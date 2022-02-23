Tyelee Weldon, 51, resident of Ecru, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence.
Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ms.Weldon was born May 22, 1970 in Birmingham, AL, the daughter of the late William and Martha Dye Weldon. She was a graduate of Dora Alabama High School and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Ms. Weldon will be remembered as happy, caring and loving. She had a genuine heart, was an excellent cook and made the best coffee.
She in survived by three sons, Skyler Howard of Dora, AL, Michael Howard (Elizabeth) of Sumiton, AL and Jonathan Howard (Jessica) of Jasper, AL, one brother, J.M. Weldon (Karen) of Sumiton, AL, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Weldon and two brothers, Wayne and Wesley Weldon.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Grover DuWayne Shoemaker, 70, departed this life on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born October 27, 1951, to Grover Shoemaker and Ruby Lee Stegall Shoemaker. He had a BS in business and worked in Insurance Sales for many years. Mr. DuWayne was a huge football fan. He and his wife, Debra, watched many local high school games, and their favorite college games together. He and Debra loved to socialize and ate almost every meal out together. He also enjoyed fishing, and took lots of pride in showing off his biggest catch. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Services for Mr. DuWayne will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Terry Lee Hall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and Thursday from 12 noon till the start of the service, also at United.
He is survived by his wife, Debra McNeil Shoemaker, a son-in-law, Jeremy McMillen, four brothers, David Shoemaker, Danny Shoemaker, Dolan Shoemaker, and Doyle Shoemaker, and two granddaughters, Analyse Delaney McMillen and Jaycee Kameron McMillen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and only daughter, April Diana McMillen.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Debra Jean McNeal Shoemaker, 66, left this world to reunite with her husband, DuWayne and daughter, Diana, on Tuesday, February 5, 2022. She was born July 20, 1955 to Samson McNeal Jr., and Myrtice Walters McNeal. Debra graduated from MSU with a BS degree in education and taught school for several years. Her and her husband, DuWayne, enjoyed the simple things in life, but most of all they enjoyed time spent with each other and their two grandchildren, Analyse and Jaycee. Debra was of Baptist Faith.
Services for Debra will be the same as her husband's Thursday February 17, 2022 at 1:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Terry Lee Hall officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5pm till 8pm at United Funeral Service.
She is survived by one son-in-law, Jeremy McMillen, two granddaughters, Analyse Delaney McMillen and Jaycee Kameron McMillen, and two brothers, James Edwards McNeal and Horace Lamar McNeal.
She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Grover DuWayne Shoemaker, and her daughter, April Diana Shoemaker McMillen.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Michael D. "Mike" Warrington, 79, resident of the Cotton Plant Community, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A Private Family Service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Warrington was born July 5, 1942 in Ripley, the son of the late Joe and Wanda Guyton Warrington. A Christian and retired truck driver, his unshakable faith gave him hope and kept him going on a daily basis.
Blessed with a large loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 63 years, Marie Drummond Warrington, one daughter, Michele Hill (Bo), a son, Mark Warrington (Raquel), all of Cotton Plant, one sister, Phyllis Koonce (Jim) of The Villages, FL, two brothers, Joe Warrington (Marilyn) and Melvin Warrington (Sue), both of Cotton Plant, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Warrington.
The family request that memorials be directed to Tippah Relay for Life, www.relayforlife.org/tippahms
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Warrington family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Windell Rowell Elder, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 15, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1941 to Jamie Rowell Elder and Mary Jane Richey Elder. He married his precious wife, Linda Whiteside Elder on July 2, 1961. They began their life together in New Albany where they worked and raised their three children. Mr. Elder enjoyed farming and working in his gardens. He mostly enjoyed reading and studying God's word and teaching his Sunday School class. He was a faithful member of Bethesda Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and music leader. He was a former mason, a former small business owner and a former police officer for the city of New Albany. He was also a retired driver for Gulf Transportation Company out of Mobile, Alabama.
Mr. Elder is survived by his wife Linda of 60 years; a daughter, Beverly Hampton (Gerald) of New Albany; a son, Greg Elder (Roxanne) of Guntown,; a daughter Jackie Hatch (Steve) of Morton, MS; six grandchildren, Matt Hampton, Tommy Hatch, Shayna Shores, Rachel Elder, Jacob Elder and Bradley Hampton; seven great grandchildren; numerous family members and friends; and his fur baby, Suzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley White and Shelby Portis and one brother, Jamie Waymond Elder.
Funeral services for Mr. Elder will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Bro. William Cook will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Keownville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hampton, Tommy Hatch, Bradley Hampton, Jacob Elder, Jacob Shores and Steve Elder.
Mr. Elder's final prayer would be, if you do not know Jesus as your Savior, run to Him today. He is waiting with open arms.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com
On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Pattie McNeely Roberts, 69, resident of Myrtle, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Roberts will be at 1 PM Friday, February 18 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Gerizim Cemetery near Myrtle.
Mrs. Roberts was born April 30, 1952 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Russell Fant and Lavada Carwyle McNeely. She was a 1970 graduate of Myrtle High School, received her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from Northeast Mississippi Community College and continued her education at Blue Mountain College.
A devoted member of Apostolic Revival Center, Mrs. Roberts was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. A valued employee in the healthcare industry throughout her life, she will be remembered as energetic and kind hearted. As a role model, we can hope to emulate her willingness to help others and to enjoy life.
Favorite pastimes included attending flea markets, thrift store shopping and tending to her pets. She was an avid vacationer who enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri that included her ultimate experience of riding the Branson Scenic Railway.
Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday, February 18 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Andrew Roberts (Jenny), Kevin Roberts and Cary Roberts, all of Myrtle, one sister, Bettie Jarvis (Donnie) of Myrtle and one brother, Jerry McNeely of Myrtle.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elton Roberts, a sister, Bonnie McNeely and a brother, James McNeely.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Roberts family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ashley Scales was born January 26, 1982 unto Cheryl Y. Scales and Frank Dilworth. She departed this life Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. At an early age, she joined Bethel C.M. E. Church in Guntown, MS. where she remained until death.
She was a graduate of Baldwyn High School in Baldwyn, MS. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS and Union University in Memphis, TN.
Ashley was the mother of two sons whom she adored: Logan Scales and Ian Scales.
She was preceded in death by one son, Logan Scales; her grandparents; Dorothy N. Agnew and Robert and Lucille Dilworth.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Ian Scales; her mother, Cheryl Y. Scales and father, Frank Dilworth; one sister, Paige Scales(John) Howell and one brother, Jermango Long (Sharmaneci); her grandfather John Lee Agnew, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Funeral service will Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00p.m. at Bethel Cemetery (Graveside). Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Jimmy Dale Gresham, 72, and Sarah Elaine Gresham, 68 passed away on February 15, 2022. Jimmy was a retired factory worker and Elaine was a homemaker. They both enjoyed fishing and just spending time together, but their favorite of all was spending time with their grandbabies. The family will miss them beyond measure.
Services for both will be at 1:00p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. A visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5-8 at United Funeral Service.
They are survived by two sons, Keith and Rickey (Arlinda); and nine grandchildren; Tori, Austin, Elli, Justin, Jaime, Will, Cooper, Nikki, and Rickey; and eight great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.
They are preceded by their parents,(Jimmy's) Quincy and Jewel Gresham (Elaine's), Alton and Opal Smith, several brothers and sisters.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Virginia Geneva Robbins Manning, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North MS in Oxford. She was born August 9, 1931 in Union County to Byron F. Robbins and Lettie R. Rutledge Robbins. She was a beautician and a cafeteria worker at West Union School. She enjoyed crocheting and loved working word puzzles.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a son, Randy Manning and his wife, Teresa of Etta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hubert Clay Manning.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com