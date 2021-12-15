On Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021, our precious Deana Gail Golding Harris, 49, resident of New Albany, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Deana will be at 2:30 Pm Thursday, December 9 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Bro. Timothy Prather officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
Deana was born May 6, 1972 in Union County and is the daughter of Gail Reeder Malone (Danny) of New Harmony Community and the late Kenneth Dean Golding. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, received her Associate's Degree as a Medical Assistant and furthered her career as a cosmetologist. Employed with several salons in the Union County area for 30 years, Deana had recently become a homemaker before her death.
A member of First United Methodist Church, everyone was drawn toward Deana's smile and her love. Her life revolved around the joy she found in her beloved family, her wide circle of cherished friends, her home and her seven dogs.
Known for her sweet, kind spirit Deana will be remembered for her zest for life, her love for the beach, spas, late night food binges and the Amish Community. We ask the Lord to comfort our hearts and give us strength to carry on inspired and comforted by Deana's presence in our lives. We will miss her dearly.
"A GENTLE AND QUIET SPIRIT IS PRECIOUS IN THE SIGHT OF GOD" -1 PETER 3:4
Visitation will be today from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at First United Methodist Church in New Albany.
Loving memories will also continue to be shared by her husband, Matthew Y. "Matt" Harris, her children, Raymond Kyle Olson, Kenley Reed Olson, Hannah Elise Harris, Sarah Kathryn Harris and Matthew Harris, Jr., all of New Albany, a sister, Patti Spencer (Joe) of New Albany, a brother, Mark Golding (Tommy) of Nettleton, a niece, Hannah Cherry (Will), two nephews, Tony Golding (Caitlin) and Tanner Golding (Bailey) and seven canine companions, Lucy, Josie, Olaf, Snooki, Taz, Toby and Gian Carlo.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Louis Golding and Mr. & Mrs. James Reeder.
The family request that memorials by directed to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead St., New Albany, MS 38652
Dominic Noble "Nick" Rhynes, 22, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in New Albany. He was born on November 16, 1999 in New Albany. He enjoyed hunting, riding 3-wheelers, mud riding and being outdoors. He loved his fiancée, Torrie Madison Rutledge.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Nichole Windham; his father and step- mother, Larry Noble Rhynes (Cheryl Lynn); his maternal grandparents, Shelia Lynn Shettles and Laymond Eugene Windham (Martha); his paternal grandparents, Noble Landers Rhynes and Margie Estell Rhynes; one sister, Destiny Nichole Windham; two step-sisters, Abby and Paylon; a step-brother, Ethan; and his nieces and nephew, Addy, Ivy and Dax Jones.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Rhynes, C. J. Rhynes, Greg Alred, Austin Knight, Hunter Grose, and Blake Jackson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00p.m. until service time, all times at the funeral home.
"There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."
Christopher Douglas Bishop, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his residence in Oxford.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Bishop will be 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the memory chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Christian Rest Cemetery near Oxford.
Mr. Bishop was born December 16, 1978 to Diane Moody Hale of Pontotoc and the late Wallie Alvin Bishop. He recieved his education in the Lafayette County Public School System and was employed as a mechanic for most of his life with Hudson & Sons Mechanic Shop.
Mr. Bishop was easy going, kind hearted, and always had a bright smile on his face. He lived a simple way of life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and sharing time with friends.
Visitation will be Noon until 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021.
In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by two daughters, Destiny Wright and Gentry Bishop, one son, Statler Bishop, two sisters, Denise Jumper and Brenda Jumper, one brother, Frank Jumper, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Jr. Jumper.
NEW ALBANY -- Mary Blackard, 85, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service.
Ladel Robbins, 66, longtime resident of Union County, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on December 9, 2021.
A gathering of friends and family for Mr. Robbins will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1PM until 3PM in the Memory Chapel at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Bankhead and Hwy 30 W. in New Albany. A private burial will be at a later date
Mr. Robbins was born in Hughes, Arkansas to the late Marvin and Clara Mae Malone Robbins. He was a graduate of Belden High School and worked as a supervisor for 5 G's in Verona prior to his retirement.
A Christian, Mr. Robbins also known as "Papa Dale" was very known as being Santa Clause at numerous places around Christmas. He found much pleasure visiting thrift stores and going to auctions. Some of his favorite pastimes include watching Gunsmoke and Wrestling. Mr. Robbins was a huge Atlanta braves fan and in his younger years could be found playing softball on any team he could find to play on.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Mitzi Malone Robbins, two sons, Shane Robbins (Tisha) of Tupelo, Daniel Robbins (Malissa) of Cordell, Ga, five brothers, Merle Fergerson (Mary) of Pontotoc, Bobby Robbins (Ann) of Guntown, Billy Joe Robbins, (Barbara) of Baldwyn, Terry Robbins, (Karen) of Guntown, Randle Robbins (Kelly) of Henderson, Tn., four grandchildren, Danielle, John Everett, Emmett and Emmerson.
