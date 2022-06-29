Margaret Rose Rowan Pannell, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1937 in Union County to Eugene Kyle and Troma Estelle Wise Rowan. The epitome of a homemaker, she loved taking care of her family and home. She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers in her garden, and loved taking care of their cows, chickens, donkeys, and their beautiful farm. She enjoyed collecting and looking at pictures. She loved her family, friends and all people, especially children. She was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Shook and Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Joy Pannell Pickens Mansel (Mike); her son, Roy Eugene "Gene" Pannell; two sisters, Nancy Thompkins (Cecil) and Shelia Barton; three brothers, Jack Rowan, Benny Rowan (Patsy) and Bill Rowan; six grandchildren: Tiffany Schwarzauer (Jay), Jessie Pickens (Ashley), Ginger Shook (Michael), Suzanne Abedi (Robbyn); Johnathan Mansel (Amanda) and Brittney Mansel; and by ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy James Pannell; a sister, Cupel Andrews; two brothers, Winton Rowan and his wife, Betty, and David Rowan and his wife, Becky; and a sister-in-law, Linda Rowan.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1:00p.m. until service time. All times will be at Blue Spring Baptist Church.
Luddie O. Williamson, age 97, was born July 4, 1924, in New Albany, Mississippi to the late Frank and Mahalia Williamson. She joined Pleasant Grove MBC at an early age and was a very active member in the church. She taught Junior/Senior Sunday school. She was instrumental in starting the Usher Board and was an usher until her health failed. Currently she served as senior advisor to the church. She attended Mitchell Switch Elementary School and attended B.F. Ford High School, in New Albany. She graduated from Rust College on June 2, 1958, with a BS in Elementary Education. In July of 1958 she attended and received a Diploma in Cosmetology, from Foster's Cosmetology College in Ripley, MS. She attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi where she received a Master's in Education. She started her teaching career working in Union County and City schools coaching basketball and baseball. In 1968 she began at Ingomar Elementary School. She retired after teaching for 55 years. She was the President of the 4H club and a member of NAACP. Memories of Luddie will be cherished by her last remaining sibling, her sister, Mollie Thompson; brother-in-law James Jones, and her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5p-7p at Pleasant Grove MBC in New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3p at Pleasant Grove MBC. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Frances Busby Stroud Hill, 93, wife, mother, grandmother and prayer warrior, completed her journey to Heaven early Friday Morning, June 24, 2022. Her life of service, commitment, sacrifice, love and Christian discipleship is a universal model for all, tested only by her Lord and Savior, Jesus.
The daughter of Mary Iona "Pug" Gray and Jasper Joshua Busby, she was born November 27, 1928. A graduate of Macedonia High School, she was an all-state basketball player for three years. She attended MSCW as a music major and was a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She also received a Reading Specialist and Master's in Education and a Master of Counseling and Leadership degrees. She was a retired teacher of 30 years and also the first guidance counselor of West Union High School. After living in Yuma, Arizona, she returned home to marry her high school sweetheart, John Ralph "Johnny" Stroud on May 27, 1949. They were blessed with children Diane and John Busby Stroud, celebrating 20 years of marriage before his unexpected death. As a single mother she continued raising her family for the next ten years before she met and married Norman Hill, celebrating 39 1/2 years of marriage. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her son John through his basketball and coaching careers. Frances gave lovingly and unselfishly to her family and friends through her sewing, baking cakes and making corsages for her daughter's florals and weddings. She rose early for Bible reading, prayer time, and the daily newspaper and coffee. An avid sports enthusiast, she especially enjoyed Ole Miss basketball and all Mississippi sports. An accomplished musician, Frances played the organ and piano at Calvary United Methodist Church until the age of 85. She supported many ministers, missionaries, religious organizations and charities. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, John Hugh and Josh as ministers and Caroline as an award winning salesperson and Anna Frances as a highly gifted artist.
Those who are left to cherish her memory are her daughter Diane Tate (Hugh) and son John Stroud (Billye Jean), both of New Albany; grandchildren John Hugh Tate (Linda) of Paris, France, Josh Tate (Allison) of Etta, Caroline Stroud of Memphis, TN, and Anna Frances Stroud of New Albany; and great grandchildren Mason, Jack, Logan, Lem, Ethan and James Norman Tate; and her beloved sister-in-law, Charlsey Goolsby. Also left are her blended family with Norman, including son, Terry Hill (Tammy) of New Albany; daughter Sara Melson (Rick) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren Toby Hill (Allie), Tyler Hill (Andi-Beth) and Tony Hill, all of New Albany, Joni Melson of Huntsville, AL and Anna Claire Robinson (Kevin) of Huntsville, AL and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Johnny Stoud and Norman Hill; brothers Joseph, Jewel, James Wesley and George Busby; and sisters Hollis Waite, Hazel Messer and Dorrie Norwood.
Thanks to special friends and family who loved and cared for her, especially her "other daughter" Charlene McKenzie.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 5:00 - 8:00p.m. at United Funeral Service in New Albany. A service honoring her life will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Hugh Tate and Rev. Josh Tate officiating. A burial service will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tim Busby, Bob Conway, Toby Hill, Steve Messer, Dr. William Norwood, Robert Stroud, Jack Tate and Mason Tate.
Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist or Salem United Methodist Church.
