenfield Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Barkley was born July 8, 1943 in Union County to the late Beatrice Mae McNeal and Hugh Craig Barkley Sr. He received his education in the Tippah Union Public School System and was married on September 2, 1966 to his beloved wife, Wanda Joyce Rea Barkley, who survives. He was employed as a route salesman for 25 years with The Coca Cola Company before his retirement.
A member and former deacon of Glenfield Baptist Church, Mr. Barkley had a servant's heart and giving personality which led him to become the founder of the "Someone Cares" organization that feed those in need on Thanksgiving. Favorite pastimes included working in his garden, enjoying new restaurants on family trips, The Dallas Cowboys and sharing time with those he loved most.
Visitation will be Sunday January 9, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Glenfield Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, memories will be shared by one daughter, Cindy Barkley Bruner (Robert) of New Albany, one son, Randy Barkley (Amy) of Haltom City, TX, one sister, Martha Dees (Edwin) of Blue Mountain, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and his loyal canine companion "Chloe Dog".
He is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Donna Barkley.
Anthony "Amp' Black was born February 21, 1961 to Martha L. Black and the late Eddie Black Jr. in Tupelo, MS. He passed away Monday morning, January 3, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. At an early age he joined St. James Catholic Church, where he was an Altar boy. Anthony graduated from Tupelo High School in 1980 and attended Lane College in Jackson, TN for two years. He also attended Itawamba Community College where he took classes in Auto Body and Fender and completed the CDL for Truck Driving. He received his HVAC license in 2018. His employment included Daybrite, and Wal- Mart Distribution Center in New Albany. He later became owner/operator of A&A Trucking LLC. His last employment was with TRI Reality as HVAC Engineer.
His interests and hobbies included fishing, cars and electronic gadgets. He was married to Dr. Arretta Lynne Carter Black on February 20, 1999.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years Dr. Arretta Lynne Black; mother, Martha L. Black of Tupelo; daughters, Chuana Durden of East St. Louis, MO and Brisith Jackson of Tupelo, MS; brother, Alaric Black of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren, Tramyah Robinson, Joshun Richardson, Khori Durden, Imani Durden, and Malaikah Durden; great-granddaughter, Waverly Durden; Goddaughter, Lyric Smith; 2 Godsisters, Alfreda Middlebrook and Trina Freeman; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and one nephew, Marcus Blank.
Service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 at Hope Church on McCullough Blvd. in Tupelo. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, 5:30- 8:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Family and Friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
JoAnne Tidwell Bingham, 74, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born December 24, 1947, to Albert and Eleanor Tidwell. She received her Master's in Education, with which she taught 3rd and 4th grades. She retired from the Hickory Flat School system. Mrs. Bingham enjoyed Genealogy and traveling. She traced her family and traveled to the home of her ancestors with her brother Jim. Her travels included Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Germany. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Visitation for Mrs. Bingham will be Sunday, January 9th from 4:00pm till 7:00pm and the second visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2021 from 11:00am till 1:00pm, both at United Funeral Service. Services will begin at 1:00pm with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating, held also at United.
She is survived by her son David M. Bingham, a brother, Albert Luther Tidwell, Jr. and two grandchildren, Bella Bingham and Maggie Ellen Bingham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Steven Bingham, and one brother James Mac Tidwell.
Kimberly Edwinna Haygood, 36, resident of Myrtle, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence in Myrtle.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Haygood will be at 2PM Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Bro. Bobby Butler will officiate and burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Haygood was born on March 22, 1985 in New Albany to Randle Mark and Gwendolyn Inez Hill Haygood of Myrtle. She was a 2004 graduate of Myrtle High School and was a homemaker for most of her life.
A giving person with a big heart, Kimberly will be remembered for her love of family, gatherings and babysitting her nieces and nephews. Known as a "prankster", she enjoyed snowball fights, laughing, coloring and selfies. Drinking Coke, eating at Mi Pueblo, indulging in sweets and playing on her phone were a few of her favorite past times.
Visitation will be from 11AM to 2PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by one son, Izaya Mikal Haygood of Myrtle, seven sisters, Stephanie Harris (Andre) of New Albany, Christy Robinson (Danny), Kasondra Claridy (Johnathon), Randle Spencer (Mark), Angel Haygood, Ashton Haygood, Charleigh Haygood, all of Myrtle, one brother, Noah Haygood of Myrtle, one grandmother, Betty Rogers of Lepanto, AK and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Opal Hill and Ford and Mary Haygood.
Well-known master craftsman and Scouting leader Charles Buster, 75, died at his home Friday, Jan. 7.
Born in Clarksdale, he always described himself as “A good ole Delta boy.”
After graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Arts, and playing tuba in The Famous Maroon Band, Charles began teaching.
After being in the Natchez School System for several years he came to New Albany, where he taught shop and industrial arts at then-W. P. Daniel High School. That’s also where he met his wife, Anita, whom he married Dec. 22, 1984.
He continued to teach at New Albany until the curriculum changed to computer technology and computing discovery. Before leaving, though, he wrote the software program that would be used to teach the teachers there.
He taught at North Pontotoc and eventually retired after 17 years in education, having won a Technology Educators’ Association Teacher of Excellence Award.
That love of technology led him to work at J and R Communications in Baldwyn after teaching.
But retirement eventually allowed him to spend more time on two of his great loves, woodworking and Scouting.
He attained the rare honor of being inducted into the Mississippi Craftsmen Guild in 2010, and achieved the rank of Fellow in Woodworking and, later, Fellow in Wood Accessories – the highest level possible.
His imaginative woodworking pieces have become much sought-after over the years and at the time of his death he had 20 commissions waiting to be filled.
Charles not only loved helping young men but teaching them at the same time. He was always ready to help neighborhood kids by repairing broken bikes, but in the process, he showed them how to do it themselves and pass it on to others.
Some of that concern for the youth of tomorrow was expressed though his Scouting, which began in 1985, and was obviously “in his blood.”
Over the years he won more than a dozen top Scouting honors but was perhaps proudest of the Silver Beaver Award, God and Country Award, Order of the Arrow Third Sash and becoming Wood Badge Trainer. He served as program director for Camp Yocona and was on the National Jamboree staff three years. He was Order of the Arrow Man of the Year and was a James E. West Fellow.
Charles, WB5V, was an active Ham amateur radio enthusiast, loved flying model planes, trains large and small and playing the harmonica. His shop with his menagerie of cats was a popular meeting place for friends to stop by and talk for hours. Of course, he adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Randle Buster; one daughter, DeAnne Walker; four sons, Eddie Buster (Alana), Tom Buster (Faith), David Buster (Melody) and Lynn Buster; one stepson, Allen Lopez (Lynn); one brother, Jerry Buster (Crystal) and four grandchildren, Tyler Buster, David Buster (Celie), Natalie Lopez and Evan Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church, and from 10 a.m. until the start of service at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary Tuesday, Jan.11. Burial was in Vista Memorial Park. There was no graveside service.