Gary L. Lee, 67, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully, June 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Lee will be at 11AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Rev. Glenn Dendy officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingomar Cemetery.
Mr. Lee was born December 23, 1954, in New Albany, to the late Charles and Hermie Fooshee Lee. He was a graduate of Ingomar High School and was employed as an over the road truck driver for 47 years until his retirement.
A gracious and giving man, Mr. Lee will be remembered for his infectious personality and always making those around him laugh. A big Dale Earnheart fan, Mr. Lee also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Known as "Spanky" on his CB he will be missed by the many friends he made over the road throughout his career. His love for his family, especially his nephews, never went unnoticed.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5PM until 8PM in the Memory Chapel at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish his memories include one sister, Pam Lee of New Albany, three nephews, Jon-Brooks Almand of New Albany, Justin Almand of Meridian and Jackson Toler, of New Albany. He was also survived by his special K-9 companion, "Rosco".
Jerry Wayne Robbins, 77, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 4, 1944 in Union County. He retired from Master-Bilt after 43 years. He enjoyed working outdoors and taking care of his property. He enjoyed teaching and helping his grandkids.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathryn Stanford Robbins; two sons, Bo Robbins (Alison) and Brad Robbins (Ashley), both of New Albany; one daughter, Anita Douell (Michael) of Etta; one brother, Herman Robbins (Dolly) of New Albany; six grandchildren: Cason Robbins (Emilee), Abbey Person (Caleb), Arden Robbins, Claire Douell, Walker Robbins and Mitchell Robbins; a niece, Angela Orman (Scotty) and a nephew, Greg Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Birdie Lou Robbins; and a brother, Terry Robbins.
