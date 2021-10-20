William Terry McDonald, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto in Southaven. He was born on June 17, 1958 in Union County. He was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where he served as President of the Men's Club for many years.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Black Steward; three sisters, Linda Baker, Linda Galloway, Peggy McDonald and Tammy Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Rufus McDonald; his step-father, David Lamar Steward; and a brother, Dave Steward.
Pallbearers will be Larry Scott, Sam Jordan, Bobby Williamson, Mark Pannell, Mike Pannell, James Lacey, Greg Lawrence and Mickey Basil.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the church and on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Men's Club, c/o Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1560 County Road 81, New Albany, MS 38652,
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Alvie Arlin Isaac Sr., 81, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1940 to Fred Isaac and Alice Mitchell Isaac White. He was a graduate from Center High School and Liberty University. Bro. Isaac was a pastor and a minister for many years. He loved gardening and to hunt and fish. He was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
Services for Bro. Isaac will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Bain and Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. A visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at Pleasant Ridge.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Wilbanks (Bobby); two sons, Alvie Isaac Jr. (Teresa) and Brian Isaac (Bonnie); one half-sister Brenda Parks; a half-brother Teddy White; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Earle Hill Isaac; one brother, Freddie Isaac and one step-brother, Eugene White.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Tynes, Walt Barnes, Josh Isaac, Michael Wilbanks, Weston Thorne, Chris Hill, and Brad Williams.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer, 64, passed peacefully at her home in Pontotoc, MS on October 13, 2021.
As a request of Ms. Kizer, there will be no service.
Nancy was born on January 18, 1957 to Lorraine LaFrancis and John Robinson in Aurora, Illinois. She received her education in the East Aurora Public School System. Although raised in Aurora, IL, Nancy spent the later half of her life in the Ingomar community in New Albany, MS. Nancy truly lived a life full of laughter and love. She loved her family to the fullest. Her greatest achievements in life were the ones who called her Mom, Grandma, and GG. She loved spoiling each and every one that called on her. Above all, she was proud of her family.
She is survived by her two daughters: Nicole Dowdy (Jay) and Krista Murry, both of Pontotoc, one sister, Colleen Ambre (Joe) of Aurora, IL, three brothers, Mickey Robinson (Cheryl) of Temple, Tx, John Robinson of Ottawa, IL, Larry Robinson (Tina), of Oswego, IL, one sister in law, Debbie Robinson of Alverado, Tx, one sister in love, Jill Robinson of Ottawa IL, five granddaughters, Hannah Lane, Morgan Horton (Aaron), Mackenzie Kennedy (Tyler), Bailey Rhynes, and Elizabeth Dowdy, two great grandsons: Bentlee Tutor and Presley Kennedy, and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Robinson and one brother, Neal Robinson.
The family requests that memorials be made in Nancy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Kizer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Florence, SC...... Anne Nowlin Ingram age 87, wife of the late Rev. E.W. Ingram passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Mrs. Ingram was born in New Albany, MS, a daughter of the late Charlie and Birdie Nowlin. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain College. Mrs. Ingram taught Weekday Religious Education in Halifax, VA, where she met her husband, Rev. Everett Walter Ingram, Jr. She also taught 9th Grade English at Holmes Bible College and Special Education at Pineland Training School in Columbia, SC. Her greatest joy was rearing her children and serving beside her husband while he pastored various churches throughout South Carolina, Ohio and Georgia. She served as Great lakes Superintendent and also Great Lakes Conference Women's Auxiliary President for 6 years as well as in various capacities in both conference and local work. She was predeceased by her husband. "Dut", her son- in- law, Rick Tate, her granddaughter, Nikki Price, and her niece, Yvonne Ingram.
Surviving are: her daughter, Cindy Tate of Waverly, TN; two sons, Walt Ingram (Diane) of Hendersonville, NC and David Ingram (Kathy) of Florence, SC; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Wednesday.
Memorials may be sent to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Harry Lee Ray, 73, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Ray will be at 3Pm Friday, October 22 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Union County with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Ray was born October 17, 1947 in Union County, the son of the late Charley and Sudie Beckworth Prather. He was a graduate of West Union High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Mr. Ray worked in the furniture manufacturing industry most of his life as long as his health allowed.
Those left to cherish memories of Mr. Ray include his wife, Beth Evelyn Smithey Ray, three daughters Leslie Theodor (Christ), Stephanie Marrs (Scott) both of Springfield, OH, and Kimberly Ray (Jerry Reed) of New Carlisle, OH, two sons, Brandon Smithey (Amy) of Myrtle, and Roman Ray (Nina) of Bumpas Mills, Tn, five sisters, Linda Chism (Larry), Patricia Jeter, Barbara Gates (Terry), Pam Harrison (Ronnie) all of New Albany and Becky Williams of Myrtle, two brothers, Larry D. Ray (Sherry) of Myrtle and Larry Von Ray (Kim) of Saltillo, and nine grandchildren.
Memories may be shared with the Ray family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.