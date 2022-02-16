Billie Gerald Williams, 93, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence in the Ingomar Community. He was born September 27, 1928 in Ingomar to John and Allie Staggs Williams. In his early years he helped his father at the cotton gin in Ingomar and later ran it. He also worked at the gin in Hurricane at one time. He had worked for Hamilton Hardware and Grisham Wholesale. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Dr. Jeff Sweatt officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Coltharp Williams; two step-sons, Darrell McDonald (Gina) of Olive Branch and Steven McDonald (Jan) of Wichita, KS; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Opal Williams, Pauline McMillen and Catherine Gaines; and two brothers, James Williams and Herman Williams.
Pallbearers will be Mike Spears, Paul Gregory, Jeff Williams, Danny Cox, Larry Williams and Bobby Williams.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Elizabeth Gay Goodwin Hale, 88, departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born July 21, 1933 to Tom Goodwin and Evie King Goodwin. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She delighted in keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren and keeping the nursery. She enjoyed gardening, canning and making jelly. She was a fan of Ole Miss Football. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin and Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Ross (Johnny); a son, David L. Hale (Sandra); three grandchildren: Mindy Seger, Brandon Ross and Amanda Butler; four great grandchildren: Ericka, Alex, Wyatt and Waylon; and one great-great grandchild, Ruston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe L. Hale; two sisters and three brothers. She was the last surviving of six siblings.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m.at the funeral home.
