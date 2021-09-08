Beverly Huffstatler, 76
Pontotoc-Beverly Jane Huffstatler, 76, died August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 17, 1945 to Hugh Mayes Crumpton and Celia Brown Latham. She worked as a supervisor of sewing department in the furniture industry. She loved her family with all her heart, and taking care of them was her favorite thing to do.
A private family service will be at Glenfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating.
She is survived by her husband Terry Huffstatler, one daughter, Michelle Pettit (Roger) of Pontotoc; two sons Nathan Denton of Pontotoc, and Terry Denton (Karen) of Ecru; three sisters, Gale Simpson (James) of New Albany, Charlotte Nowlin (Sammy “Red”) of Myrtle, Reida Johnson of Washington St.; one brother Larry Crumpton (Norma) of New Albany; five grandchildren, Andrea Mooneyhan (Adam), Eric Mcelhaney, Maddie Moorman, Cooper Moorman, and Ayana Pettit; and five great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Addison, Ryleigh, Easton, and Drake.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Tommie Jean Crumpton and Mazelle Gullett.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Robert Edwin Buckalew, 66
Robert Edwin Buckalew, 66, resident of New Albany, departed this life on Friday, August 27 after an extended illness. A private memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A Christian, Robert was a long distance truck operator throughout his life. His wife, Glenda Jo Reeder Buckalew who survives, were team drivers for United Furniture, Inc. for many years.
New Albany Funerals and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Buckalew family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Kenneth Don Drewery, 49
On Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, Kenneth Don Drewery, 49, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Kenneth will be at 2 PM Thursday, September 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. Mike Drewery will have Personal Reflections and burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Chalybeate.
Kenneth was born December 9, 1971 in Tippah County and is the son of Patsy Dillinger Flowers of Ripley and the late Harold Clinton Drewery. He was a 1993 graduate of Falkner High School and a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Kenneth loved the Lord, his family and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He bled maroon and white and was probably one of the biggest Bulldog fans. Never missing the opportunity to tell people about MSU, Kenneth dressed in MSU, watched all their games and didn't hesitate to let one know that MSU never lost a game---not one.
A kind and loving man with a heart of gold, he will be remembered for his sweet smile and the greetings he gave to both loved ones and strangers alike. The light of the Lord shone brightly in him here on earth and continues to shine brighter now that he is in Heaven.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Kimberly Young (Jerry) of Humboldt, TN and Charley Michelle Settlemires of Walnut, two brothers, Mike Drewery (Jenny) of New Albany and Clint Drewery of Walnut, his step mother, Becky Drewery of Walnut, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Charles Flowers, two aunts and two cousins.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kenneth's family at ripleyfunearlhome.com.
Rebecca Webb Taylor, 81
Rebecca Webb Taylor, 81, died August 30, 2021. She was born July 12, 1940 to Coy Webb and Gertie Pinion Webb. She earned her Master's Degree in Education, with it she taught for many years in the Shelby County school system. She also taught physical education and coached the girls' volleyball team. She loved to read and had a love for animals. Mrs. Taylor was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Services for Mrs. Taylor will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 1pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. A visitation will be from 11:30am till the start of the service at 1pm, also at United. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Kendall Woodard and husband Mitch, of Arlington, TN, two grandchildren; Victoria Woodard of California and Maxwell Woodard of Arlington, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Olan Taylor.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.