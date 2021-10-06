Charles Glen Shettles 74, died on September 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1947, in the Etta community to John Tommy Shettles and Cora Hearn Shettles. He was a member of West Tallahatchie Baptist Church. He was a retired construction worker and served in the National Guard.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Magnolia Fox Pen where he loved to run dogs. He loved his family and friends very much.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at West Tallahatchie Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Will Carpenter, there will be an hour visitation before the funeral. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at United Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Martha McCain Shettles; one son Scotty Shettles of New Albany; two daughters Tina Harkness (Bryan) of Etta; Windy Faulkner (Bart) of New Albany; six grandsons Brandon Harkness of Etta; Austin Harkness of New Albany; Calub Merritt (Hope) of Dumas; Mitchell Shettles of New Albany, Braden Shettles of New Albany; Olen Faulkner of New Albany; one grandaughter Lorabell Faulkner of New Albany; four great grandchildren; one sister Cora Evelyn Jackson (E.C.) of Etta; one brother Bobby Shettles of Etta.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cora Shettles; three brothers Pete Shettles, Tommy Lee Shettles, Lawrence Shettles and one sister; Elsie Bramlett.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Brandon Harkenss, Austin Harkness, Walker Harkness, Calub Merritt, Braden Shettles, Olen Faulkner.
Memorials may be made to West Tallahatchie Baptist Church or the Gideon Ministry.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Larry Bruce Browning 73, passed away on October 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on October 4, 1947 in New Albany, MS to the late Robert and Hattie Sue (Blackard) Browning. He served in the army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He loved to be outside, spend time with his family, watch Nascar, and attend car shows. He retired from Union County Schools in 2009, where he worked in the bus shop for 25 years.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Sue Browning; one brother Mickey Browning, and one sister; Melissa Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda (McMillen), his three children; Marty (Patty), Kim Hardin (Brad), and Todd (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Daniel (Lacie), Kelly Byrd (Brandon), Hannah, Taylor, and Annalynn; two great grandchildren, Gabbie and Harper; two brothers; Dean (Diane), Randy (Sherryie); two sisters; Pat Ragsdale (Jerry), Joy Salmon; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Martin Baptist Church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services will be at 11 am on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Marty Browning and Bro. Tim McMillen officiating. There will be an hour visitation before the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Gideons International.
Funeral services for Robert (Bob) Neal Fulghum, 95, of Greenville, Mississippi were held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1. Burial was at Booneville Cemetery on Wednesday, October 6 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
He was born April 26, 1926 in Booneville, Mississippi. He was a former resident of Columbus, Aberdeen and New Albany. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Greenville, where he was a member and teacher of the Big Brothers Bible class. Over the years he held many different leadership roles in the church and Sunday school.
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) McRight, son-in-law, Larry of Greenville, Mississippi; two grandchildren Hunter McRight (Allison) of Fairhope, Alabama and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Pannel of Oxford, Mississippi. He is also survived by five great grandchildren; Olivia McRight, Ava McRight and Brooks McRight of Fairhope and Mac Pannel and Ann Phillips Pannel of Oxford.
He is survived by sister- in- laws; Eunice Wallace, Dimple Mitchell, Oral Gardner, Ora Winters, and Genelle McDoniel; brothers-in-law, Donald Rencher (Carolyn), Kenneth Rencher and Bill Rencher (Carol); and many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Rencher Fulghum; his parents, William R. Fulghum, Sr. and Lucy Floyd Fulghum; and three siblings, Elizabeth Ann Fulghum, Lucia Frances Fulghum, and William R. Fulghum, Jr.. Preceding him also in death was sister in law, Juanita Davis, Muriel Fulghum and brothers-in-law; Haryse Gardner, Troy Winters, James Wallace, Leslie Davis, Hubert Mitchell and Ralph McDoniel.
Robert Fulghum was born in Booneville and graduated from Booneville High in 1944. He graduated in 1950 from the first graduating class of Northeast Junior College. After marrying Wilma Rencher in 1953, they moved to Starkville where he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with an accounting degree in 1955. He served in the military in the U.S. Navy in World War ll (1944-46) and the U.S. National Guard in the Korean Conflict (1950-1952). After graduated from Mississippi State he started his career of hospital administration at Columbus Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi and went on to serve in that same capacity at Aberdeen-Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen, Mississippi and Union County General Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. He served on various committees of the Mississippi Hospital Association and In 1977 and 1978 he served as Board Chairman. After retiring in 1988, he served as part-time interim administrator at Gilmore Hospital in Amory, Choctaw Hospital in Ackerman and Aberdeen-Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen. He and his wife moved to Greenville in 1994 to be close to their daughter and family.
Visitation was on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 459, Greenville, Mississippi 38702 or charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.