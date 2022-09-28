Kimberly Ann "Shug" McMillen Surber, 58, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 18, 1963 in New Albany to Jimmy Arnold McMillen and Shirlie Ann Kennedy McMillen. She was a case manager for M.D.H.S. for the State of Mississippi. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, drawing, painting and crocheting. She loved serving others and doing random acts of kindness for family, friends and strangers. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended Cleveland Street Church in New Albany.
